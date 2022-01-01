Bars & Lounges
Bar Leather Apron
306 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu, HI 96813
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu - Bishop Street
4.0 • 44
1177 Bishop St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurant