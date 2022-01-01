Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Bar Chido

999 Reviews

$

1012 Curtiss St

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchwrap
Chido Burrito
QuesaBirria

Salsas

Table Salsa

Table Salsa

Mild! Tortilla chips included.

Avocado Salsa Verde

Avocado Salsa Verde

$2.00

Mild! Tortilla chips included.

Fresh Salsa Verde

Fresh Salsa Verde

$2.00

Mild! Tortilla chips included.

Morita Salsa

Morita Salsa

$2.00

Medium Heat! Tortilla chips included.

White Habanero

White Habanero

$2.00

Spicy! Tortilla chips included.

Arbol Salsa

Arbol Salsa

$2.00

Medium Heat! Tortilla chips included.

Creamy Habanero

Creamy Habanero

$2.00

Spicy! Tortilla chips included.

Trio Salsa

Trio Salsa

$6.00

Choice of three salsas, tortilla chips.

Handhelds

Chido Burrito

Chido Burrito

$11.00

Choice of protein, rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, spicy crema, lettuce, pico de gallo

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$13.00

Oaxaca cheese, pickled red onion, roasted tomato aoli, consumme, avocado, rustic bread

Sonora Hotdog

Sonora Hotdog

$11.00

Bacon wrapped Kobe beef frank, pico de gallo, special sauce

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Milanese, Avocado Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Curtido

Soups/Salads

Baja Caesar

Baja Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, cotija cheese, jalapeno lime ceasar dressing, spicy croutons

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Romaine/Arugula mix, jicama, cucumber, corn, black bean, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, choice of protein

Sopa Azteca

Sopa Azteca

$8.00

Chicken Thigh, Chipotle Guajillo Broth, Grilled Corn, Sour Cream, Seasoned Tortilla Strips

Carne En Su Jugo

Carne En Su Jugo

$9.00

Wagyu Skirt Steak, Bacon, Pinto Beans, Salsa Verde Broth, Avocado, Sour Cream, Red Onion, Micro Cilantro and Radish

Small Plates

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$10.00

Red chorizo, hot sauce, cilantro, cotija cheese

Crunchwrap

Crunchwrap

$9.00

Beef picadillo, queso dip, spicy crema, avocado salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce

Camarones Agua Chile

Camarones Agua Chile

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Octopus, Agua Chile Rojo, Cucumber, Red Onion, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes

Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas "Burnt Ends", Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Red Onion, Served open-faced

Ahi Tuna Tostada

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$8.00

Furakaki Seared Tuna, Ponzu, Salsa Macha Aioli, Curtido

Garlic Chili Wings

$12.00

Avocado blue cheese, or chipotle ranch

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Hass avocado, lime, orange, fresno peppers, serrano peppers, cotija cheese

Octopus & Hummus

Octopus & Hummus

$16.00

Grilled Octopus, Poblano Tahini, Fresno Hummus, Olive Oil

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Spit Roasted Pork, Avocado Salsa, Caramelized Pineapple Relish

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Chela Chido Beer Batter, Harissa Tossed Napa, Watermelon Radish, Jicama, Green Apple Slaw

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.00

Tinga marinated Chicken, Avocado Crema, Pickled Red Onion, Cotija Cheese

Farmer's Taco - Carne Apache

$16.00

Wagyu Skirt, Macha Lime Marinade, Breakfast Radish, Egg Yolk Jam, Pickled Chayote Squash, Macha Aioli

QuesaBirria

QuesaBirria

$13.00

Chile brasied shortrib, oaxaca cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, onion, consumme

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Mojo marinated shrimp, jicama, pineapple slaw, morita aioli

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Mojo verde brushed Wagyu Skirt, Nopal Pico, Cotija Cheese, Poblano Crema

Maitake Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Mushroom, Salsa Negra Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots, Buttermilk Crema

Bowls

Chicken Tinga Bowl

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Pibil, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Refried Beans or Black Beans

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Charro Beans or Black Beans

Steak Bowl

$15.00

Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Charro Beans or Black Beans

Maitake Bowl

$16.00

Maitake Mushroom, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Charro Beans or Black Beans

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Carnitas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Charro Beans or Black Beans

Al Pastor Bowl

$15.00

Al Pastor, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Refried Beans or Black Beans

Baja Fish Bowl

$16.00

Baja Fish, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Refried Beans or Black Beans

Quesabirria Bowl

$15.00

Quesabirria, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Red Rice. Choice of Refried Beans or Black Beans

Entrees

Carne Asada Molcajete

Carne Asada Molcajete

$50.00

8oz Wagyu Skirt Steak, 2 pieces Grilled Short Rib, Chorizo Verde, Grilled Cactus Leaf, Banana Pepper and Cebollitas, Served with Red Rice and Refried Beans

Carnitas

Carnitas

$22.00

Coca-cola braised pork, tomatillo pico, morita salsa, pickled veggies, corn tortillas

Cornish Hen en Mole de la Casa

Cornish Hen en Mole de la Casa

$21.00

Cornish Hen, 60-day mole Madre, red rice, honey lime slaw

Fajitas

Fajitas

$19.00

Red Rice, Charro Beans, Fajita Veggies, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole.

Mushroom Milanese

Mushroom Milanese

$18.00

Breaded portabella mushrooms, chipotle tomato sauce, herb whipped goat cheese, Chihuahua-Oaxaca cheese blend, pickled red onion, poblano rice.

Catch of the Week

$29.00

Freshest Catch, Chefs Weekly Preparation. Seared Black Sea Bass, Jalapeno Adobo, Julienned Pico de Gallo

Sides

Poblano Rice

Poblano Rice

$3.00
Red Rice

Red Rice

$3.00
Elotes

Elotes

$6.00

Grilled corn, corn custard, morita aoli, flaming hot fritos, cotija cheese

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$4.00

Sauteed Onion, Arbol Chili, Garlic

Pickled Vegetables

$2.00

Carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, cauliflower

Fries

$4.00

Papas Bravas

$6.00

Fingerlings, Brava Sauce, Preserved Lemon Aioli

Black Beans

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos

$7.00

Chicken or Beef, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

Plain, Chicken or Steak

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken tenders with your choice of side

Kids Burger

$7.00

Creekstone 4 oz burger patty with a choice of side

Dessert

Churro Fried Ice Cream

Churro Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Churro shell, vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream

$9.00

Buttermilk panna cotta, Grilled and Macerated Peaches, Buñuelo De Aire

Added Extras

Extra Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Extra Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Extra Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Extra Flour Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Extra Side Guacamole (small)

$1.50

Extra Side Guacamole (large)

$3.00

Extra Sliced Avocado (1/4)

$0.75

Extra Sliced Avocado (1/2)

$1.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Extra Cotija Cheese

$0.50

Extra Chihuahua Cheese

$0.50

Extra Pickled Red Onions

$0.50

THANKSGIVING PACKAGE

PREORDER Thanksgiving Package for 4 (pickup 11/23)

$145.00

PREORDER Thanksgiving 9" Pie Purchase (pickup 11/23)

$20.00

1L Red Sangria

NA Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Wild Cherry Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Coke (glass bottle)

Coke (glass bottle)

$3.50

Sprite (glass bottle)

$3.50Out of stock
Squirt (glass bottle)

Squirt (glass bottle)

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin (Mexican Soda)

$2.50

Jarritos Lime (Mexican Soda)

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple (Mexican Soda)

$2.50Out of stock

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Tamrind

$3.00

To-Go Cocktails

To Go Chidorita

To Go Chidorita

$20.00Out of stock

2 cocktails! Please present valid ID upon pick-up!

To Go Heat & Passion

To Go Heat & Passion

$22.00Out of stock

2 cocktails! Please present valid ID upon pick-up!

To Go Poblano

To Go Poblano

$22.00Out of stock

2 cocktails! Please present valid ID upon pick-up!

To Go Paloma

To Go Paloma

$20.00Out of stock

2 cocktails! Please present valid ID upon pick-up!

To Go Blood and Smoke

$22.00Out of stock

To Go Red Sangria

$20.00Out of stock

To Go La Mora

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a modern take on Mexican street food, serving legit tacos, small plates, large plates and a variety of delicious cocktails.

Location

1012 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

