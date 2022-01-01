A map showing the location of Bar East 970 WOODLAND STREETView gallery

Bar East 970 WOODLAND STREET

No reviews yet

970 WOODLAND STREET

NASHVILLE, TN 37206

LITE BITES

SAMOSAS

$9.00

FRESH ROLLS

$8.00

CURRY PUFFS

$8.00

SPICY EDAMAME

$7.00

CRISPY CALAMARI

$12.00

CRAB RANGOON

$8.00

CHEESE-CORN FLAMBE

$14.00

SANTA FE EGG ROLLS

$10.00

MISO BUTTER BOARD

$9.00

GYOZA

$10.00

MAIN BITES

ASIAN SAUSAGE

$12.00

BURGER BITES

$12.00

MACHO TOT-CHOS

$14.00

HEY TACO TACO

$9.00

WHAT'S THE QUESA-DEAL-A?

$10.00

EAST SIDE PHILLY

$12.00

HEAVEN WINGS

$13.00

HELL WINGS

$13.00

ROLLI POLLI PAD THAI

$14.00

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$13.00

BIRRIA, BABY

$12.00

SPAM FRIED RICE

$14.00

CHKN ON A STICK

$11.00

SWEET BITES

MONKEY ROLLS

$9.00

REGAL CHOCOLATE

$11.00

DESSERT FEATURES

CHOCOLATE BON BONS

$8.00

JELLY FILLED BEIGNETS

$8.00

COCONUT CREME BRULEE

$8.00

LIQUOR

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

TITO’S

$10.00

CATHEAD

$11.00

FORD’S

$10.00

HENDRICK’S

$12.00

TANQUERAY 10

$14.00

BRISTOW BOTANICAL

$11.00

LUNAZUL BLANCO

$10.00

LUNAZUL REPOSADO

$11.00

CINCORO ANEJO 2

$32.00

LOS SUNDAYS BLANCO

$12.00

LOS SUNDAYS COCONUT

$11.00

LOS SUNDAYS REPOSADO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$15.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$16.00

VOLCAN BLANCO

$13.00

VOLCAN REPOSADO

$13.00

HORNITOS CRISTALLINO

$12.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$13.00

IWAI MARS

$12.00

NIKKA COFFEY GRAIN

$17.00

HATOZAKI

$11.00

GREENBRIER SOUR MASH

$11.00

NEW RIFF RYE

$13.00

BLADE & BOW

$13.00

BULLEIT RYE

$11.00

BENCHMARK

$10.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$11.00

GEORGE DICKEL RYE

$10.00

GEORGE DICKEL BOURBON

$11.00

GEORGE DICKEL B&B

$13.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12Y

$16.00

LARCENY

$12.00

NAKED MALT

$12.00

NOBLE OAK RYE

$14.00

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$12.00

AVERNA AMARO

$11.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

BRANCA MENTA

RUMBAR SILVER

$12.00

BACARDI

$10.00

FLOR DE CANA 4Y

$12.00

PAPAS PILAR BLONDE

$12.00

PAPAS PILAR DARK

$14.00

RHUM CLEMENT CREOLE SHRUB

$11.00

MAGGIE’S FARM SPICED

$11.00

NOVO FOGO CACHACA

$12.00

DIAMOND 151 DEMERARA

$11.00

MALORT

$9.00

SUZE

$9.00

OUZO 12

$9.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$9.00

MR. BLACK COFFEE LIQUEUR

$12.00

AVERNA AMARO

$13.00

GRAND MARNIER

$14.00

ABSENTE

$15.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$9.00

PISCO

$10.00

FALERNUM

$11.00

ITALICUS

$12.00

DOMAINE DE CANTON

$12.00

SOLERNO BLOOD ORANGE

$12.00

MING RIVER BAIJIU

$13.00

COMPASS BOX ORCHARD HOUSE

$13.00

FIDENCIO

$10.00

VIDA

$11.00

BOZAL BORREGO

$23.00

BOZAL SACCATORO

$32.00

BOZAL TOBALA

$21.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$27.00

DUSSE VSOP

$14.00

REMY 1738

$21.00

HIGHBALL FEATURES

HITOZAKI

$11.00

SUNTORY

$13.00

IWAI

$17.00

NIKKA

$23.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

East Nasty Iced Tea

$13.00

Fuck Around And Find Out

$14.00

Wanna Pisco Me

$15.00

I Call It Pregnessy

$18.00

Resting Bitch Face

$13.00

Clement Spritz

$16.00

Forbidden Fruit

$17.00

Sorry, Nut Sorry

$15.00

SELTZERS

Soku Pineapple

$6.00

Soku Strawberry

$6.00

Neon cowboy Watermelon

$6.00

TRASH BEER

Champagne of Beers

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Cold Snax

$4.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

A Classic TN Beer

$4.00

Dead Guy

$5.00

CRAFT BEER

Dr. Robot

$7.00

Tropicalia IPA

$8.00

Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA

$8.00

Oskar's Lager

$6.00

Portly Stout

$7.00

Yazoo Hefeweisen

$7.00

WINE

Sunspell Cabernet - GLS

$12.00

Substance Cabernet - GLS

$12.00

Evolution - Pinot Noir - GLS

$12.00

Montefalco Rosso - Red - GLS

$12.00

Chateau Virgile - Cuvee - GLS

$12.00

Mayah - Chardonnay - GLS

$12.00

Montefresco - Pinot Grigio - GLS

$12.00

The Loop - Sauvignon Blanc - GLS

$12.00

Seppeltsfield - Watervale Riesling - GLS

$12.00

Merite - Rose - GLS

$12.00

Naveran - Sparkling Rose - GLS

$12.00

Naveran - Cava - GLS

$12.00

Sunspell Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Substance Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Evolution - Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Montefalco Rosso - Red BTL

$40.00

Chateau Virgile - Cuvee BTL

$40.00

Mayah - Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Montefresco - Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

The Loop - Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Seppeltsfield - Watervale Riesling BTL

$40.00

Merite - Rose BTL

$40.00

Naveran - Sparkling Rose BTL

$40.00

Naveran - Cava BTL

$40.00

SAKE

COCKTAIL FEATURES

Aztec Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Peppermint Vesper

$12.00

The Last of Jack Frost

$12.00

AFTER DINNER

Anti Starbucks

$16.00

Frida Kahlo

$18.00

XX Choc Lit

$17.00

NA BEVERAGE

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

FT CLUB SODA

$3.00

FT GINGER BEER

$5.00

FT GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

FT GINGER ALE

$5.00

FT LIME YUZU

$5.00

FT TONIC

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00

SEEDLIP GARDEN $8

$8.00

SEEDLIP GROVE 42 $8

$8.00

SEEDLIP SPICE 94 $8

$8.00

SHIFTY

BEER

$3.00

SELTZER

$3.00

TITO'S

$4.70

LUNAZUL BLANCO

$4.70

FIDENCIO

$4.70

BENCHMARK

$4.70

DICKEL RYE

$4.70

BACARDI

$4.70

FORD'S

$4.70

RUMPLEMINTZ

$3.00

PERNOD

$4.00

SAKE CAN

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

970 WOODLAND STREET, NASHVILLE, TN 37206

Directions

