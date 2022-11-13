Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Crudo

384 Reviews

$$

412 5th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Order Again

Sodas

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Ginger Ale

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Seltzer

$3.00

House Mocktails & Juices

Lemonade

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Piña Clovada

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Custom Mocktail

$7.50

Bar Crudo Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Orange Peel

St. Germaine Spritz

$13.00

St. Germaine, Prosecco, Lemon Peel

Passion Pisco

$16.00

Macchu pisco, citric juices, passion, egg whites

Build your own GIN TONIC

Build your own Gin Tonic

Demerara Old Fashion

$16.00

Demerara River rum, demerara, angostura, lime expression

Change Of Seasons

$16.00

Spanish Gin, Orange, lemon, orange blossoms.

Mayahuel

$16.00

4 o of mix Rocks glass Dash of fire bitters Garnish cilantro salt Spoon with butter ,mango ,honey and cilantro salt

Buena Vista

$15.00

2 o tom Cat gin 3/4 pineapple 1oz lime juice 1/2 cinnamon syrup Served: up Shake double strain Glass: 1920s coupe Garnish : salted air and lemon oils

Cerci

$15.00

1 oz confess 1 oz dry vermouth 1oz ume Method : build in glass with big ice Glass : rocks Garnish : lemon peel, orange peel

Mil Pasos

$16.00

Baby Thug

$15.00

2 oz BLack Label 1oz lime 3/4 oz rosemary spicy 1/4 oz ginger 3 drops cardamom Garnish : absinthe spray and lemon peel Method : add all ingridiens into shaker time shake double strain. Release oils from peel absinthe spray . Glass : coupe

Bird of paradise

$15.00

2 gin 1 grapefruit 3/4 basil syrup Club soda 1 dash saline 2 drops cardamom Method: add all ingredients except club soda into shaker tins shake strain into highball top with club soda. Garnish : vertical Tajin line

Rose Sbagliato

$15.00

Flower Dust

$16.00

Lady Paloma

$15.00

Soul Rebel

$15.00

El Chisme

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bay Breeze

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N' Stormy

$15.00

Eastside

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$18.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Martinez

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Regular Margarita

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00Out of stock

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00Out of stock

Tom Collins

$15.00

Vesper Martini

$18.00Out of stock

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.65

Mimosa

$12.00

Beer - Cider

Estrella Damm Beer

$7.00

Heineken

$8.00

Reserva Roja, Alhambra

$8.00

Mahou, Session IPA

$7.00Out of stock

W1 Transmitter

$9.00

Brewed with grapefruit peels, coriander, and black pepper.

S9 Transmitter

$9.00

Subtle notes of orchard fruit, dried grass and hay are wrapped around a firm, balanced bitterness.

Red Wine

Cuvée RED

$12.00

Beaujolais "Domaine de Bel - Air "

$12.00+

Priorat " Ritme "

$16.00+

Carmenere " El Confidente " Chile

$14.00+

Garnatxa - Cabernet Sauvignon Pares Balta "Mas Petit"

$14.00+

Tempranillo " Dominio Romano"

$16.00+

White Wine

Cuvée WHITE

$12.00

Txacolina "Uclacia"

$16.00+

Xarel-lo - Sauvignon Blanc " Cosmic:

$15.00+

Chardonay " Macon Villages "

$16.00+

Ultreia Godello

$17.00+

El Confidente Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Bubbles

Pares Balta Cava

$12.00+

Pares Balta Cava Rose

$13.00+

Prosecco

$11.00+

Materia Prima Petnat

$18.00+

Rose Wine

Organic Pares Balta Rose

$12.00+

Txacolina Rose

$16.00+

Orange Wines

Ben Haines

$14.00+

Sangria

Red Sangria

$12.00+

Apertivo/Amaro

Averna Amaro

$14.00

Ramazotti Amaro

$14.00Out of stock

Amargo-Vallet

$15.00

Grenada-Vallet

$15.00

Punt e Mes

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet-Vallet

$13.00

Dessert Wine

Lustau White Vermut

$12.00

Lustau. Sweet Vermut

$12.00

Pedro Ximenes

$15.00

Porto

$15.00

Tequila

Tequila 1 Organic

$16.00

Tequila 2 Organic

$18.00

Tequila 3 Organic

$20.00

Cimarron Blanco

$12.00

Cimarron Reposado

$14.00

Pueblo Viejo

$14.00

Gin

Hendricks Gin

$12.00+

Gin Mare

$14.00

Mahón Gin

$14.00

Gin

$12.00

Apostole

$14.00

Las Californias

$14.00

Las Californias Citrico

$14.00

Condesa

$14.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch

Smoked Wagon Bourbon Style Straight

$14.00

Yellow Bird Bourbon Style Straight

$15.00

Garrison Brothers Texas Style High Proof

$52.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Makers 46

$18.00

Angel's Envy

$20.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Hudson Whiskey

$20.00

Rum

Hamilton Demerara

$12.00

Hamilton Pimento

$14.00

Panama Pacific 9 Year Rum

$15.00

Kraken

$14.00

Appleton Rum

$15.00

Barcelo Añejo

$16.00

Centenario 7

$15.00

Havana Club

$15.00

Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$14.00

Basil Vodka

$12.00

Aloo Vodka

$12.00

Pride Vodka

$13.00

Barr Hill Honey Vodka

$15.00

Mezcal

Granja Nomada ESPADIN

$15.00

Reyes y Demonios ESPADIN

$16.00

Madre Mezcal ESPADIN BICUIXE

$17.00

El Buho

$12.00

Ojo de Tigre

$14.00

Raw Bar

Bar Crudo Oysters (NJ)

Bar Crudo Oysters (NJ)

$3.00

Kumamoto Oysters (CA)

$4.65

Beau Soleil Oysters (NB)

$3.65

Irish Point (PEI)

$3.65

Mystic (CT)

$3.75

Sumo Oysters (CA)

$3.75Out of stock

Blue Crab Claws

$17.00

Blue crab claws with Uchucuta aioli: Rocotto pepper, Garlic, mayonnaise, lime juice. Allergies: Shellfish, pepper, eggs, allium

Sliced Octopus

$16.00

Hard Cider Poached Octopus with salsa verde and sumac Allergies: Sumac, nuts, allium, cilantro

Seafood Tower

$115.00+

Small- 12 Oysters, Blue Crab claws, Poached Octopus and Shrimp ceviche. Large - 24 Oysters Allergies: Shellfish, shrimp, sumac, nuts, allium, cilantro, egg

Half Lobster

$26.00

Cold: Poached half lobster with bourbon butter on the side. Hot: Seared half lobster topped with aji Amarillo butter and tobiko. Allergy: Garlic, shellfish, onions, pepper, dairy, eggs,

Middle Neck Clams

$2.00

Middleneck clams are a mid-sized clam and their rich, firm-textured meat has a salty and slightly sweet flavor.

Oyster Shooter

$9.00

Oyster shooter with our house oyster, quail egg in our homemade Valencian cucumber sauce served in a champagne flute. Allergies: Shellfish, Chicken, pepper, eggs

Snacks

Deviled Eggs

$13.00

3 per order Deviled egg with black tobiko and aji Amarillo topped with fresh chives Allergies: Eggs, mustard, Allium, fish, pepper

Patatas Bravas

$14.00

Roasted potatoes with an avocado salsa verde and paprika aioli Allergies: Allium, avocado, cilantro, pepper, egg

Pan Con Tomate

$10.00

Grilled Country bread topped with tomato garlic mix and shaved Manchego cheese. Allergies: Gluten, Tomato, Allium, Dairy

Tapas

Gambas

$26.00

Argentinian prawns with elephant garlic and parsley alongside Ajilimoji topped country bread. Allergies: shellfish, allium, gluten, tomato, pepper

Duck Toast

$18.00

Duck chorizo with ricotta cheese, orange jam and pomegranate seeds over homemade grilled bread. Allergies: Dairy, gluten, orange, pepper

Crudo Salad

$16.00

Boston lettuce, Arugula, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, onions, corn, pomegranate, watermelon radish, apples, capers, ginger dressing (Ginger, olive oil, garlic, onion, mustard, honey, lime, oregano, salt, pepper) Allergies: Garlic, ginger, vinegar, Allium, tomatoes, apples, avocado, Honey,

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese and traditional caesar dressing (Anchovies, lemon juice, egg yolk, garlic, sherry vinegar, salt, pepper)

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.00

2 per order - Crab cakes with avocado salsa verde, huancaina salsa with a small endive salad Crab Cakes (Crab claw meat Celery Carrots Eggs Breadcrumbs Mustard Turmeric Mayonnaise Aji Amarillo Parsley) Avocado Salsa Verde (Green tomatillos, garlic, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice) Huancaina Salsa (Feta cheese, hard boiled eggs, aji Amarillo, lime juice, mayonnaise, olive oil, Saltine cracker) Allergies: avocado, crabmeat, gluten, eggs, allium, dairy, tomato

Mussels

$19.00

Sauteed Mussels in a shallot white wine pernod sauce topped with country bread. Allergies: shellfish, allium, gluten

Escargot

$20.00

Baked Eastern Alps Escargot in herb butter topped with seasoned breadcrumbs with country bread Allergies: Gluten, dairy, allium, egg, pepper

Three Cheese Jalapeno Oysters

$18.00

6 Grilled Oysters with a 3-cheese blend (Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Parmesan), Jalapenos, and a side of garlic butter sauce. Allergies: Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, pepper, egg,

Dinner Main

Crudo Burger

$23.00

Bar crudo burger with chuck meat patty, bacon, chorizo, quinoa, orange jam and truffle fries Allergies: Citrus, truffle, pork, gluten

Fish and Chips

$30.00

Grilled branzino topped with chimichurri with mix green salad, fries and gribiche sauce. Chimchurri (Garlic, red onions, sambal oelek, sherry vinegar, roasted garlic, olive oil) Gribiche (Mayo, capers, Cornichons, hard boiled eggs, red onion, parsley, salt, pepper, sherry vinegar) Mix green salad (Arugula, onion, tomato, ginger dressing) Allergies: Garlic, onions, eggs, vinegar, mustard.

Steak Frites

$43.00

12 oz New York strip steak, red chimichurri, fresh cut fries, epazote alioli on the side Epazote aioli (Epazote, mayo, roasted garlic, lime, salt, pepper, chives) Chimichurri (Garlic, red onions, sambal oelek, sherry vinegar, roasted garlic, olive oil) Arugula salad (Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Ginger dressing) Allergies: Truffle, garlic, onions, vinegar, eggs

Seafood Paella

$34.00+

Seafood Paella with Calasparra rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork

Fideua

Fideua

$34.00+

Fideua with Fideo pasta, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork

Octopus Anticucho

$32.00

Aji Panka glazed Octopus, roasted and topped with salsa verde, black garlic aioli and aji Amarillo aioli accompanied with a chorizo topped chickpea spread and grilled baby zucchini/corn. Fermented black garlic aioli (Squid ink, mayonnaise, fermented black garlic, lime juice) Salsa Verde pulpo (Garlic, cumin, parsley, cilantro, olive oil, jalapeño, lime juice) Aji Amarillo aioli (Aji Amarillo Pepper, lime juice, mayonnaise, turmeric) Allergies: Allium, pepper, calamari ink, Pork

Vegetarian and Vegan Mains

Vegetarian Paella (GF)

$26.00

Vegan style paella with our homemade tomato chipotle broth baby corn, zucchini, cauliflower, heart of palm, asparagus and peas. Allergies: Tomato, pepper, allium

Vegan Fideua

$27.00

Vegan style fideua with our homemade tomato chipotle broth baby corn, zucchini, cauliflower, heart of palm, asparagus and peas. Allergies: Tomato, pepper, allium

Vegan Fish and Chips

Vegan Fish and Chips

$27.00

Deep-fried tempura battered plantain blossom with homemade fries and vegan gribiche. Allergies: Allium

Brunch Main

Fish and Chips

$29.00

Grilled branzino filet , fries, garlic aioli, gribiche

French Toast

$19.00

Brioche bread, banana custard, banana brulee, caramel sauce, manchego (Vegetarian)

Brunch Paella

Brunch Paella

$23.00

Calasparra rice, shrimp, baked eggs, sweet peas

Biscuits and Crab Benedict

Biscuits and Crab Benedict

$22.00

Jalapeño biscuits, crab cake , poached eggs, chorizo gravy

Seafood Paella

$34.00+

Seafood Paella with Calasparra rice, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork

Fideua

Fideua

$34.00+

Fideua with Fideo pasta, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, chorizo, finish with Tarama Aioli and paprika. Tarama Aioli (Tobiko, cured carp eggs, mayonnaise, lime juice) Allergies: Seafood, Allium, tomatoes, egg, gluten, pork

Moules Frites

$22.00

Mussels, salsa verde, gigantes beans, Uchucuta

Octopus Anticucho

$32.00

Vegetarian and Vegan Mains

Vegetarian Paella (GF)

$26.00

Vegan style paella with our homemade tomato chipotle broth baby corn, zucchini, cauliflower, heart of palm, asparagus and peas. Allergies: Tomato, pepper, allium

Vegan Fideua

$26.00

Ceviches

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Shrimp ceviche with Tomato, red onion, choclo and cancha in our leche de Tigre. Allergies: Allium, cilantro, shellfish, tomatoes

Salmon Ceviche

$18.00

Coho salmon with red onion in passionfruit leche de Tigre sauce. Allergies: Pepper, cilantro, fish, Allium

Traditional Ceviche

$18.00

Market Fish ceviche with sweet potato, tomato, red onion, choclo in a rocotto pepper Leche de Tigre. Allergies: Allium, cilantro, fish, onions, tomato, pepper

Tuna Ceviche

$18.00

Yellowfin Tuna in a yuzu burnt chili ponzu sauce, cucumber, red onions and toasted quinoa. Allergies: Fish, sesame, chilis, soy, allium, gluten

Tiraditos

Tuna Tiradito Tostada

$15.00

Yellowfin Tuna with yuzu, avocado, seaweed, sesame seeds and burnt chili ponzu on a corn tostada. Allergies: Fish sauce, allium, sesame seeds, burnt chilis, soy, gluten,

Scallop Tiradito Tostada

$15.00

Tiradito style king scallop with lychee in a prickly pear sauce atop a cuttlefish ink tostada. Allergies: Sesame, pepper, allium, shellfish, cilantro

Sides

RAISINS, APPLES, TOMATOES, PINE NUT PRALINE (no dairy)

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Fresh cut french fries tossed in truffle oil topped with parsley accompanied with aji amarillo aioli and tarama aioli. Allergies: Truffle, pepper, eggs, seafood

Habanero Plantains

$10.00

Deep fried plantains tossed in habanero passionfruit sauce atop a goat cheese cream. Allergies: Pepper, dairy

Plain Fries

$10.00

White rice and Furikake

$10.00

Steamed basmati rice with butter topped with furikake seasoning and aji Amarillo. Allergies: Dairy, Seaweed, Sesame, Pepper

Small Salad

$8.00

Small version of either Crudo or Caesar salad.

Desserts

Chocolate Pot D'Creme

$13.00

Smooth chocolate cream with a Brulé top accompanied with a Spanish sugar cracker. Allergies: Dairy, gluten, chocolate

Choco Flan

$13.00

Half Chocolate cake half flan topped with dulce de leche and black sea salt. Allergies: dairy, eggs, gluten, chocolate

Sauces

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Minonette

$0.50

HorseRadish

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Ahi Amarillo

$0.50

Tarama Alioli

$0.50

Tabasco

$0.25

Extra Lemon

$0.50
