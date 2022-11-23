Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Bar La Grassa

1,295 Reviews

$$$

800 Washington Avenue North

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange
Crispy Insalata
Arancini

Antipasti

Crispy Insalata

Crispy Insalata

$12.00

Assorted greens tossed with ricotta salata, toasted pine nuts, house-made parmesan crackers, and a Saporoso Balsamic vinaigrette.

BLG Caesar Salad

BLG Caesar Salad

$12.00

Escarole and green leaf lettuce with a soft boiled egg, radish, fennel, celery, and croutons, with a garlic anchovy dressing

Braised Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Oven braised beets marinated in Calabrian chili chimichurri and tossed with picked cabbage. Serve over spiced ricotta and topped with smoked Marcona almonds. *Gluten free, vegetarian

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

Arancini of lemon risotto around taleggio cheese. Served with a spicy yogurt. 4 per order. *Spicy yogurt contains fish sauce

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$20.00

4 ounces

Grilled Prawns

Grilled Prawns

$23.00Out of stock

5 grilled Blue Prawns garnished with chermoula and grilled scallions.

Bruschetta

Soft Eggs & Lobster

$25.00

Grilled sourdough topped with soft scrambled egg with poached lobster meat and cream cheese folded in. Garnished with minced chives and truffle oil.

Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta

Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta

$13.00

Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, over fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.

Braised Octopus

$17.00

Wild-caught Spanish octopus is braised and pan-seared; tossed with fried local red potatoes, roasted red peppers, brown-butter almonds, arugula, and fennel pollen vinaigrette. Served on grilled sourdough. Pescatarian. Can be nut free and dairy free without almonds, can be GF without bread. The red potatoes are fried in the same fryer as items containing gluten, so people with a severe gluten allergy should take this into consideration.

Charred Red Onion w/Goat Cheese

Charred Red Onion w/Goat Cheese

$13.00

Grilled bread topped with a mixture of charred red onion, toasted pine nuts, and sherry gastrique, finished with crumbled goat cheese.

Chicken Liver Mousse

Chicken Liver Mousse

$13.00

Chicken liver mousse topped with pickled shallots and mint. Served on grilled bread.

Marinated Pork Shoulder

Marinated Pork Shoulder

$14.00

Slow-roasted pork shoulder, pulled and marinated with porchetta spices. Served on grilled bread.

Spiced Carpaccio

$18.00

Chilled, spice encrusted rare beef tenderloin is thinly sliced, served on grilled sourdough with a salad of baby arugula, shaved Grana Padano, and truffle aioli.

White Anchovy & Avocado

$12.00

Grilled sourdough topped with sliced ripe avocado, white anchovies, and thinly sliced scallions.

Pasta

Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts

Red Wine Spaghetti w/Pine Nuts

$17.00

Spaghetti cooked in red wine, tossed with butter, garlic, and Grana Padano. Finished with toasted pine nuts and parsley. *Not available gluten free

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Traditional fettuccine alfredo, tossed with butter and Parmesan.

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange

Gnocchi w/Cauliflower & Orange

$26.00

Potato gnocchi sautéed with thinly sliced cauliflower in an orange cream sauce.

Mafalda w/Bolognese

Mafalda w/Bolognese

$22.00

Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.

Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu

Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu

$24.00

Fresh cut pappardelle pasta with braised veal in San Marzano tomato sauce.

Cavatelli w/Rabbit Sugo

$25.00

Cavatelli pasta is tossed with a braised rabbit sugo made with pancetta, porcini mushrooms, white wine, and tomato.

Torchio w/Charred Pork & Pea Shoots

$22.00

Thinly sliced charred pork shoulder is sautéed with basil, shallot, and garlic until caramelized. Torchio pasta is tossed in, along with pea shoots and Parmesan.

Fusilli w/Orange and Kalamata Olive Lamb Sausage

$24.00

House made fusilli pasta is served with an orange and kalamata olive lamb sausage, tossed with a rapini pistachio pesto. Topped with grated Pecorino Romano. *The lamb sausage does contain pork and white wine.

Ziti w/Shrimp & Vin Santo

Ziti w/Shrimp & Vin Santo

$26.00

Fresh ziti with sautéed shrimp, shallots, and fresh basil in a Vin Santo cream sauce.

Calamarata w/Raw Tuna

Calamarata w/Raw Tuna

$35.00

Calamarata pasta is tossed with Fresno chili sauce, finished with lemon juice and butter. Topped with diced sushi grade Ahi tuna marinated in lime juice, red onion, and cilantro.

Pasta Nera w/Mussels & Braised Tomatoes

$25.00

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed with garlic and white wine are tossed with linguine and a squid ink compound butter. The dish is garnished with braised cherry tomatoes, basil, Serrano chilis, and breadcrumbs.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$21.00

Traditional spaghetti carbonara, with house-made pancetta, grana padano cheese, and egg yolk.

Smoked Spaghetti w/Brown Butter and Lobster

Smoked Spaghetti w/Brown Butter and Lobster

$37.00

Fresh spaghetti made with semolina flour smoked in-house with cherry wood. Tossed with shallots caramelized in brown butter, lobster, Grana Padano cheese, and chili flake.

Crab Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

10 house made ravioli filled with crab, grated onion, and heavy cream. Topped with shellfish vermouth cream sauce and minced chives.

Mushroom & Taleggio Agnolotti

Mushroom & Taleggio Agnolotti

$23.00Out of stock

Fresh pasta filled with a mushroom mousse and taleggio cheese. Served with sautéed oyster mushrooms and shallots. 10 agnolotti per order. *Not available gluten free

Foie Gras Tortellini

$22.00Out of stock

Tortellini filled with foie gras mousse is served with a currant balsamic butter jus. Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and a sherry gastrique. 6 per order.

Nduja Egg Raviolo

$9.00

Red pepper pasta is filled with a mixture of ricotta cheese and Nduja, a Calabrian soft salami, and an egg yolk. Topped with thyme brown butter. 1 raviolo per order.

Secondi

Meatball

Meatball

$11.00

A 10 ounce meatball made with beef chuck, brisket, and short rib. Served with a San Marzano marinara sauce. 1 per order. *Not gluten free

Spicy Sausages

$15.00

2 house made spicy Italian pork sausages, served with a side of house made IPA mustard.

Branzino

$37.00Out of stock

Branzino is grilled until the skin is crispy. It is topped with toasted garlic, parsley, dill, and chili flake, and served with a grilled lemon.

Monkfish w/Sambuca Saffron Broth

$28.00

A 6oz filet of wild caught North Atlantic monkfish is crusted with spices, then pan seared and roasted with olive oil. The fish is served with a sambuca-saffron broth and Napa cabbage sautéed with caramelized fennel and harissa.

Grilled Pressed Chicken

Grilled Pressed Chicken

$31.00

A boneless, skin-on, whole chicken is brined, grilled, and pressed, garnished with chili flakes and parsley.

St. Louis Pork Ribs

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$24.00

A 6-bone rack of ribs is covered in rub, slow roasted until tender, and then caramelized on the grill. Finished with chili flake, parsley, and lemon.

New York Strip

$42.00

A 12oz New York Strip is grilled to order. Topped with chives and parsley, served with lemon wedges.

Bistecca for 4

$100.00

A 3 ½ pound bone-in porterhouse is grilled to order, sliced thin, and garnished with chives, parsley, and lemon wedges.

Porchetta di Testa

$24.00

Heritage breed pork head is boned, cured, and slow roasted for seven hours. Seared and served over borlotti beans that are simmered with smoked pork and braised kale. *gluten free, dairy free

Contorni

Seared Broccolini w/Pecorino Fonduta

$14.00

Broccolini is blanched until tender and seared. Served with a Pecorino Toscano fonduta and breadcrumbs that are toasted in chili oil.

King Trumpet Mushroom Noodles

King Trumpet Mushroom Noodles

$14.00

King Trumpet mushrooms cut like linguine, tossed with a caper pesto. *Not vegetarian

Risotto Milanese

$15.00

Saffron risotto, topped with black pepper.

Butternut Squash w/Dried Chili Salsa

$14.00

Roasted butternut squash dressed with a dried chili sauce (contains nuts and sesame). Topped with pepitas and ricotta salata. *Gluten free, vegetarian, can be vegan

Roasted Sweet Potato

$14.00

Local white sweet potato is spiced with cinnamon and roasted. Served with brown butter, rosemary, pistachios, and chèvre. *Gluten free, can be vegetarian

Dolci

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

Vanilla sponge cake drizzled with coffee syrup, layered with a mascarpone filling and chocolate shavings.

Salted Caramel Crespelle

Salted Caramel Crespelle

$13.00

2 crepes filled with salted caramel sauce.

Gjetost Cheesecake

$13.00

Cheesecake made with gjetost, a Scandinavian cheese made from caramelized goat milk. Baked in a gluten free chocolate almond crust. Served with orange marmalade, whipped creme fraiche, and a gluten free cocoa cookie.

Strawberry Basil Torte

$13.00Out of stock

A roasted strawberry and lemon poppy seed cake with a hint of basil, topped with candied almonds. Served with a strawberry gelée and vanilla mascarpone whipped cream. **contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts

Additional Items

Cold Gigante Beans in Giardiniera

Cold Gigante Beans in Giardiniera

$10.00

8 ounces

Side of Focaccia

Side of Focaccia

$5.00Out of stock

With butter

Side of Parmesan

Side of Parmesan

$2.00
Red Pepper Flakes

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Retail

BLG Hat

BLG Hat

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar La Grassa is a casual, neighborhood-style restaurant featuring a combination of fresh pasta and dry pasta. The menu also includes a wide selection of antipasti, bruschetta and secondi meant for sharing, along with a full bar. Takeout hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5-8, Friday-Saturday 5-9

Location

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Bar La Grassa image
Bar La Grassa image
Bar La Grassa image

Similar restaurants in your area

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
orange starNo Reviews
515 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Graze Provisions + Libations - Soul Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
520 N 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Marshall St NE #100 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Red Cow North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
208 North 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
Red Rabbit Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Murray's - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
26 South 6th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

The Freehouse
orange star4.3 • 1,837
701 N Washington Ave #101 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Demi
orange star4.9 • 266
212 N Second St Suite 100 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Snack Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
800 North Washington Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Spoon and Stable
orange star4.7 • 1
211 N. First St Suite 150 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston