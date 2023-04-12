Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Dough 301

review star

No reviews yet

2227 W 32nd Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Anti Pasti

Olives

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Arancini

$4.00

Meatballs

$13.00

Tuna Crudo

$19.00

Piada Bread

$12.00

GF Bread

$5.00

SIDE OF RED SAUCE

$3.00

CARRYOUT PCKG

$1.69

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Asparagus

$16.00

Burrata

$14.00

Pasta

Bucatini

$24.00

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Pappardelle

$25.00

Cavatelli

$26.00

Gnocchi alla Vodka

$25.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$7.00

Kids Red Noodle

$7.00

Add Sausage

$5.00

Secondi

Pollo Al Limone

$28.00

Milanese

$30.00

Painted Hills Steak

$39.00

Contorni

Potatoes

$13.00

Romanesco

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Margherita

$19.00

Diavolo

$23.00

Cavolo

$23.00

Finochietta

$22.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Dolce

Cheesecake

$14.00

Cake

$14.00

Espresso & Cookies

$14.00

Trio of Gelato

$11.00

Olive Oil Gelato

$4.00

Cashew Gelato

$4.00

Blood Orange Rasp

$4.00

Affogato

$5.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

DRINK

Liquor

Skyy Vodka

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Belvedere Smogory Forest

$12.00

Belvedere Blackberry/lemongrass

$12.00

Belvedere Lemon Basil

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Mell Vodka

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Grey Whale

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Saph

$12.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$10.00

Sipsmith London Dry

$11.00

Fords Gin

$11.00

Woody Creek Summer Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray No Ten

$13.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Repo

$10.00

Lalo Blanco

$11.00

Codigo Rosa

$11.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Elijah Craig SB

$12.00Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Basil Hayden "Toast"

$11.00Out of stock

Laws 4 Grain Bourbon

$15.00

Laws Rye

$15.00

Four Roses Sm. Batch

$12.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye 10 Year

$14.00

Mikes Makers

$16.00

Basil Dark Rye

$14.00

Angel Rye

$15.00

Angel Bourbon

$15.00

Crown Reserve

$11.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye Piggyback

$12.00

Balvenie 14 Carib.

$17.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Jameson

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand

$11.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Caprock Riesling Grappa

$12.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Poli Barrique

$12.00

Poli Morbida

$6.00

Poli Miele

$6.00

Poli Vespaiolo

$15.00

Borghetti Coffee

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

St. Germain

$10.00

St George Absinthe

$14.00

Lux Amaretto

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grandma Cent 1oz

$39.00

Grandma 1880 1oz

$52.00

Limoncello 1oz

$4.00

Arancello 1 oz

$4.00

Peppercini Vodka

$7.00Out of stock

Jacopo Poli Miele

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$7.00

Braulio

$7.00

Cardamaro

$6.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Cynar

$4.00

Don Cicico Nocino

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$7.00

Foro Amaro

$5.00

Lucano

$5.00

Lucano Anniversario

$7.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$5.00

Montenegro

$5.00

Nardini

$7.00Out of stock

Nonino

$8.00

Rucolino

$6.00

Sfumato

$4.00

Silano

$4.00Out of stock

Tosolini

$5.00

Varnelli cafe Moka

$6.00Out of stock

Varnelli del'arborista

$8.00

Varnelli Sibilla

$7.00

Campari

$11.00

Amaro Di Ango

$8.00

Madeira Rainwater

$14.00

Madeira Boston

$10.00

Cynar 70

$4.00

Stambecco

$8.00

Cocktails

House Negroni

$14.00

White Lotus

$15.00

Hanky Panky

$14.00

Ain't No Bologna

$15.00

Maxmillion Affair

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Liliet Spritz

$10.00

Campari Spritz

$10.00

Sbagliato

$12.00

BD Amico Shot

$7.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Italicus Spritz

$10.00

Beer

Peroni

$7.00

Upslope Spruce Tip IPA

$8.00

Cider

$10.00

NA Pilsner

$8.00

Menebrea Amber

$10.00

Menebrea Bionda

$10.00

Titan IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

House Red

$11.00

GL Gaierhof Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL GioGio

$18.00

GL Angelo Negro Lange Nebbiolo

$16.00Out of stock

GL Scallete Chianti

$14.00

GL La Kiuva

$15.00

GL Vietti

$13.00

BTL Gaierhof Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL GioGio

$72.00

BTL Angelo Negro Nebbiolo

$64.00Out of stock

BTL Scallete Chianti

$56.00

BTL La Kiuva

$60.00

BTL Vietti Barbera

$52.00

House White

$11.00

GL Tramin Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL San Gregorio Falanghina

$14.00

GL Roeno Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Luigi Baudana Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Prosecco

$11.00

GL Deletto Rosato

$12.00

BTL Tramin

$48.00

BTL San Gregorio Falanghina

$56.00

BTL Roeno Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Luigi Baudana Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Deltetto Rosato

$48.00

Pacherhof Sylvaner Shorty

$38.00

Daniele Ricchi Derthona Shorty

$33.00Out of stock

Paolo Bea Santa Chiara Grachetto Shorty

$78.00Out of stock

Casanova di Neri Brunello Shorty

$135.00

Luigi Giordano Montestefano Nebbiolo Shorty

$73.00

Luigi Baudana Barolo Shorty

$108.00

Aletsino Brunello Shorty

$85.00

Ornellaia Le Serra Nuova Cabernet Shorty

$80.00

Agostina Pieri Brunello

$130.00

Agostina Pieri Rosso

$70.00

Altesino Brunello

$165.00

Ampeleia Alicante

$75.00

Ampelia Unilitro Alicante

$75.00

Antinori Peppoli

$62.00Out of stock

Antoniolo Gattinara Nebbiolo

$125.00

Ar.Pe.Pe Il Pettirosso Nebbiolo

$84.00Out of stock

Ar.Pe.Pe Rocca di Piro Nebbiolo

$120.00

Azelia Barolo

$100.00

Bibi Graetz Testamatta Sangiovese

$210.00

Birichino Cinsault

$75.00

Camigliano Brunello

$125.00

Casa Setaro Rosso

$68.00

Casanova di Neri Brunello

$265.00

Casanuova delle Cerbaie Brunello

$120.00

Cascina delle Rose Tre Stelle Barbaresco

$155.00

Caymus Cabernet

$175.00

Cigliuti Campass Barbera D'Alba

$80.00Out of stock

Cigluiti Barbaresco

$180.00

Curto La Foia Barolo

$125.00

Ferraris Ruche

$70.00

Foradori Teroldego

$75.00Out of stock

G.D. Vajra Barolo 'Albe'

$95.00Out of stock

Iuli Natalin Grignolino

$55.00

Iuli Nino Pinot Noir

$75.00

La Fiorita Brunello

$165.00

La Kiuva Valle d'Aosta

$48.00Out of stock

La Miraja Ruche

$65.00

La Spinetta Ca Di Pian Barbera

$60.00Out of stock

Lordean Gasparini Cabernet

$85.00Out of stock

Luigi Baudana Barolo

$210.00

Marchesi di Gresy Barbaresco

$135.00

Margherita Otto Barolo

$225.00

Noah Bramaterra Nebbiolo

$115.00

Occhipinti SP68

$72.00Out of stock

Oddero Barolo

$150.00

Ornellaia Le Serra Nuova Cabernet

$155.00

Paulo Bea Piparello Sagrantino

$210.00

Podere Poggio Scalette Chianti

$56.00

Punset Campo Quadro Barbaresco

$155.00

Riecine Chianti

$68.00

Riecine La Gioia

$155.00

Roccheviberti Dolcetto

$70.00

Spring Mountain Cabernet

$125.00

Tornatorre Nero D'Avola

$55.00Out of stock

Vietti Brunate Barolo

$310.00

Vietti Castiglione Barolo

$130.00Out of stock

Vietti Lazzarito Barolo

$310.00

Weingut Gottardi Pinot Noir

$95.00

Yantra Sette Ciele Cabernet

$78.00

Alberto Giacobbe Duchessa Passerina del Frusinate

$45.00

Casa Setaro Bianco

$68.00

Casa Setaro Campania Caprettone

$68.00

COS Rami Greciano

$65.00

Daniele Ricci Derthona Timorasso

$60.00

De Forville Chardonnay

$55.00

Fontanabianca Arneis

$55.00Out of stock

Il Casolare San Lorenzo Verdicchio

$45.00

Korsic Friulano

$80.00Out of stock

La Chiara Cortese di Gavi

$52.00

Luigi Baudana Chardonnay Dragon

$60.00

Lunae Vermentino

$60.00

Montenidoli Vernaccia

$55.00Out of stock

Pacherhof Sylvaner

$70.00Out of stock

Paolo Bea Arboreus Trebbiano

$170.00Out of stock

Paolo Bea Santa Chiara Grechetta

$150.00

Pieropan Soave Garganega

$45.00

Pra Otto Garganega

$56.00

Roeno Riesling

$58.00Out of stock

Venica Pinot Grigio

$75.00

Venica Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00Out of stock

Via Alpina

$46.00

Vodopivec Origina Vitovska

$150.00

Accadia Infermento

$50.00

Adami Vigneto Giardino

$72.00

Bisol Crede Prosecco

$60.00Out of stock

Broc Cellars Lagrein

$65.00

Clos Cibonne Tentations Grenache

$50.00

Contratto Millesimato Pinot Noir

$75.00

Enrico Serafino

$65.00

Filari Nero D'Avola

$50.00

Giacomo Prosecco

$45.00

Giacomo Redentore Prosecco

$65.00

La Collina Lambrusco

$50.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut

$96.00

9 OZ House Red

$15.00

9 Oz House White

$15.00

Mag Vietti Castiglioni

$350.00

Mag E Pira Dolcetto

$150.00

Mag E Pira Barbera

$210.00

Mag E Pira Nebbiolo

$225.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Soda Refill

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Refill

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

NA Italian Soda

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Sm Peligrino

$3.50

Lg Pelligrino

$6.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Mocktail

$7.00

APERITIVO HOUR

AH Beverage

AH Aperol Spritz

$8.00

AH Italicus Spritz

$8.00

AH Chareau Spritz

$8.00

AH Cynar Spritz

$8.00

HH Cynar Spritz

$8.00

AH Chareau Spritz

$8.00

Hh Prosecco

$7.00

AH Rose

$7.00

House Red

$7.00

AH House White

$7.00

AH Peroni

$7.00

AH Food

AH Olives

$7.00

AH Pickles

$6.00

AH Marcona Almonds

$7.00

AH Caesar Salad

$8.00

AH Ricotta Cavatelli

$12.00

AH Winter Citrus

$10.00

AH Charcuterie Plate

$15.00

AH Mortadella Bruschetta

$10.00

AH Arancini

$4.00

AH Piada Bread

$6.00

AH Foccacia

$4.00

AH Semolina Cracker

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern-rustic Italian spot featuring gourmet wood-fired pizzas, plus pastas, wine, beer & cocktails.

Location

2227 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle - Highlands
orange star4.4 • 2,119
2215 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
The Well - LoHi Denver
orange starNo Reviews
3210 Wyandot St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
NiteCap TakeOut: a W&G and Occidental Collaboration
orange star4.5 • 824
3160 Tejon St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
On and Off - 2401 W 32nd Ave
orange star4.6 • 40
2401 W 32nd Ave denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
orange star4.5 • 804
2715 17th St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Postino - LoHi
orange starNo Reviews
2715 17th Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston