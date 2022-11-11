Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bar Granada

5 West Monument Avenue

Dayton, OH 45402

Margaritas

HH Classic Margarita

$5.00

HH BG Double

$8.00

HH Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$5.00

HH PJ Double

$8.00

Beer

HH Estrella Galicia

$5.00

HH EG 1906

$5.00

HH Modelo

$5.00

HH Gamma Bomb

$5.00

Appetizers

Guacamole

$5.50+

Tres Queso Jalapeno

$5.50+

House Salsa

$2.50+

Pineapple Habanero

$2.50+

Refried Beans

$2.50+

Birria Pizza

$16.00

Taquitos

$7.00

Chicken Birria Pizza

$16.00

Entrees

Birria Taco Entree

$14.00

Chicken Birria Tacos

$14.00

Mexico City Street Tacos

$12.50

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Birria Bowl

$14.50

Chicken Birria Bowl

$14.50

Desserts

Churro Chimichanga

$6.50

Sauces & Dips

House Salsa

$2.50+

Verde

$2.50+Out of stock

Roja

$2.50+Out of stock

Pasilla

$2.50+Out of stock

Refried Beans

$2.50+

Guacamole

$5.50Out of stock

Tacos

Carne Asada

$3.50

El Pastor

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Carnitas

$3.50

Veggie

$3.50

Large Party

Large Party Street Tacos (20)

$60.00

12in Birria Pizza

$20.00

Large Party Taquitos (10)

$20.00

Large Party Jalapeno Poppers (10)

$25.00

FISH TACOS

2pc Fish Taco Meal

$10.00

2pc Shrimp Taco Meal

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bar Granada is a local hotspot for weekend entertainment and craft tequila located in downtown Dayton on the banks of the Greater Miami River. We open our doors to a variety of local music and featured artists, celebrating the rich diversity and history in our fine city. Join us and enjoy an exceptional place to dine, drink and chill, along with one of the best margaritas to be found in southwest Ohio. ​

Location

