House Mocktails & Juices
Bar Crudo Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, Orange Peel
St. Germaine Spritz
St. Germaine, Prosecco, Lemon Peel
Passion Pisco
Macchu pisco, citric juices, passion, egg whites
Build your own GIN TONIC
Build your own Gin Tonic
Demerara Old Fashion
Demerara River rum, demerara, angostura, lime expression
Change Of Seasons
Spanish Gin, Orange, lemon, orange blossoms.
Mayahuel
4 o of mix Rocks glass Dash of fire bitters Garnish cilantro salt Spoon with butter ,mango ,honey and cilantro salt
Buena Vista
2 o tom Cat gin 3/4 pineapple 1oz lime juice 1/2 cinnamon syrup Served: up Shake double strain Glass: 1920s coupe Garnish : salted air and lemon oils
Cerci
1 oz confess 1 oz dry vermouth 1oz ume Method : build in glass with big ice Glass : rocks Garnish : lemon peel, orange peel
Mil Pasos
Baby Thug
2 oz BLack Label 1oz lime 3/4 oz rosemary spicy 1/4 oz ginger 3 drops cardamom Garnish : absinthe spray and lemon peel Method : add all ingridiens into shaker time shake double strain. Release oils from peel absinthe spray . Glass : coupe
Bird of paradise
2 gin 1 grapefruit 3/4 basil syrup Club soda 1 dash saline 2 drops cardamom Method: add all ingredients except club soda into shaker tins shake strain into highball top with club soda. Garnish : vertical Tajin line
Rose Sbagliato
Flower Dust
Lady Paloma
Soul Rebel
El Chisme
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aviation
Bay Breeze
Boulevardier
Caipirinha
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N' Stormy
Eastside
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Martini
Negroni
Irish Coffee
Long Island Ice Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martinez
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Paloma
Pisco Sour
Regular Margarita
Sazerac
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tom Collins
Vesper Martini
Whiskey Sour
Brunch Cocktails
Beer - Cider
Red Wine
White Wine
Bubbles
Orange Wines
Sangria
Apertivo/Amaro
Dessert Wine
Tequila
Gin
Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch
Rum
Vodka
Mezcal
Raw Bar
Bar Crudo Oysters (NJ)
Kumamoto Oysters (CA)
Beau Soleil Oysters (NB)
Irish Point (PEI)
Mystic (CT)
Sumo Oysters (CA)
Blue Crab Claws
Blue crab claws with Uchucuta aioli: Rocotto pepper, Garlic, mayonnaise, lime juice. Allergies: Shellfish, pepper, eggs, allium
Sliced Octopus
Hard Cider Poached Octopus with salsa verde and sumac Allergies: Sumac, nuts, allium, cilantro
Seafood Tower
Small- 12 Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche. Large - 24 Oysters Allergies: Shellfish, shrimp, sumac, nuts, allium, cilantro, egg
Half Lobster
Cold: Poached half lobster with bourbon butter on the side. Hot: Seared half lobster topped with aji Amarillo butter and tobiko. Allergy: Garlic, shellfish, onions, pepper, dairy, eggs,
Middle Neck Clams
Middleneck clams are a mid-sized clam and their rich, firm-textured meat has a salty and slightly sweet flavor.
Oyster Shooter
Oyster shooter with our house oyster, quail egg in our homemade Valencian cucumber sauce served in a champagne flute. Allergies: Shellfish, Chicken, pepper, eggs
Snacks
Deviled Eggs
3 per order Deviled egg with black tobiko and aji Amarillo topped with fresh chives Allergies: Eggs, mustard, Allium, fish, pepper
Patatas Bravas
Roasted potatoes with an avocado salsa verde and paprika aioli Allergies: Allium, avocado, cilantro, pepper, egg
Pan Con Tomate
Grilled Country bread topped with tomato garlic mix and shaved Manchego cheese. Allergies: Gluten, Tomato, Allium, Dairy
Tapas
Gambas
Argentinian prawns with elephant garlic and parsley alongside Ajilimoji topped country bread. Allergies: shellfish, allium, gluten, tomato, pepper
Duck Toast
Duck chorizo with ricotta cheese, orange jam and pomegranate seeds over homemade grilled bread. Allergies: Dairy, gluten, orange, pepper
Crudo Salad
Boston lettuce, Arugula, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, onions, corn, pomegranate, watermelon radish, apples, capers, ginger dressing (Ginger, olive oil, garlic, onion, mustard, honey, lime, oregano, salt, pepper) Allergies: Garlic, ginger, vinegar, Allium, tomatoes, apples, avocado, Honey,
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese and traditional caesar dressing (Anchovies, lemon juice, egg yolk, garlic, sherry vinegar, salt, pepper)
Crab Cakes
2 per order - Crab cakes with avocado salsa verde, huancaina salsa with a small endive salad Crab Cakes (Crab claw meat Celery Carrots Eggs Breadcrumbs Mustard Turmeric Mayonnaise Aji Amarillo Parsley) Avocado Salsa Verde (Green tomatillos, garlic, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice) Huancaina Salsa (Feta cheese, hard boiled eggs, aji Amarillo, lime juice, mayonnaise, olive oil, Saltine cracker) Allergies: avocado, crabmeat, gluten, eggs, allium, dairy, tomato
Mussels
Sauteed Mussels in a shallot white wine pernod sauce topped with country bread. Allergies: shellfish, allium, gluten
Escargot
Baked Eastern Alps Escargot in herb butter topped with seasoned breadcrumbs with country bread Allergies: Gluten, dairy, allium, egg, pepper
Three Cheese Jalapeno Oysters
6 Grilled Oysters with a 3-cheese blend (Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Parmesan), Jalapenos, and a side of garlic butter sauce. Allergies: Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, pepper, egg,
Dinner Main
Crudo Burger
Bar crudo burger with chuck meat patty, bacon, chorizo, quinoa, orange jam and truffle fries Allergies: Citrus, truffle, pork, gluten
Fish and Chips
Grilled branzino topped with chimichurri with mix green salad, fries and gribiche sauce. Chimchurri (Garlic, red onions, sambal oelek, sherry vinegar, roasted garlic, olive oil) Gribiche (Mayo, capers, Cornichons, hard boiled eggs, red onion, parsley, salt, pepper, sherry vinegar) Mix green salad (Arugula, onion, tomato, ginger dressing) Allergies: Garlic, onions, eggs, vinegar, mustard.
Steak Frites
12 oz New York strip steak, red chimichurri, fresh cut fries, epazote alioli on the side Epazote aioli (Epazote, mayo, roasted garlic, lime, salt, pepper, chives) Chimichurri (Garlic, red onions, sambal oelek, sherry vinegar, roasted garlic, olive oil) Arugula salad (Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Ginger dressing) Allergies: Truffle, garlic, onions, vinegar, eggs
Seafood Paella
Seafood Paella with Calasparra rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork
Fideua
Fideua with Fideo pasta, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork
Octopus Anticucho
Aji Panka glazed Octopus, roasted and topped with salsa verde, black garlic aioli and aji Amarillo aioli accompanied with a chorizo topped chickpea spread and grilled baby zucchini/corn. Fermented black garlic aioli (Squid ink, mayonnaise, fermented black garlic, lime juice) Salsa Verde pulpo (Garlic, cumin, parsley, cilantro, olive oil, jalapeño, lime juice) Aji Amarillo aioli (Aji Amarillo Pepper, lime juice, mayonnaise, turmeric) Allergies: Allium, pepper, calamari ink, Pork
Vegetarian and Vegan Mains
Vegetarian Paella (GF)
Vegan style paella with our homemade tomato chipotle broth baby corn, zucchini, cauliflower, heart of palm, asparagus and peas. Allergies: Tomato, pepper, allium
Vegan Fideua
Vegan style fideua with our homemade tomato chipotle broth baby corn, zucchini, cauliflower, heart of palm, asparagus and peas. Allergies: Tomato, pepper, allium
Vegan Fish and Chips
Deep-fried tempura battered plantain blossom with homemade fries and vegan gribiche. Allergies: Allium
Brunch Main
Fish and Chips
Grilled branzino filet , fries, garlic aioli, gribiche
French Toast
Brioche bread, banana custard, banana brulee, caramel sauce, manchego (Vegetarian)
Brunch Paella
Calasparra rice, shrimp, baked eggs, sweet peas
Biscuits and Crab Benedict
Jalapeño biscuits, crab cake , poached eggs, chorizo gravy
Seafood Paella
Seafood Paella with Calasparra rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork
Fideua
Fideua with Fideo pasta, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork
Moules Frites
Mussels, salsa verde, gigantes beans, Uchucuta
Octopus Anticucho
Vegetarian and Vegan Mains
Ceviches
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp ceviche with Tomato, red onion, choclo and cancha in our leche de Tigre. Allergies: Allium, cilantro, shellfish, tomatoes
Salmon Ceviche
Coho salmon with red onion in passionfruit leche de Tigre sauce. Allergies: Pepper, cilantro, fish, Allium
Traditional Ceviche
Market Fish ceviche with sweet potato, tomato, red onion, choclo in a rocotto pepper Leche de Tigre. Allergies: Allium, cilantro, fish, onions, tomato, pepper
Tuna Ceviche
Yellowfin Tuna in a yuzu burnt chili ponzu sauce, cucumber, red onions and toasted quinoa. Allergies: Fish, sesame, chilis, soy, allium, gluten
Tiraditos
Tuna Tiradito Tostada
Yellowfin Tuna with yuzu, avocado, seaweed, sesame seeds and burnt chili ponzu on a corn tostada. Allergies: Fish sauce, allium, sesame seeds, burnt chilis, soy, gluten,
Scallop Tiradito Tostada
Tiradito style king scallop with lychee in a prickly pear sauce atop a cuttlefish ink tostada. Allergies: Sesame, pepper, allium, shellfish, cilantro
Sides
Truffle Fries
Fresh cut french fries tossed in truffle oil topped with parsley accompanied with aji amarillo aioli and tarama aioli. Allergies: Truffle, pepper, eggs, seafood
Habanero Plantains
Deep fried plantains tossed in habanero passionfruit sauce atop a goat cheese cream. Allergies: Pepper, dairy
Plain Fries
White rice and Furikake
Steamed basmati rice with butter topped with furikake seasoning and aji Amarillo. Allergies: Dairy, Seaweed, Sesame, Pepper
Small Salad
Small version of either Crudo or Caesar salad.