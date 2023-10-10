DRINKS

APÉRITIFS

APEROL

$17.00

AVERNA

$16.00

CAMPARI

$17.00

DUBONNET ROUGE

$16.00

FERNET BRANCA

$16.00

LILLET BLANC

$16.00

LILLET ROUGE

$16.00

M&R BIANCO

$15.00

NONINO AMARO

$17.00

PINEAU DE CHARENTES

$17.00

BEER

AMSTEL LIGHT

$9.00

BUDWEISER

$8.00

BUDWEISER LIGHT

$8.00

CHIMAY

$14.00

DUVEL

$12.00

HEINEKEN

$9.00

ST. PAULI N.A.

$9.00

BLUE POINT

$9.00

IPA LAGUNITAS

$9.00

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE

$9.00

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL

$9.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$9.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritzer

$20.00

Apple Martini

$20.00

B-52

$20.00

Bacardi Cocktail

$20.00

Bay Breeze

$18.00

Black Russian

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Brandy Alexander

$18.00

Champagne Cocktail

$17.00

Chocolate Martini

$20.00

Cosmopolitan

$20.00

Dirty Martini

$20.00

Dubonnet Cocktail

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$20.00

French Martini

$20.00

Fuzzy Navel

$18.00

Gibson

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Irish Coffee

$20.00

Kamikaze

$18.00

Kir

$18.00

Kir Royale

$20.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

Mai Tai

$20.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Margarita

$20.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Mojito

$20.00

Negroni

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Pomegranite Martini

$20.00

Rob Roy

$18.00

Rusty Nail

$18.00

Screwdriver

$18.00

Sea Breeze

$18.00

Sex on the Beach

$18.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Side Car

$20.00

Spritzer Red

$18.00

Spritzer White

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Toasted Almond

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Virgin Drinks

$15.00

Virgin Mary

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$18.00

White Russian

$18.00

Cognac- Grappa- Brandy

Banfi Grappa

$16.00

Bas-Armagnac

$12.50

Boulard Grand

$18.00

Busnel 12yr

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Courvosier XO

$32.00

Delamain VSOP

$20.00

Frapin XO

$28.00

Gran Duque D’Alba

$16.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$17.00

Hennessy XO

$28.00

House Brandy

$17.00

Larresingle VSOP

$17.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$25.00

Nonino Chardonnay Grappa

$17.00

Nonino Merlot Grappa

$17.00

Nonino Picolit Grappa

$26.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$19.00

Remy Martin XO

$28.00

Sempe 15yr

$19.00

LIQUOR

Absolut

$17.00

Absolut Citron

$17.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Chopin

$18.00

Ciroc

$18.00

Ciroc Coco

$18.00

Ciroc Peach

$18.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Grey Goose Citron

$18.00

Grey Goose Pear

$18.00

House Vodka

$17.00

Infused Vodka

$18.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Roth Vodka

$12.00

Stoli

$17.00

Stoli Blueberry

$17.00

Stoli Elite

$20.00

Stoli Gold

$18.00

Stoli Orange

$17.00

Stoli Peach

$17.00

Stoli Raspberry

$17.00

Stoli Vanilla

$17.00

Tito's

$18.00

Van Gogh Espress

$16.00

absolut grapefruit

$18.00

Beefeater

$17.00

Bombay

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

Botanist

$18.00

Hendricks

$18.00

House Gin

$16.00

Tanqueray

$17.00

Tanqueray Ten

$18.00

*House Rum

$16.00

Bacardi Light

$17.00

Bacardi Silver

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$17.00

Captain Morgan Black

$17.00

Malibu

$17.00

Meyers Dark

$17.00

Mount Gay

$16.00

Casamigos Añejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Clase Azul Gold

$75.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Cuervo La Familia

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$21.00

Don Julio Añejo

$19.00

Dos Hombres

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$17.00

House Tequila

$17.00

Milagro

$17.00

Patron Añejo

$19.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Tanteo Chocolate

$16.00

Tanteo Jalapeño

$17.00

Villa One Añejo

$18.00

Villa One Blanco

$17.00

Villa One Reposado

$18.00

Villa One Silver

$17.00

*House Bourbon

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$19.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Brothers Bond

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Bulleit Whiskey 10Yr

$18.00

Bushmills

$17.00

Canadian Club

$17.00

Crown Royal

$18.00

Gentleman Jack

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$17.00

Jameson

$17.00

Jim Beam

$16.00

Knob Creek

$19.00

Makers Mark

$18.00

Old Bushmills

$16.00

Seagrams 7

$17.00

Seagrams VO

$17.00

Southern Comfort

$17.00

Wild Turkey 80

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Woodford Rye

$18.00

BALVENIE 12yr

$21.00

BALVENIE 21yr

$33.00

Chivas 12yr

$17.00

CHIVAS 18yr

$23.00

DEWARS 12yr

$18.00

DEWARS 18yr

$25.00

Dewars Whte

$17.00

Glen La Quinta

$19.00

Glen La Santa

$19.00

Glen Nadurra

$21.00

GLENFIDDICH 15yr

$25.00

GLENLIVIT 12yr

$18.00

GLENMORANGIE 10yr

$18.00

GLENMORANGIE 12yr

$21.00

House Scotch

$15.00

J & B

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$65.00

JOHNNIE WALKER GOLD

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Swing

$25.00

LAGAVULIN 16yr

$27.00

LAPHROAIG 10yr

$18.00

MACALLAN 12yr

$22.00

MACALLAN 18yr

$80.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$15.00

Amaro Averna

$16.00

Anisette

$16.00

APEROL

$17.00

Apricot Brandy

$11.00

AVERNA

$16.00

B & B

$16.00

Baileys

$16.00

Benedictine

$16.00

Biscotti Liquer

$11.00

Cafe Boheme

$14.00

CAMPARI

$17.00

Cedilla

$15.00

Chambord

$16.00

Chartreuse

$16.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Dom de Canton Gi

$16.00

Drambuie

$16.00

DUBONNET ROUGE

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

FERNET BRANCA

$16.00

Framboise

$15.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Galliano

$16.00

Godiva Chocolate

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

Grand Marnier 100

$24.00

Grand Marnier 150

$36.00

Green Fairy

$12.00

Irish Mist

$16.00

Kahlua

$16.00

Kirshwasser

$15.00

Kubler

$16.00

Le Tourment Vert

$12.00

Licor 43

$15.00

LILLET BLANC

$16.00

LILLET ROUGE

$16.00

Limoncello

$16.00

M&R BIANCO

$15.00

Maria Brizzard

$16.00

Massenez Cr de P

$16.00

Mathilde Cassis

$16.00

Menthe Green

$16.00

Menthe White

$16.00

Midori

$16.00

Mirabelle

$15.00

NONINO AMARO

$17.00

Ouzo

$16.00

Parna

$16.00

Peach Scnapps

$16.00

Pernod

$16.00

PINEAU DE CHARENTES

$17.00

Poire

$15.00

Ricard

$16.00

Sambuca Black

$16.00

Sambuca Molinari

$16.00

Sambuca OpalNera

$16.00

Sambuca Romana

$16.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$17.00

St Germain

$16.00

Strega

$16.00

Tia Maria

$16.00

Triple Sec

$16.00

Vermouth Dry

$16.00

Vermouth Sweet

$16.00

Zen

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry/ Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$4.25

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hibiscus Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Towel

Hot Water

Lg Panna

$9.00

Lg Pellegrino

$9.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

REFILL

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sm Panna

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

SANGRIA

FRENCH SANGRIA

$44.00

Gl French Sangria

$14.00

Gl Parisian Sangria

$14.00

Gl White Peach Sangria

$14.00

PARISIAN SANGRIA

$44.00

WHITE PEACH SANGRIA

$44.00

SHERRY

Dry Sack

$16.00

Harvey’s Bristol Cream

$16.00

La Ina Fino

$16.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

BAR FRITES MOHITO

$20.00

BERRY BELLINI

$17.00

BLOOD ORANGE MARGHERITA

$20.00

BLUE SMASH

$20.00

BLUEBERRY MARTINI

$20.00

CAN CAN

$20.00

CANTON 75

$17.00

CRAZY HORSE

$20.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$20.00

FOLIES BERGÈRE

$20.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$20.00

LE PECHE

$20.00

LE POIRE MARTINI

$20.00

MADELEINE MARGHERITA

$20.00

MIMOSA

$17.00

NAKED & FAMOUS

$20.00

PALOMA

$20.00

PEACH BELLINI

$17.00

POMEGRANATE MARTINI

$20.00

SOLERNO COCKTAIL

$17.00

ST. TROPEZ

$20.00

WHITE COSMOPOLITAN

$20.00

WOODFORD PRESSE

$20.00

WINE

Bandol Chateau de Pibarnon

$120.00

Beaune de Chateau 1er Cru Bouchard Pere et Fils

$120.00

Bordeaux Blend Symmetry Rodney Strong Alexander Valley, California

$150.00

Bottle Ramsac

$64.00

Bottle Beaujlais - V

$52.00

Bottle Diseno

$56.00

Bottle Estancia

$68.00

Bottle of Mantazas Creek Winery

$60.00

Bottle Rothschild

$60.00

Bottle St Francis

$60.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir Regnard

$60.00

Brouilly Chateau de La Chaize

$45.00

Cabernet Blend Napanook Napa, California

$200.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Louis M. Martini Napa Valley California

$100.00

Cabernet Sauvingon Stags’ Leap Winery Napa Valley California

$150.00

Chambolle-Musigny Maison Joseph Drouhin

$210.00

Chinon “Bonnaventure” Chateau de Coulaine

$50.00

Châteauneuf-du-Pape “Les Granières” Château La Nerthe

$160.00

Cotes-du-Rhone Domaine de la Griveliere

$40.00