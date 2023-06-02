Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Harbor Lobster Pound

review star

No reviews yet

414 Bar Harbor Road

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


FRESH CATCH

Fresh caught

LOBSTER DINNER

$33.00

Caught daily from the cold waters of Maine 1 1/4 lb lobster served with corn on the cob and cole slaw

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

8oz Fresh Fried Haddock Served w/ Slaw, Tartar Sauce and chips. upgrade for FF

LOBSTER ROLLS

Choose the famous House Special, hot or chilled roll on toasted bun, at 5oz it's a well built and tasty lobster roll.

HOUSE SPECIAL

$33.00

Butter & Toasted Split Top Bun 4oz Fresh Picked Lobster dressed Cold With housemade Lemon Aioli Served With our housemade chips & coleslaw

COLD ROLL

$30.00

Butter & Toasted Bun 4oz Fresh Picked Lobster tossed in Mayo & Spices Served with our housemade chips and coleslaw

HOT ROLL

$30.00

Butter & Toasted Bun 4oz of Fresh Picked Lobster with Served with our housemade chips and coleslaw

TACOS

Premium seafood, served with fresh mango salsa and special Aioli drizzle - you may upgrade to fries when ordering.

LOBSTER Tacos

$33.00

3 tacos served in a taco holder with 2oz of lobster in each Topped with Mango Salsa & Queso Fresco Served with housemade chips

SHRIMP Tacos

$24.00

3 tacos served in a taco holder with 2.5 oz of shrimp in each Topped with Mango Salsa & Queso Fresco Served with housemade chips

FISH Taco

$24.00

3 Tacos with Marinated and Seasoned Haddock Topped with Mango Salsa & Queso Fresco Served with housemade chips

BURGERS

choose between a beef burger or a fish burger, both are great.

ANGUS BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb Seasoned Burger All cooked Medium to Well Done. Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese Served with housemade chips

HADDOCK BURGER

$16.00

Fresh Haddock, grilled or fried lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce Served with housemade chips

CRABCAKE BURGER

$16.00

Grilled crabcake on a toasted bun with house lemon aioli Served with chips

SOUP SALAD SIDES

GARDEN SALAD

$13.00

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Croutons & 7 Mix Cheese Ranch, Balsamic Vinegar or 1000 Island

LOBSTER BISQUE

$14.00+

Cup 4oz/Bowl 8oz Portion Silky Bisque Topped with 2oz Fresh Picked Lobster

CLAM CHOWDER

$8.00+

Cup 4oz/Bowl 8oz Creamy Chowder with clams and potato Served with Oyster Crackers

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Crispy French Fries

CHIPS

$6.00

Thick Cut House-made Chips

CORN

$5.00

Corn on the cobb, steamed with butter

COLESLAW

$4.00

tossed in our housemade dressing

LITTLE LOBSTERS

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Buttery Grilled Cheese with Housemade chips

HOT DOG

$8.00

Choice of All beef or Red Snapper served on buttered toasted roll with housemade chips

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders served with housemade chips

SAUCES

SIDE RANCH

$0.65

SIDE MAYO

$0.65

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.65

SIDE BBQ

$0.65

Vinegar-based with a" kick"

SIDE AIOLI

$0.65

Housemade Lemon Garlic Aioli

SIDE TARTAR

$0.65

SIDE 1000 ISLAND

$0.65

SIDE BALS VIN

$0.65
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound, since 1980 this place has been a nice lil’ spot with good food and a nice atmosphere. But this year we kicked-it-up-a-notch (or two) with a fresh renovation from the ground up that will make us more of an upscale pound. We created a fantastic environment with a great sound system and exciting visuals - think Margaritaville in Bar Harbor, Maine. Enjoy Great Food, a Great Atmosphere and locally, wild-caught cold-water seafood. And when you're finished, top of the day with some ice cream located inside our 40' lobster boat out front... that's right, a real boat, on site, serving the areas best ice cream! "The Way Food Should Be"

Location

414 Bar Harbor Road, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Picnic - Salt Cottages
orange starNo Reviews
20 ME-3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes
orange starNo Reviews
10 Maine 3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Pepper's Pizza, Subs & Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
2 Loren St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Mainely Meat BBQ - Mainely Meat BBQ - Knox Road
orange starNo Reviews
15 Knox Rd Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Brewing Company- Town Hill Tasting Room - 15 Knox Rd
orange starNo Reviews
15 Knox Rd Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Happy Clam Shack - 1170 Bar Harbor Rd Rt 3
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Bar Harbor Rd Rt 3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salt & Steel
orange star4.5 • 1,086
321 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Reel Pizza Cinerama
orange star4.6 • 345
33 Kennebec Pl Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bar Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston