Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Lyon

2,142 Reviews

$$

1750 Washigton Street

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Gougères

Gougères

$8.95

Bacon and Comtè Cheese Puffs

French Onion Soup

$15.95

Sweet Vidalia Onion, Comté, Crouton, Sherry

Market Greens

Market Greens

$14.95

Pickled Beech Mushrooms, Shaved Radishes, Dijon, and Herb Vinaigrette

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$21.95

Hand Cut Sirloin, Classic Accompaniments, Horseradish, and Toasted Ciabatta.

Aged Goat Cheese Crottin

$17.95

Goat’s Milk, Fig Jam, Candied Walnuts, and Cranberry Pecan Toast

Cappellacci

$17.95Out of stock

Lyon Classic

Quenelle De Brochet

Quenelle De Brochet

$16.95

Pike Dumpling, Crayfish Tails, and Lobster Velouté

Entrees

Omelette

Omelette

$16.95

Softly Cooked Baveuse Style, Comté, and Salad Vinaigrette

P.E.I Mussels

P.E.I Mussels

$25.95

Steamed in the Shell, Sauvignon Blanc, Garlic, Shallot, Calabrian Chili, Cream, and Country Bread

Tagliatelle

$26.95

Housemade Pasta, Braised Rabbit, Exotic Mushrooms, Carrot, Parmesan, Fines Herbs. (Vegetarian and Gluten Free Upon Request)

Idaho River Trout

Idaho River Trout

$26.95

Meunière, Broccolini, Yukon Gold Potato, Lemon, Brown Butter, and Crisp Capers.

Local Scallops

$36.95

Pan Seared, Celery Root, Salsify, Black Truffle-Shallot Jam

Duck Frites

$31.95

Moulard Leg Confit, Chicory, Golden Raisin Vinaigrette, Jus

Bavette Steak Au Poivre

$36.95

Prime Sirloin Flap, Cognac & Green Peppercorn Sauce, Potato Confit, Roasted Cipollini Onion

Cornish Game Hen

Cornish Game Hen

$27.95

Pan Roasted, Yukon Gold Potato, Carrot, Herbs, Lemon, and Garlic.

"Le Burger"

"Le Burger"

$22.95

Dry Aged Beef, Tarragon Aioli, Mushroom Duxelles, Pork Belly, and American Cheese. Farm Egg Available Upon Request. Choice of Frites or Small Salad.

Boeuf Bourguignon

$36.95Out of stock

Sides

Frites

Frites

$9.95

Garlic & Herbs Aioli

Frites, Truffle & Parmesan

$13.95
Broccolini

Broccolini

$10.95

Anchovy, Garlic & Calabrian Chilies

Small Salad

Small Salad

$9.95

Pickled Beech Mushrooms, Shaved Radishes, Dijon, and Herb Vinaigrette

Exotic Mushrooms

$15.95

Truffle Butter, Fines Herbs

Side Butter Whipped

$9.95

Dessert

Mousse au Chocolat

Mousse au Chocolat

$11.00

Valhrona Dark Chocolate, Cocoa Nibs and Coarse Sea Salt

Creme Caramel

Creme Caramel

$9.00

Traditional French Custard Baked with Caramel

Tarte Tatin

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar Lyon captures the essence of the bouchon, a traditional Lyonnaise bistro that serves local French cuisine.

Location

1750 Washigton Street, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Bar Lyon image
Bar Lyon image
Bar Lyon image

Similar restaurants in your area

MIDA - Boston
orange star4.6 • 1,543
782 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern South End
orange star4.5 • 2,263
535 COLUMBUS AVE Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - South End
orange star4.4 • 1,467
477 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
ILONA
orange star4.3 • 367
783 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Render Coffee - 563 Columbus Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
563 Columbus Avenue Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
604 Columbus Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
312 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Vejigantes Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,108
57 W Dedham St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Burro Bar South End
orange star4.5 • 2,000
1357 Washington St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston