Bar Cicotti 202 grand ave

11 Reviews

202 grand ave

Bellingham, WA 98225

Classic Italian Sandwich
Grande
Meatball Sandwich

N / A

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$4.00
Limonata

Limonata

$4.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

CAFE

Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

Chai

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.00
Drip

Drip

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

ANTIPASTI

Pizzetta

Pizzetta

$4.00
Chevre Olives

Chevre Olives

$6.00

goat cheese, orange zest, olive oil, parsley, chili

Storia Cucina Focaccia

Storia Cucina Focaccia

$6.00
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$7.00
Burrata Toast

Burrata Toast

$9.00
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00
Seasonal Bruschetta

Seasonal Bruschetta

$9.00

Fig Toast, ricotta, saba, olive oil, basil

Seasonal Soup

Seasonal Soup

$7.00

CONTORNI

Local Greens Salad

Local Greens Salad

$7.00
Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.00

SALUMI

Formaggio

Formaggio

$15.00
Grande

Grande

$25.00
Salumi

Salumi

$15.00

MAIN

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$19.00
Pesto Gnochetti

Pesto Gnochetti

$18.00
Pumpkin Gnocchi

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$24.00

Pumpkin Gnocchi, sage brown butter, ricotta, pecorino

Truffle Grilled Cheese

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Panini

$11.00
Classic Italian Sandwich

Classic Italian Sandwich

$12.00

DOLCE

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$7.00
Lemon olive oil cake

Lemon olive oil cake

$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Food

Umbria Coffee Beans

Umbria Coffee Beans

$15.00

Bizzarri Blend Medium Dark Roast

Tony's Chocolate Bar

Tony's Chocolate Bar

$3.00
Tony's Hazelnut Bar

Tony's Hazelnut Bar

$6.50
Sardines

Sardines

$4.00
Pizzelle

Pizzelle

$7.50

Beverages

Underberg

Underberg

$5.00

3 pack

Wine

'20 Bellone, Casale Del Giglio, Lazio Italy

'20 Bellone, Casale Del Giglio, Lazio Italy

$21.00

Bellone is a rare grape that has been cultivated since the Roman era. Yellow fruits, tropical, medium acidity, long finish.

'20 Liatiko, Lyrarakis, Crete Greece

'20 Liatiko, Lyrarakis, Crete Greece

$27.00

Lighter red, perfect for sipping with friends. Plum, slight spice, earthy, balanced. One of our favorites!

'21 Reuilly Orange, Gerard Bigonneau, Reuilly France

'21 Reuilly Orange, Gerard Bigonneau, Reuilly France

$25.00

Pairs Greta with turkey or rich fish. Citrus and minerals on the nose, followed by light and refreshing red fruit.

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Bar Cicotti (chi-koh-ti) is a coffee and wine bar with fun simple Italian-style eats located inside the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building in downtown Bellingham, and brought to you by the owner of Storia Cucina, Jonathan Cicotti.

202 grand ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Bar Cicotti image
Bar Cicotti image
Bar Cicotti image

