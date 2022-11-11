Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Bar Lucia Napa-Oxbow

review star

No reviews yet

610 First Street Suite 19

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottle Sparkling

DOMAINE CARNEROS ESTATE BRUT CUVEE

$60.00

CARBONISTE SPARKLING ALBARINO

$60.00

NV LAURENT PERRIER LA CUVEE Half Bottle 375ml

$28.00

NV SCHRAMSBERG MIRABELLE ROSE

$58.00

SCHRAMSBERG BLANC DE BLANC -750ML

$60.00

SCRIBE PET NAT

$62.00

Bottle Wine

Aesop Grenache

$62.00

AESOP Rose

$49.00

Arbe Garbe Russian River

$58.00

Aston Pinot Noir

$62.00

Aviatrix Primitivo

$62.00

Azur Rose

$49.00

Buehler White Zin

$28.00

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee Cab

$62.00

Chateau Montelena Estate Zin

$62.00

Ehlers Estate Red Cabernet Blend

$64.00

Ehlers Estate Rose

$52.00

Espiral Vinho Verde

$28.00

Failla Pinot Noir

$62.00

Head High Pinot Noir

$42.00

Hendry Albarino

$39.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

JAX Y3 Rose

$39.00

Joel Gott Rose

$29.00

Jones Family Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

La Sirena Rose

$58.00

Lioco Chardonnay Sonoma County

$45.00

Lola Cabernet

$62.00

Lorenza Rose

$39.00

Massican Annia Blend

$60.00

Matthiasson Rose of Syrah/Grenache

$49.00

Poe Rose of Grenache

$49.00

Pret a Boire, Amuse Bouche

$75.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$52.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$62.00

Scribe Rose

$50.00

Sean Minor Rose

$42.00

Turley Old Vine Zinfandel

$58.00

House White

$36.00

House Rose

$36.00

House Red

$36.00

Cans of Wine

TENDU ROSE

$18.00

Froze

Froze

$12.00

Froze with sparkling

$15.00

Glass Sparkling

CARBONISTE

$18.00

DOMAINE CARNEROS BRUT CUVEE

$18.00

MIRABELLE ROSE

$17.00

PASSION FRUIT MIMOSA

$12.00

SCHRAM BLANC DE BLANC

$18.00

SCRIBE PET NAT

$20.00

Glass Wine

AESOP GRENACHE

$20.00

AESOP ROSE

$14.00

ARBE GARBE

$17.00

ASTON PINOT NOIR

$20.00

AVIATRIX PRIMITIVO

$20.00

AZUR

$14.00

BUEHLER

$8.00

CHAPPELLET MOUNTAIN CUVEE

$20.00

CHATEAU MONTELENA ESTATE ZIN

$20.00

EHLERS ESTATE RED CABERNET BLEND

$22.00

EHLERS ESTATE ROSE

$16.00

ESPIRAL VINHO VERDE

$9.00

FAILLA PINOT NOIR

$20.00

HEAD HIGH PINOT NOIR

$12.00

HENDRY ALBARINO

$11.00

HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

JAX ROSE

$11.00

JOEL GOTT ROSE

$9.00

JONES SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00

LA SIRENA ROSE BY HEIDI BARRETT

$17.00

LIOCO CHARD

$13.00

Lola Cabernet

$20.00

LORENZA

$11.00

MASSICAN ANNIA BLEND

$18.00

MATTHIASSON ROSE

$14.00

POE ROSE

$14.00

PRET A BOIRE ROSE

$23.00

RIDGE ZINFANDEL

$16.00

RIVERS MARIE PINOT NOIR

$20.00

ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$20.00

Scribe Rose

$15.00

SEAN MINOR ROSE

$12.00

TURLEY ZINFANDEL

$17.00

WHITEHALL LANE CABERNET

$20.00

House White

$10.00

House Red

$10.00

House Rose

$10.00

Mimosas

Blood Orange

$13.00

Mango Passion Fruit

$13.00

Strawberry

$13.00

Guava

$13.00

Seasonal Apple Cinnamon

$13.00

Seasonal Pomegranate

$13.00

Appetizers

Beet Hummus Dip

$14.00

Crudite/Crostini Dip Trio

$28.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$14.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$28.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Sea Salt Chips and Olives

$7.00

Marcona Almonds

$4.00

Marinated olives

$4.00

Caviar & Sea Salt Chips

$60.00

Caviar & Chips with Bubbles

$90.00

Breakfast

Quiche- Bacon

$12.00

Quiche - Veggie

$12.00

Scone

$4.50

Breakfast Bubbles

$15.00

Salads

Arugula Panzanella

$14.50

Butter Lettuce, blue cheese, pear salad

$14.50

Farmers market corn salad

$14.50

Winter cranberry spinach salad

$14.50

Pomegranate & Persimmon salad

$14.50

Sweet Treats

Rose Gummies

$8.00

Cupcake

$4.25

cookie

$4.25

Vegan or GF cupcake

$4.50

N/A Beverage

Lemonade

$5.00

Hibiscuis Ice Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Happy Hour

5 Rolling Rock Beers

$20.00

Bottle of House Wine

$20.00

Froze Friday

$10.00

Froze Friday Float

$12.00

Flights

Rose flight

$36.00

Red flight

$36.00

White Flight

$36.00

Bubbles Flight

$36.00

Red, White & Rose Flight

$36.00

Bottle Beer

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Rolling Rock

$6.00

21st Amendment IPA

$7.00

RETAIL WINE TO GO

POE ROSE retail bottle

$30.00

AVIATRIX RED retail bottle

$38.00

CARBONISTE retail bottle

$30.00

Aviatrix/La Sirena

La Sirena Rose

$32.00

Aviatrix Primitivo

$38.00

Aviatrix Grenache

$38.00

Events Onsite and Online

RIBS ROSE AND ROCK

$75.00

Merchandise

Bar Lucia Olive Oil

$22.00

Bar Lucia T-shirt

$22.00

Bar Lucia Toss Ware Cup

$3.00

Bar Lucia Wine Glass

$20.00

Celebration Cards

$6.95

Bar Lucia Beer Glass

$15.00

Calistoga (Aviatrix, Jones Family, Schramsberg)

Calistoga (Aviatrix, Jones Family, Schramsberg)

$150.00

Hot Cocoa & NV Reds (Faila & Ehlers)

Hot Cocoa & NV Reds (Ehlers & Faila)

$150.00

NV Red Cabs (Ehlers, Chappallet, Whitehall)

NV Red Cabs (Ehlers, Chappallet, Whitehall)

$150.00

Red, Rose & Baking (Aesop & Scribe)

Red Rose & Baking (Aesop & Scribe)

$150.00

Red, White & Bubbles (Schramsberg, Rombauer, Chappellet)

Red, White & Bulbs (Schramsberg, Rombauer, Chappallet)

$150.00

Trio of Reds (Chappellet, Cht. Montelena, Faila)

Trio of Reds (Chappallet, Cht. Mont, Faila)

$150.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar Lucia Rose Wine Bar is located inside Oxbow Public Market next to Kara's Cupcakes, Napa Valley offering both indoor and patio seating. Sip Sip Rose All Day!

Website

Location

610 First Street Suite 19, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market image
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market image
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market image
Bar Lucia - Oxbow Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Taberna
orange star4.6 • 574
815 Main Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Cheve Bakery and Brews
orange star4.5 • 222
376 SOSCOL AVE Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Forge Pizza - Napa
orange starNo Reviews
155 Gasser Dr. Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
HopMonk Tavern - Sonoma
orange starNo Reviews
691 Broadway St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Bambino's Restaurant - Vallejo
orange starNo Reviews
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122 Vallejo, CA 94590
View restaurantnext
PRESS Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
587 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Napa

Bistro Don Giovanni
orange star4.7 • 9,755
4110 Howard lane Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,400
1480 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange star4.1 • 4,075
Oxbow Public Market 644 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
La Morenita Market
orange star4.6 • 3,319
2434 Jefferson Street Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
orange star4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Ca' Momi Osteria - 1141 1st St
orange star4.3 • 1,896
1141 1st St Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Napa
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Benicia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston