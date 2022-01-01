Bar Moga imageView gallery

Bar Moga

1,653 Reviews

$$

128 West Houston Street

New York, NY 10012

MENU COCKTAILS

Me Diary

$18.00

Neverending Midsummer

$18.00

Cafe Primtemps

$18.00

Princess Mononoke

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

White Negroni

$18.00

Bijou

$18.00

Moga Manhattan

$18.00

Dress Up For The Night

$19.00

Hasta Mañana

$20.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

BC - VIRGIN

$13.00

Shirley Temple

$13.00

Yuzu Mocktail

$13.00

N/A Duality

$13.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

House Made Gingerale

$6.00

Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Blood Orange Juice

$6.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$10.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$10.00

SAKE

Dewasansan Namagenshu 'Green Ridge'

$15.00+

Kamoizumi Summer Snow

$14.00+

Mito No Kairakuen

$14.00+

Shichi Hon Yari (300mL)

$48.00

Shintaro

$15.00+

Iki Na Onna

$15.00+Out of stock

BEER

Suntory Premium Malts

$10.00

WHITE WINE

Arnoldo Caprai Grecante 2018

$15.00+

Pierre Sparr Riesling 2018

$12.00+

Suavia, Soave Classico 2018

$12.00+

Jonathan Didier Pouilly Fumee 2018

$75.00

ROSE

Domaine Gueissard, Rosé 2018

$12.00+

Josh Cellars Prosecco Extra Dry Rose

$16.00+

SPARKLING WINE

Bisol, Jeio Prosecco

$14.00+

Marie Courtin Champagne 2013

$155.00

GIN

Beefeater

$12.00

Botanist

$16.00

Brooklyn Gin

$16.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Portobello Road

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$15.00

Ki No Bi Gin

$22.00

Death's Door Gin

$16.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bols Genever

$11.00

6'O Clock Gin Brunel

$17.00

6'O Clock Gin Plum

$17.00

VODKA

Titos

$12.00

Square One Vodka

$12.00

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Square One Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose L' Orange

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Vodka

$14.00

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

MAESTRO DOBEL SILVER

$16.00

Tromba Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$18.00

Corralejo Reposado

$20.00

Creyente Espadin

$20.00

Avila Blanco

$16.00

Avila Reposado

$19.00

Avila Anejo

$47.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

$35.00

El Jolgorio Pechuga

$45.00

COGNAC

Pierre Ferrand

$18.00

Mars Brandy

$35.00

D'usee

$14.00

PORT / SHERRY

LUSTAU FINO

$12.00

LUSTAU MANZANILLA

$18.00

LUSTAU OLOROSO

$12.00

LUSTAU PALO CORTADO

$12.00

LIQUEUR

ANCHO REYES

$14.00

ANCHO REYES POBLANO

$14.00

AVERELL

$14.00

BENEDICTINE

$14.00

CHARTREUSE (GREEN)

$16.00

CHARTREUSE (YELLOW)

$16.00

DRAMBUIE

$14.00

GRAND MARNIER

$14.00

KUBLER

$16.00

LAZZARONI AMARETTO

$12.00Out of stock

MITO NO KAIRAUKUEN

$14.00

PEAR WILLIAMS

$12.00

PERNOD

$16.00

PIMMS

$12.00

ST. GERMAIN

$14.00

TUTILLTOWN CACAO

$12.00

VELVET FALERNUM

$12.00

VICARIO DRAGONCELLO

$14.00

VICARIO NOCINO

$14.00

Licor 43

$14.00

HAPPY HOUR MENU

Black Manhattan HH

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #1 HH

$13.00

Tom Collins HH

$13.00

Soave Classico HH

$10.00

Fluer De California HH

$10.00

Bisol, Jeio Prosecco HH

$10.00

Mugi Hokka Shochu & Soda HH

$12.00

El Dorado Rum & Coke HH

$12.00

Beefeater Gin & Tonic HH

$12.00

Square One V Soda HH

$12.00

Legent Highball HH

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Grain HH

$25.00

Nikka 'From The Barrel' HH

$30.00

Hibiki Harmony HH

$22.00

SWEET POTATO SHOCHU

Beni Ikko

$13.00

Kiccho Hozan

$10.00

Tomino Hozan

$12.00

Colorful

$14.00

Mahoko

$16.00

Kura No Shikon

$12.00

Selephant

$13.00

Tsurushi

$30.00

Crio

$30.00

Jikuya White

$13.00

Jikuya Black

$13.00

BARLEY SHOCHU

Mizu No Mai Barley

$11.00

Iichiko Kurobin

$15.00

Kakushigura

$11.00

Mugi Hokka

$11.00

Masako

$13.00

AWAMORI & RICE SHOCHU

Ryuku Ocho

$11.00

Kawabe

$10.00

Torikai

$12.00

Yokka Koji

$12.00

SPECIALTY SHOCHU

Amami

$10.00

Kana

$17.00

Mizu No Mai Green Tea

$12.00

Beni Otome

$10.00

Mizu No Mai Lemongrass

$12.00

Towari

$10.00

Mizu No Mai Sakura Cask

$18.00

FLIGHTS

Enter Suntory

$60.00

Suntory Max

$215.00

Once Upon A Time...

$580.00

Orgin Of Japanese Whiskey

$370.00

Japan's Hidden Gem

$20.00

The Innovators

$100.00

Nueva Generacion De Agave

$37.00

Legacy Of Masataka

$91.00

Yamzaki: The "Tsukuriwake" Selection

$500.00

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (DOH)

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (DOH)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar Moga

Website

Location

128 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

