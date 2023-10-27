BAR HARBOR Lobster Rolls and lots more!
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
A Lobster Roll and Chowder house in South Lake Union with a huge covered outdoor space and indoor dining and partying.
Location
400 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Food Junction - 1165 Harrison st, Ste A
No Reviews
1165 Harrison st, Ste A Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant