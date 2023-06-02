Restaurant info

Welcome to the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound, since 1980 this place has been a nice lil’ spot with good food and a nice atmosphere. But this year we kicked-it-up-a-notch (or two) with a fresh renovation from the ground up that will make us more of an upscale pound. We created a fantastic environment with a great sound system and exciting visuals - think Margaritaville in Bar Harbor, Maine. Enjoy Great Food, a Great Atmosphere and locally, wild-caught cold-water seafood. And when you're finished, top of the day with some ice cream located inside our 40' lobster boat out front... that's right, a real boat, on site, serving the areas best ice cream! "The Way Food Should Be"