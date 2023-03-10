Bar Down Grill 6209 Division Avenue South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Sport's themed family restaurant, pizza place, and bar.
Location
6209 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bagel Beanery ( 54th St & Clyde Park Ave) - 5316 CLYDE PARK AVE SW
No Reviews
Clyde Park Ave SW Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids