Bar La Grassa

Braised Octopus

$17.00

Wild-caught Spanish octopus is braised and pan-seared; tossed with fried local red potatoes, roasted red peppers, brown-butter almonds, arugula, and fennel pollen vinaigrette. Served on grilled sourdough. Pescatarian. Can be nut free and dairy free without almonds, can be GF without bread. The red potatoes are fried in the same fryer as items containing gluten, so people with a severe gluten allergy should take this into consideration.