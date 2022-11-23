Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Bar La Grassa
1,295 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bar La Grassa is a casual, neighborhood-style restaurant featuring a combination of fresh pasta and dry pasta. The menu also includes a wide selection of antipasti, bruschetta and secondi meant for sharing, along with a full bar. Takeout hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5-8, Friday-Saturday 5-9
Location
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
No Reviews
515 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant
Graze Provisions + Libations - Soul Bowl
No Reviews
520 N 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
No Reviews
1509 Marshall St NE #100 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurant