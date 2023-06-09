Main picView gallery
Seafood

Bar Crudo

2,160 Reviews

$$

655 Divisadero

San Francisco, CA 94117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Crispy Cod Taco

Crispy Cod Taco

$9.00

avocado, lime crema, pickled cabbage slaw, corn tortilla

Grilled Prawn Taco

$10.00

tomatillo, avocado cheltepin salsa, anchiote oil, purple cabbage

Mushroom and Black Bean Taco

Mushroom and Black Bean Taco

$8.00

black beans, shiitake mushroom, pea tendrils, queso fresca, salsa roja, aleppo pepper.

Food

Oysters & Shellfish

Drakes

$3.50

Baja Peninsula, Mexico

Kumamoto

$4.25

Humboldt, Ca

Steamboat

$4.25

Washington

Kusshi Single

$4.25

Kusshi Dozen

$54.00

Kusshit 1\2

$25.50

Miyagi

$3.50

Shigoku

$4.25

Marinated Mussels Single

$3.00

Starter and Salads

Seared Shishito Peppers

$14.00

boquerones, chive, lemon oil

Uni Toast

$18.00

avocado, radicchio, frisee, yuzu vinaigrette

Spanish Sardine Conserva

$22.00

quail egg, smoked trout roe, pickeled corichones, piparras, red onion, toast

Lobster Salad

$28.00

golden beets, chioggias, red grapes, arugula, burrata, basil, pistachios, banyuls vinaigrette

San Sebastian

$22.00

tuna confit, asparagus, roasted red bell peppers, soft boiled egg, casteveltrano olives, piparras, caper berries, manchego, tomato bread

Bread

$3.50

Crudo

Arctic Char

Arctic Char

$18.00

horseradish crème fraiche, wasabi tobiko, dill

Halibut

$18.00

fennel, cara cara orange, castelvetrano olives, mint, blood orange vinaigrette

Hokkaido Scallop

$19.00

pea puree, mustard blossoms, extra virgin olive oil

Chili Pepper Cod

$18.00

coco lime ceviche, watermelon radish, serrano chile, baby tomatoes

Crudo Sampler For 1

$20.00

1 piece of each Crudo (4 total)

Crudo Sampler For 2

$40.00

2 pieces of each Crudo ( 8 total)

Tacos & Tostadas

Crispy Cod Taco

Crispy Cod Taco

$9.00

avocado, lime crema, pickled cabbage slaw, corn tortilla

Grilled Prawn Taco

$10.00

tomatillo, avocado cheltepin salsa, anchiote oil, purple cabbage

Mushroom and Black Bean Taco

Mushroom and Black Bean Taco

$8.00

black beans, shiitake mushroom, pea tendrils, queso fresca, salsa roja, aleppo pepper.

Tombo Tuna Tostada

$15.00

ancho crema, chili lime sauce, shiso

Dungeness Crab Tostada

$17.00Out of stock

asparagus puree, grapefruit, orange, pistachio

Hot Dishes

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$14.00

fish, shrimp, mussels, squid, potato, bacon, cream

Steamed Clams

$22.00

white wine, snap peas, fava leaves, sweet long peppers, sliced garlic, tarragon, chive blossoms

Whole Branzino

$35.00Out of stock

pili pili, salsa roja, pickled chiles & carrots, grilled onion, charred lemon, corn tortillas

Spaghetti

$27.00

Drinks

Beer

Lager

$7.00

IPA

$9.00

Funky Sour

$9.00

Salvation Dark Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Pony Pils

$8.00

Nora Blonde

$8.00

Pog Frog

$9.00

Sanctification

$11.00

Mexican Hat

$8.00

El Rey IPA

$9.00

IFLS Juicy IPA

$9.00

Blind Pig

$10.00

Pliney

$12.00Out of stock

Westmalle Tripel

$11.00Out of stock

Rye-Rye Stout

$11.00

Hella Nibs

$12.00

Orval

$10.00Out of stock

Temptation

$18.00Out of stock

Sparkling

Andreola Sparkling G

$16.00

Diver Rose G

$16.00

Fritz Chardonnay G

$15.00

Ultra Violet G

$14.00

Ramoro Pet Nat G

$15.00Out of stock

Lambrusco G

$14.00Out of stock

Sumarroca Cava G

$15.00Out of stock

Andreola Sparkling B

$62.00

Thienot Champagne

$95.00

Fritz Chardonnay B

$58.00

Diver Btl

$62.00

Sumarroca Cava B

$58.00Out of stock

Ultra Violet B

$54.00Out of stock

Ramoro Pinot Grigio B

$58.00Out of stock

Cremant Bourgogne B

$60.00Out of stock

Lambrusco B

$54.00Out of stock

Wine

All Wine 750 ML Bottles

Vinho Verde G

$12.00

Vinho Verde Rose G

$12.00

Muscadet G

$16.00

Verdejo G

$15.00

Palomino G

$13.00

Soave G

$14.00

Verdicchio G

$13.00

Chenin Blanc G

$16.00

Amber G

$16.00

Es Okay Rose G

$13.00

Kinero G

$13.00

Salt G

$16.00Out of stock

Naken G

$15.00Out of stock

Vinho Verde B

$43.00

Muscadet B

$62.00

Verdejo B

$58.00

Palomino B

$52.00

Soave Btl

$54.00

Chenin Blanc B

$62.00

Es Okay Rose B

$52.00

Amber Btl

$62.00

Sancerre

$75.00

Chablis

$72.00

Naken Pinot Gris B

$58.00Out of stock

Verdicchio B

$50.00

Kinerto B

$52.00

Pinot Noir G

$15.00

PP Grenache G

$14.00

Tempranillo G

$15.00

Brea G

$14.00

Montepulicano G

$14.00Out of stock

Santo Garnacha G

$12.00

Pearl Morissette G

$17.00

Tawny Port

$17.00

Ruby Port

$15.00

LoFi Cab Franc G

$16.00

St Michael Pinot B

$58.00

PP Grenache B

$54.00

Tempranillo B

$58.00

Brea Cabernet B

$54.00Out of stock

Pearl Morissette

$64.00

Ryme Aglianico

$95.00

TrailMarker Pinot

$85.00Out of stock

Dido Blend B

$70.00

Pax

$85.00

Garnacha B

$54.00

Montepulciano B

$54.00Out of stock

Cab Franc B

$54.00

Cider

Coldie Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Cider

$9.00Out of stock

Pippin

$9.00

Berkeley, Ca, 5.2% 16oz

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

IZZE

$4.00

HONEST TEA

$4.00

Bubble Up

$4.00

Lavender Soda

$4.00

BRUCE COST GINGER ALE

$4.00

N/A Beer

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bar Crudo is a neighborhood oyster bar serving creative seafood and latin inspired dishes. Providing sustainable seafood and supporting local producers is important within our ideas in developing the menu for our customers. We respect and follow all Covid related rules for the safety of our diners.

Website

Location

655 Divisadero, San Francisco, CA 94117

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hamano Sushi
orange star3.8 • 661
1332 Castro St San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Seven Hills
orange star4.9 • 2,069
1896 Hyde st San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Palette Tea House
orange star4.2 • 2,840
900 North Point St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
orange star4.7 • 6,447
Pier 1.5 Suite 100 San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Miller & Lux
orange starNo Reviews
700 Terry A. Francois Blvd. San Francisco, CA 94158
View restaurantnext
Sam's Anchor Cafe
orange star4.1 • 3,093
27 Main St Belvedere Tiburon, CA 94920
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
orange star4.7 • 6,362
919 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Barrel Head Brewhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,187
1785 Fulton St San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Bistro Gambrinus
orange star4.3 • 614
1813 Fulton St San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Lower Nob Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Embarcadero
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston