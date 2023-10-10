Bar Frites 400 Wheatley Plaza
No reviews yet
400 Wheatley Plaza
Greenvale, NY 11548
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
APÉRITIFS
BEER
COCKTAILS
Aperol Spritzer
$20.00
Apple Martini
$20.00
B-52
$20.00
Bacardi Cocktail
$20.00
Bay Breeze
$18.00
Black Russian
$18.00
Bloody Mary
$18.00
Brandy Alexander
$18.00
Champagne Cocktail
$17.00
Chocolate Martini
$20.00
Cosmopolitan
$20.00
Dirty Martini
$20.00
Dubonnet Cocktail
$18.00
Espresso Martini
$20.00
French Martini
$20.00
Fuzzy Navel
$18.00
Gibson
$18.00
Gimlet
$18.00
Irish Coffee
$20.00
Kamikaze
$18.00
Kir
$18.00
Kir Royale
$20.00
Lemon Drop
$18.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$20.00
Mai Tai
$20.00
Manhattan
$18.00
Margarita
$20.00
Mimosa
$17.00
Mojito
$20.00
Negroni
$18.00
Old Fashioned
$18.00
Pomegranite Martini
$20.00
Rob Roy
$18.00
Rusty Nail
$18.00
Screwdriver
$18.00
Sea Breeze
$18.00
Sex on the Beach
$18.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Side Car
$20.00
Spritzer Red
$18.00
Spritzer White
$18.00
Tequila Sunrise
$18.00
Toasted Almond
$18.00
Tom Collins
$18.00
Virgin Drinks
$15.00
Virgin Mary
$13.00
Whiskey Sour
$18.00
White Russian
$18.00
Cognac- Grappa- Brandy
Banfi Grappa
$16.00
Bas-Armagnac
$12.50
Boulard Grand
$18.00
Busnel 12yr
$16.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$16.00
Courvosier XO
$32.00
Delamain VSOP
$20.00
Frapin XO
$28.00
Gran Duque D’Alba
$16.00
Hennessy VS
$18.00
Hennessy VSOP
$17.00
Hennessy XO
$28.00
House Brandy
$17.00
Larresingle VSOP
$17.00
Martell Cordon Bleu
$25.00
Nonino Chardonnay Grappa
$17.00
Nonino Merlot Grappa
$17.00
Nonino Picolit Grappa
$26.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$19.00
Remy Martin XO
$28.00
Sempe 15yr
$19.00
LIQUOR
Absolut
$17.00
Absolut Citron
$17.00
Belvedere
$18.00
Chopin
$18.00
Ciroc
$18.00
Ciroc Coco
$18.00
Ciroc Peach
$18.00
Grey Goose
$18.00
Grey Goose Citron
$18.00
Grey Goose Pear
$18.00
House Vodka
$17.00
Infused Vodka
$18.00
Ketel One
$18.00
Roth Vodka
$12.00
Stoli
$17.00
Stoli Blueberry
$17.00
Stoli Elite
$20.00
Stoli Gold
$18.00
Stoli Orange
$17.00
Stoli Peach
$17.00
Stoli Raspberry
$17.00
Stoli Vanilla
$17.00
Tito's
$18.00
Van Gogh Espress
$16.00
absolut grapefruit
$18.00
Beefeater
$17.00
Bombay
$17.00
Bombay Sapphire
$18.00
Botanist
$18.00
Hendricks
$18.00
House Gin
$16.00
Tanqueray
$17.00
Tanqueray Ten
$18.00
*House Rum
$16.00
Bacardi Light
$17.00
Bacardi Silver
$16.00
Captain Morgan
$17.00
Captain Morgan Black
$17.00
Malibu
$17.00
Meyers Dark
$17.00
Mount Gay
$16.00
Casamigos Añejo
$19.00
Casamigos Blanco
$19.00
Casamigos Reposado
$21.00
Clase Azul Gold
$75.00
Clase Azul Plata
$30.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$40.00
Cuervo La Familia
$40.00
Don Julio 1942
$40.00
Don Julio 70
$21.00
Don Julio Añejo
$19.00
Dos Hombres
$18.00
Herradura Reposado
$17.00
House Tequila
$17.00
Milagro
$17.00
Patron Añejo
$19.00
Patron Silver
$18.00
Tanteo Chocolate
$16.00
Tanteo Jalapeño
$17.00
Villa One Añejo
$18.00
Villa One Blanco
$17.00
Villa One Reposado
$18.00
Villa One Silver
$17.00
*House Bourbon
$17.00
Basil Hayden
$19.00
Blanton's
$20.00
Brothers Bond
$18.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$18.00
Bulleit Rye
$18.00
Bulleit Whiskey 10Yr
$18.00
Bushmills
$17.00
Canadian Club
$17.00
Crown Royal
$18.00
Gentleman Jack
$19.00
Jack Daniels
$17.00
Jameson
$17.00
Jim Beam
$16.00
Knob Creek
$19.00
Makers Mark
$18.00
Old Bushmills
$16.00
Seagrams 7
$17.00
Seagrams VO
$17.00
Southern Comfort
$17.00
Wild Turkey 80
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$18.00
Woodford Rye
$18.00
BALVENIE 12yr
$21.00
BALVENIE 21yr
$33.00
Chivas 12yr
$17.00
CHIVAS 18yr
$23.00
DEWARS 12yr
$18.00
DEWARS 18yr
$25.00
Dewars Whte
$17.00
Glen La Quinta
$19.00
Glen La Santa
$19.00
Glen Nadurra
$21.00
GLENFIDDICH 15yr
$25.00
GLENLIVIT 12yr
$18.00
GLENMORANGIE 10yr
$18.00
GLENMORANGIE 12yr
$21.00
House Scotch
$15.00
J & B
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$16.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
$65.00
JOHNNIE WALKER GOLD
$25.00
Johnnie Walker Swing
$25.00
LAGAVULIN 16yr
$27.00
LAPHROAIG 10yr
$18.00
MACALLAN 12yr
$22.00
MACALLAN 18yr
$80.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$15.00
Amaro Averna
$16.00
Anisette
$16.00
APEROL
$17.00
Apricot Brandy
$11.00
AVERNA
$16.00
B & B
$16.00
Baileys
$16.00
Benedictine
$16.00
Biscotti Liquer
$11.00
Cafe Boheme
$14.00
CAMPARI
$17.00
Cedilla
$15.00
Chambord
$16.00
Chartreuse
$16.00
Cointreau
$16.00
Dom de Canton Gi
$16.00
Drambuie
$16.00
DUBONNET ROUGE
$16.00
Fernet Branca
$16.00
FERNET BRANCA
$16.00
Framboise
$15.00
Frangelico
$16.00
Galliano
$16.00
Godiva Chocolate
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$17.00
Grand Marnier 100
$24.00
Grand Marnier 150
$36.00
Green Fairy
$12.00
Irish Mist
$16.00
Kahlua
$16.00
Kirshwasser
$15.00
Kubler
$16.00
Le Tourment Vert
$12.00
Licor 43
$15.00
LILLET BLANC
$16.00
LILLET ROUGE
$16.00
Limoncello
$16.00
M&R BIANCO
$15.00
Maria Brizzard
$16.00
Massenez Cr de P
$16.00
Mathilde Cassis
$16.00
Menthe Green
$16.00
Menthe White
$16.00
Midori
$16.00
Mirabelle
$15.00
NONINO AMARO
$17.00
Ouzo
$16.00
Parna
$16.00
Peach Scnapps
$16.00
Pernod
$16.00
PINEAU DE CHARENTES
$17.00
Poire
$15.00
Ricard
$16.00
Sambuca Black
$16.00
Sambuca Molinari
$16.00
Sambuca OpalNera
$16.00
Sambuca Romana
$16.00
Solerno Blood Orange
$16.00
Southern Comfort
$17.00
St Germain
$16.00
Strega
$16.00
Tia Maria
$16.00
Triple Sec
$16.00
Vermouth Dry
$16.00
Vermouth Sweet
$16.00
Zen
$10.00
NA BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
$3.00
Black Iced Tea
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Cranberry/ Soda
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Freshly Squeezed OJ
$4.25
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Hibiscus Ice Tea
$3.50
Hot Towel
Hot Water
Lg Panna
$9.00
Lg Pellegrino
$9.00
Milk
$2.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
REFILL
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Sm Panna
$5.00
Soda
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
SANGRIA
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
BAR FRITES MOHITO
$20.00
BERRY BELLINI
$17.00
BLOOD ORANGE MARGHERITA
$20.00
BLUE SMASH
$20.00
BLUEBERRY MARTINI
$20.00
CAN CAN
$20.00
CANTON 75
$17.00
CRAZY HORSE
$20.00
ESPRESSO MARTINI
$20.00
FOLIES BERGÈRE
$20.00
FRENCH MARTINI
$20.00
LE PECHE
$20.00
LE POIRE MARTINI
$20.00
MADELEINE MARGHERITA
$20.00
MIMOSA
$17.00
NAKED & FAMOUS
$20.00
PALOMA
$20.00
PEACH BELLINI
$17.00
POMEGRANATE MARTINI
$20.00
SOLERNO COCKTAIL
$17.00
ST. TROPEZ
$20.00
WHITE COSMOPOLITAN
$20.00
WOODFORD PRESSE
$20.00
WINE
Bandol Chateau de Pibarnon
$120.00
Beaune de Chateau 1er Cru Bouchard Pere et Fils
$120.00
Bordeaux Blend Symmetry Rodney Strong Alexander Valley, California
$150.00
Bottle Ramsac
$64.00
Bottle Beaujlais - V
$52.00
Bottle Diseno
$56.00
Bottle Estancia
$68.00
Bottle of Mantazas Creek Winery
$60.00
Bottle Rothschild
$60.00
Bottle St Francis
$60.00
Bourgogne Pinot Noir Regnard
$60.00
Brouilly Chateau de La Chaize
$45.00
Cabernet Blend Napanook Napa, California
$200.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Louis M. Martini Napa Valley California
$100.00
Cabernet Sauvingon Stags’ Leap Winery Napa Valley California
$150.00
Chambolle-Musigny Maison Joseph Drouhin
$210.00
Chinon “Bonnaventure” Chateau de Coulaine
$50.00
Châteauneuf-du-Pape “Les Granières” Château La Nerthe
$160.00
Cotes-du-Rhone Domaine de la Griveliere
$40.00