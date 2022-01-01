Bar Leather Apron imageView gallery
Bar Leather Apron

306 Reviews

$$$

745 Fort St,Ste 127A

Honolulu, HI 96813

Popular Items

B.L.A. Old Fashioned
Japan Old Fashioned
Flowers For You

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

B.L.A. Old Fashioned

2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Wasanbon Sugar, Angostura Bitters, Orange (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from orange peel over top of cocktail. Garnish cocktail with orange peel.)

Royal Kunia

2020 B.L.A. Makers Mark Private Select Bourbon Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar Kohana Kokoleka, Galliano Ristretto, Sea Salt (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Garnish with Maui Specialties Himalayan sea salt chocolate.)

Matcha Old Fashioned

2020 B.L.A. Makers Mark Private Select, Wasanbon Sugar, Matcha, Orange (Directions- Shake bottled cocktail vigorously to incorporate before opening. Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from orange peel discs and discard.)

Flowers For You

Iichiko Silhouette Shochu, St Germain, Rooibos Tea, Lemon, Red Shiso, Angostura and Orange Bitters (Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)

Shiso Smash

Suntory Toki, Lemon, Yuzu, Red Shiso, Q Club Soda (Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Top cocktail with Q Club Soda and garnish with green shiso leaf.)

SPIRIT FREE COCKTAILS

N/Agroni

$12.00+

Seedlip Garden 108 Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Giffard Apertif, Jasmine, Verjus (Directions: Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oil from orange peel over top of cocktail and discard.)

Smoked Mandarin

$12.00+

Clarified Mandarin, Lapsang Souschong Tea, Sumac, Cardamom (Directions: Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oil from lemon peel over top of cocktail and discard.)

ICE

Clear Cocktail Ice Cube

$1.00

2"x2" clear ice cube. Please provide own cooler or container for transport.

MORE

B.L.A. Adjustable Ear Loop Face Mask

$15.00

91% Polyester, 9% Spandex. Washable. Made in Hawai'i.

$100 Gift Coin

$100.00

Redeemable in-person at Bar Leather Apron (not for online orders). Makes a great golf ball marker!

BLA Golf Ball Marker/Cocktail Coin

$20.00Out of stock

BLA golf ball marker. Collect, use as golf ball marker, or exchange for a cocktail!

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
