Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Down Grill 6209 Division Avenue South

review star

No reviews yet

6209 Division Avenue South

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

Start with something yummy!

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Bone-in or boneless chicken wings. Multiple sauce flavors to choose from!

Chicken Fingers

$9.99+

Crispy chicken fingers, Small or Large, with your choice of dipping sauce.

Bar Down Breadsticks

$6.99

Homemade dough slathered in our homemade garlic butter and seasoned for a buttery garlic delight! Comes with side of pizza sauce. Want more, add Mozzarella Cheese.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Breaded and fried golden brown! Served with a side of ranch.

Loaded Taters: Fries or Tots

$7.99+

Fries or Tots loaded with Queso, bacon, and green onion. Served with a side of ranch. Small or Large

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Freshly made creamy dip great with tortilla chips.

Pizza (Build Your Own)

Choose between 10", 12", 14", or 16".

10" Pizza- Personal

$7.99

12" Pizza- Small

$9.99

14" Pizza-Medium

$11.99

16" Pizza- Large

$13.99
Stromboli

Stromboli

$7.99

Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.

Pizza Slice

$2.00

Specialty Pizzas

Choose between 10", 12", 14", or 16".
10" Bar Down Special

10" Bar Down Special

$12.99

Talk about YUM! Thick crust, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Extra Cheese. Cook to deliciousness then topped with garlic butter over the whole pizza, oregano, and parmesan cheese! It is what it is. No substitutions.

10" Mega Meats

10" Mega Meats

$13.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, sausage & mozzarella cheese.

10" Deluxe

10" Deluxe

$12.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, and colby-jack cheese.

10" BBQ Chicken

10" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions & mozzarella cheese.

12" Bar Down Special

12" Bar Down Special

$15.99

Talk about YUM! Thick crust, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Extra Cheese. Cook to deliciousness then topped with garlic butter over the whole pizza, oregano, and parmesan cheese! It is what it is. No substitutions.

12" Mega Meats

12" Mega Meats

$15.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, sausage & mozzarella cheese.

12" Deluxe

12" Deluxe

$14.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, and colby-jack cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions & mozzarella cheese.

14" Bar Down Special

14" Bar Down Special

$21.99

Talk about YUM! Thick crust, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Extra Cheese. Cook to deliciousness then topped with garlic butter over the whole pizza, oregano, and parmesan cheese! It is what it is. No substitutions.

14" Mega Meats

14" Mega Meats

$21.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, sausage & mozzarella cheese.

14" Deluxe

14" Deluxe

$19.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, and colby-jack cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions & mozzarella cheese.

16" Bar Down Special

16" Bar Down Special

$26.99

Talk about YUM! Thick crust, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Extra Cheese. Cook to deliciousness then topped with garlic butter over the whole pizza, oregano, and parmesan cheese! It is what it is. No substitutions.

16" Mega Meats

16" Mega Meats

$26.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, sausage & mozzarella cheese.

16" Deluxe

16" Deluxe

$23.99

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, and colby-jack cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions & mozzarella cheese.

Burgers

Includes a side of French Fries. TaterTots $1, House Salad, $2.50, Caesar Salad $2.50

All American Burger

$13.99

Topped with American Cheese and toppings built to your order. Served with a side of fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.50

Topped with DOUBLE the bacon and cheddar Cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sauteed mushrooms and onions topped with Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$13.99

Olive and mayo mix and American Cheese.

Bar Down High Heat Burger

Bar Down High Heat Burger

$13.99

A Bar Down favorite! shredded lettuce, pickles, pepper jack cheese, and our secret spicy sauce!

Sandwiches

Comes with a side of fries. Sub Tater Tots $1, House Salad $2.50, Caesar Salad $2.50
Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Mayo or pizza sauce, ham & mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Sub

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions and Mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Three huge meatballs covered with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Club Sub

$12.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo.

Veggie Sub

$11.99

Mayo or pizza sauce, green & black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese.

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Mayo, sliced turkey, onions & mozzarella cheese.

DJ Panini

$13.99

hit the club with this classic ham, bacon, turkey, and American cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken topped with mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, colby jack cheese, bacon, creamy ranch dressing, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, colby jack cheese, bacon, creamy ranch dressing, and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

BLT Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Choice of spinach or flour shell, shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon, deli cut turkey, mayo, and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Turkey Bacon & Cheese

$11.99

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Fettuccini pasta served in our white cream alfredo sauce. Add Chicken for $3.99.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.99

Meat and cheese layered in pasta topped with Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with garlic bread. Baked to golden perfection!

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.99

Served smooth and savory! Add meatballs for $3.99.

Southwest Selects

Served with Tortilla chips, Salsa, and Sour Cream. Burritos are topped with Lettuce and Tomato.
All Meat Burrito

All Meat Burrito

$8.99+

All meat seasoned burrito meat served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Meat & Bean Burrito

Meat & Bean Burrito

$7.99+

Seasoned burrito meat and refried beans served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.99+

Our special shredded chicken and season blend served with burrito sauce, Mexican blend cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99
Bar Down Nachos

Bar Down Nachos

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef or chicken cover on tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and melted cheddar jack cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and Side

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips and Side

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side Meatball (2)

$3.99

2 Meatballs covered in pasta sauce.

Spaghetti

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Finish off with something sweet!
Apple Dessert Pizza

Apple Dessert Pizza

$9.99

Delicious Apple Pie Filling on our homemade dough topped with Streusel Crumbs. Comes with Icing Packet.

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Extra Sauces

Side Bada Boom

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side French

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Italian

$0.75

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Honey Garlic

$1.00

Side Taco Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Sport's themed family restaurant, pizza place, and bar.

Website

Location

6209 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
orange star4.3 • 595
6209 Division Ave S Grand Rapids, MI 49548
View restaurantnext
Simple Fish
orange starNo Reviews
6719 Division Avenue South Kentwood, MI 49548
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1409 60th st SE Kentwood, MI 49508
View restaurantnext
Bagel Beanery ( 54th St & Clyde Park Ave) - 5316 CLYDE PARK AVE SW
orange starNo Reviews
Clyde Park Ave SW Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
84th Street Pub - Byron Center, MI
orange starNo Reviews
8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr SW Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston