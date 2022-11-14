Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Cicchetti Bar Cicchetti - Deep Deuce

330 Reviews

$$

121 NE 2nd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Americana
Waygu Sirloin Steak
Side of Fries

Small Plates

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

fried green onion, garlic aioli, house peppadew hot sauce

Roasted Artichoke Fonduta

Roasted Artichoke Fonduta

$14.00

parmesan cream, bacon, cheese, herb buttered bread

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

rosemary, lime, maldon salt, garlic & brava aioli

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Jalapeño Chimichurri -or- Peppadew Hot Sauce

Mahi Veracruz

$15.00

mahi mahi ceviche, molcajete, cucumber, radish, green onion, cilantro, tortilla chips

Fried Burrata

$18.00

saffron tomato soup, la fira olive oil, garden herbs, herb buttered toast, maldon salt

Lamb Meatballs

$14.00

jalapeno mint chimichurri, spiced yogurt

WAGYU Beef & Pepper Skewers

$17.00

seasonal local peppers, oregano vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Thigh

Fried Chicken Thigh

$15.00

sorghum pepper glaze, green onions, maldon salt, pickled red onion

Slow-Braised Pork Ribs

Slow-Braised Pork Ribs

$14.00

honey, parmesan, garden herbs

Mushrooms and Truffle on Toast

Mushrooms and Truffle on Toast

$14.00

wild mushrooms, truffle parmesan creme, sunny side egg

Potato Jackets

Potato Jackets

$14.00

crispy fried potato skins, parmesan creme, bacon, pickled peppers, green onion

Greens & Pasta

add chicken 5 / shrimp 9 / steak 9

Local Greens Salad

$9.00

parmesan, anchovy vinaigrette, seasonal local greens

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$14.00

house made spaghetti, freshly cracked black pepper, pecorino romano

Beef Manicotti

Beef Manicotti

$14.00

tomato sugo, basil, shaved parmesan

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

house made pappardelle, parmesan cream, shaved parmesan

Shrimp Pappardelle

Shrimp Pappardelle

$24.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, chili flakes, shallots, fresh basil

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

parmesan creme, blue cheese, garden herbs, garlic

Parisian Potato Gnocchi

Parisian Potato Gnocchi

$12.00

garden herbs, white wine, garlic

Crab Lasagna

Crab Lasagna

$17.00

smoked gouda, bechamel, garden herbs

Entrees

Featured burger and pint beer

Kurobata Pork Shank

$29.00

slow-braised and basted in sorghum stock, cherry peppers

Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna

$25.00

israeli cous cous, green beans, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, cilantro pesto

Cheeseburger Americana

Cheeseburger Americana

$14.00

garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, house-made pickle, shredded lettuce, smash burger patty

BEEF & PEPPER SANDWICH

$17.00

blue cheese, provolone, caramelized pepper & onion, Bravas Aioli

Waygu Sirloin Steak

$34.00

chimmichurri -or- smoked paprika caramel sauce

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, heirloom tomato, house-pickled red onion, garlic aioli, american cheese, local greens / choice of side

Fish and Chips

$22.00

beer-battered mahi mahi and curry aioli, served with fries

Sides

Side Local Greens Salad

$5.00

anchovy vinaigrette, shaved pecorino romano

Side of Cous Cous

$7.00

cous cous

Side of Veggies

$5.00

fresh cooked veggies

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

seasoned with aleppo pepper & salt

Fresh Pasta 1 LB

$8.00

SIDE MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$7.00

CHEF'S CHOICE

$7.00

ZUCCINI AND RED PEPPER'S MARINATED IN A SWEET AND SPICY PEPPER JAM

Kid’s

Kid’s Alfredo

$10.00

Kid’s Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid’s Fried Chicken

$10.00

Sparkling + Rose

Duca Di Vincenza Bianco Secco

$50.00+

Nicolas Feuillate Champagne

$133.00

Ayala Brut Majeur

$125.00

Ferghetinna "Melledi" Brut

$210.00

Elouan Dry Rose

$65.00+

Pannonica Rose

$11.00+

Louis Bernard Cotes de Provence Rose

$48.00Out of stock

Champagne Palmer Sparkling Rose

$228.00

Ercole Moscoto

$55.00+

Honey Bubbles Moscato

$14.00+

Banfi Rose Regal

$87.00

Accademia Prosecco

$90.00

CENTORRI MOSCOTO

$9.00+

VINO MOSCATO

$9.00+

Wycliff Brut Champagne

$8.00+

White Wine

Bolla Pinot Grigio

$50.00+

Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Pierre Chainier 1749 Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00+

Pannonica White Blend

$9.00+

Stel & Mel Chardonnay

$45.00+

Elk Cove Pinot Blanc

$60.00

Cold Creek Riesling

$8.00+

Bell Reserve Chardonnay

$110.00Out of stock

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO

$60.00

Gancia Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

HESS CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

Red Wine

Spasso Montelpulciano

$65.00+

Black Cabra Malbec

$55.00

Bouza Merlot

$75.00

Throwback Pinot Noir

$55.00

Pannonica Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Planeta Le Segreta Il Rosso

$52.00

Bolla Chianti

$50.00

Cultusboni Chianti Classiso

$62.00

Chateau Musar 'Hochar Pere et Fils'

$90.00Out of stock

Black Oak Cabernet

$55.00Out of stock

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Stel & Mar Cab Sav

$45.00Out of stock

Mira 'Jimmy D' Syrah Blend

$190.00

Hegyi-Kalo Oroksegul Red Szomolya

$80.00

Prayers Of Sinners

$65.00

Virgen Malbec

$60.00

THREE BY WADE

$110.00

CASA SILVA CARMENERE

$65.00

SANCTUM LISCA PINOT NOIR

$65.00

Milbrant Estates Merlot

$90.00

Storm Point

$11.00+

KUNDE MERLOT

$90.00

SUBSTANCE ELEMENTAL CAB SAUV

$11.00+

HOUSE WINE

BOLLA PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00+

Vandori Cab Cav

$5.00+

Cans

Anthem Golden One

$7.00

Anthem octoberfest

$7.00

Anthem Rad Homre

$7.00

Anthem Uroboros

$8.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

belgium wheat

Coop F5

$7.00

Coop Native Amber

$7.00

Coop Saturday Siren

$7.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

ERWO

$9.00

Hamms

$4.00+

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Coop Ice Chest Ipa

$7.00

A Sour Beer flavored with guava, Pineapple, Orange

Lively IPA

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Modelo

$6.00

Stone cloud Neon Sunshine

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Prairie Slush

$9.00

Sam Adams wicked ipa

$6.00

Stonecloud Havana Affair

$7.00

pilsner

Truly Lemonade

$7.00

Vanessa House 401k

$7.00

Vanessa House Broken Tile

$11.00

Voodoo ranger ipa

$7.00

Warstiner pilsner

$6.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

Stonecloud Festbier Lager

$8.00

Mocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Watermelon Lemonade Spritz

$8.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$7.00

Pineapple Jalapeño Mojito Mocktail

$8.00

Razz Rose Lemonade

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Cherry Limeade Mocktail

$7.00

Peel Mocktail

$6.00

Daisy Duke Lemonade

$6.00

Honey Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Garden Party

$8.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$8.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pierra

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Cafe Americano

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$7.00

Cafe Latte Double

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Cortado

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Double

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cappuccino

$7.00

Cold Brew

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
For Curbside To-Go, please call the store at to let us know when you've arrived - we will deliver straight to your car!

Website

Location

121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Directions

