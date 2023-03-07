  • Home
  • Chicago
  • Bar Monadnock - 53 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste 234
A map showing the location of Bar Monadnock 53 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste 234View gallery

Bar Monadnock 53 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste 234

53 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste 234

Chicago, IL 60604

FOOD

Raw Bar

Seafood Tower - half

$85.00

Seafood Tower - full

$145.00

Oysters on the ½ Shell

$24.00

Caviar Service - Siberian Classic

$95.00

Caviar Service - Platinum Osetra

$125.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Soup & Salad

Onion Soup

$15.00

Frisée aux Lardon

$16.00+

Beets & Blue

$16.00

Riviera Salad

$13.00+

Hot & Cold Appetizers

Bread & Fat

$7.00

Charcuterie

$26.00

Artisan Cheese

$10.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$28.00

Escargot

$18.00

Frog Legs

$19.00

Steak Tartare

$18.00

Chicken Liver Parfait

$14.00

Smoked Walleye

$16.00

Sandwiches

Croque Madame

$19.00

Bistro Burger

$17.00

Banh Mi Club

$18.00

La Rachel

$20.00

Mushroom Melt

$22.00

Plates

Steak Frites

$40.00

Parisian Gnocchi

$24.00

Bouillabaisse

$45.00

Cornish Hen

$36.00

Striped Bass

$38.00

Sweets

Profiterole

$13.00

île flottante

$13.00

Crème Brûlée

$13.00

Sides

Beef Fat Fries

$6.00

Small Baby Greens

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Lobster Broth

$10.00

DRINK

Vodka

Belvedere

$8.00+

Elevate

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Hanger One

$6.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Ketel One Citroen

$7.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Zubrowka

$6.00+

Gin

Barr Hill

$7.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Bols Genever

$6.00+

Botanist, The

$7.00+

Citadelle Old Tom

$7.00+

Hendrick's

$8.00+

Old Raj

$8.00+

Plymouth

$7.00+

Plymouth Navy Strength

$7.00+

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$7.00+

Ransom Old Tom

$7.00+

Roku

$7.00+

Sipsmith

$7.00+

Tanqueray London Dry

$7.00+

Aviation

$7.00+

Sugarcane

Bounty Spiced

$6.00+

Clément Barrel Select

$8.00+

Cruzan Black Strap

$6.00+

Denizen...

$7.00+

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$8.00+

Flor de Caña 4yr Extra Seco

$7.00+

Kōhana Hawaiian agricole rum

$8.00+

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$7.00+

Novo Fogo Chameleon

$7.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$6.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00+

Plantation O.F.T.D.

$7.00+

Rhum J.M. Blanc

$7.00+

Smith & Cross Navy Strength

$7.00+

Soul Cachaça

$7.00+

The Real McCoy 12yr

$8.00+

Wray & Nephw

$6.00+

Agave

Bahnez Espadin Barril

$7.00+

Bozal

$7.00+

Cimarron Blanco

$7.00+

Cimarron Reposado

$7.00+

Del Maguey 'Vida

$7.00+

Del Maguey Creme de Mezcal

$8.00+

Dobel, Maestro Pavito

$12.00+

Espolon Blanco

$7.00+

Espolon Reposado

$7.00+

Fidencio Classico

$8.00+

Fidencio Pechuga

$7.00+

Fortalaza Blanco

$9.00+

Fortalaza Reposado

$10.00+

Fortalaza Anejo

$12.00+

Gran Padron Extra Añejo

$25.00+

Petunia Mezcal

$7.00+

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$10.00+

Tequila Ocho Resposado

$12.00+

Tequila Ocho Añejo

$14.00+

Vago Cuixe Mezcal

$12.00+

Vago Elote Mezcal

$10.00+

Whiskey

1792 Small Batch

$7.00+

Abasolo

$7.00+

Angels Envy Straight Bourbon

$11.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$12.00+

Ardbeg 10 Year Single Malt

$12.00+

Basil Heyden's Bourbon

$8.00+

Balvenie PortWood 21 Year Single Malt

$12.00+

Blanton's Bourbon

$13.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00+

Bushmills

$7.00+

Cutty Sark

$7.00+

Deanston Highland Single Malt

$8.00+

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old

$10.00+

E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel 100 Proof

$12.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$8.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

$8.00+

J & B

$7.00+

J. Henry 5yr Small Batch

$9.00+

J. Riegers K.C. Whiskey

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Johnny Walker, Black

$9.00+

Lagavulin 16yr

$13.00+

Laphroaig 10yr

$10.00+

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Mitcher's Rye

$8.00+

Old Grand Dad 100

$6.00+

Pogue

$8.00+

Russel's Rye 6r

$7.00+

Spring Bank 10yr

$10.00+

Sazerac Rye

$7.00+

Suntory

$8.00+

Talisker 11 Years Old Special Release Single Malt Scotch

$10.00+

Templton Rye

$8.00+

W.L. Weller Special Reserve

$12.00+

WhistlePig Rye 18 Year Old 92 Proof

$20.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00+

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$7.00+

Willet Straight Rye

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Very Old Barton

$6.00+

Oban 14

$11.00+

Brandy

Maxime Trijol

$7.00+

A.E. Dor VS

$8.00+

Caravedo Quebranta Pisco

$7.00+

Daron Calvados

$7.00+

Lairds Applejack

$7.00+

Lairds Bonded

$7.00+

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$8.00+

Rhine Hall Apple

$7.00+

Rhine Hall Fernet Lola

$7.00+

Rhine Hall La Normandie

$7.00+

Rhine Hall Mango

$7.00+

Rhine Hall Plum

$7.00+

Vallein Tercinier VS

$10.00+

Vermouth/Sherry/Aromatized Wine

Lustau

$7.00+

Lustau Fino

$7.00+

Carpano Antica S.V.

$7.00+

Cocchi Americano

$6.00+

Cocchi di Torino

$6.00+

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$6.00+

Punt E Mes

$6.00+

Amari/Liqueurs

Amaro Lucano

$7.00+

Amaro Nonino

$7.00+

Ancho Reyes Chili

$7.00+

Ancho Reyes Verde

$7.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Averna

$7.00+

Aveze Gentiane

$7.00+

Benedictine D.O.M.

$7.00+

Bonanto

$7.00+

Botanika Angelica

$7.00+

Brovo 02 Amaro

$7.00+

Brovo 04 Amaro

$7.00+

Brovo 14 Amaro

$7.00+

Brovo 16 Amaro

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

CH Dist. Amargo de Chile

$7.00+

CH Dist. Rubin, Dogma

$7.00+

Chartreuse , Green

$10.00+

Chartreuse V.E.P., Green

$20.00+

Chartreuse, Yellow

$10.00+

Cherry Heering

$7.00+

Cio Ciaro Amaro

$7.00+

Cointreau

$7.00+

Combier Cassis

$7.00+

Combier Mure

$7.00+

Cynar

$7.00+

Disarono

$7.00+

Fernet Branca

$7.00+

Fernet Menta

$7.00+

Foro Amaro

$7.00+

Genepy, Dolin

$7.00+

Gifford Banane du Brésil

$7.00+

Gifford Cacao

$7.00+

Gifford Passion Fruit

$7.00+

Gifford Peche

$7.00+

Gifford Vanille de Madagascar

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

J. Riegers Café Amaro

$7.00+

Kaluha

$7.00+

Koval Rose Hip

$7.00+

Kronan Swedish Punch

$7.00+

Licor 43

$7.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$7.00+

Maplewood Bitter Orange

$7.00+

Maplewood Coffee Liqueur

$7.00+

Maplewood Pistachio

$7.00+

Maria Brizzard Creme de Cacao

$7.00+

Massenez Creme Gingembre

$7.00+

Massenez Creme Peche

$7.00+

Merlet Creme de Fraise

$7.00+

Merlet Creme de Peche

$7.00+

Meletti

$7.00+

Mr. Black

$7.00+

Nocello Walnut

$7.00+

Nonino

$7.00+

North Shore Aquavit

$7.00+

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao Triple Sec

$7.00+

Pimms #1

$7.00+

Ramazzotti

$7.00+

Rothman & Winter Apricot

$7.00+

Rothman & Winter Peach

$7.00+

Rothman & Winter Violette

$7.00+

Salers Gentiane

$7.00+

Sirene Absinthe Verte, North Shore

$8.00+

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$7.00+

St. George Bruto Americano

$7.00+

St. George Spiced Pear

$7.00+

St. Germain

$8.00+

Suze Gentiane

$7.00+

Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe

$7.00+

Tempus Fugit Gran Classico

$7.00+

Trader Vics Macadamia Nut

$7.00+

Vedrenne Menthe Verte

$7.00+

Velvet Falernum

$7.00+

Cocktails

20th Century

$15.00

Airmail

$15.00

Alexander

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Americano

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Army & Navy

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bebbo Cocktail

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Bellini

$15.00

Between the Sheets

$15.00

Bojou

$15.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Blood and Sand

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Bramble

$15.00

Brandy Crusta

$15.00

Brooklyn

$15.00

Brown Derby

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Champs-Elysees

$15.00

Chrysanthemum

$15.00

Clover Club

$15.00

Collins- Tom

$15.00

Corpse Reviver No.2

$15.00

Cosmopoliton

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Daiquiri- Hemingway

$15.00

Dark N' Stormy

$15.00

Diamondback

$15.00

East Side

$15.00

El Presidente

$15.00

El Diablo

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Fish House Punch

$15.00

Fog Cutter

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

French Martini

$15.00

Gimlet- Vodka

$15.00

Gimlet- Gin

$15.00

Gin & It

$15.00

Gin Fizz

$15.00

Gold Rush

$15.00

Grasshopper

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Gypsy Queen

$15.00

Hanky Panky

$15.00

Honeymoon Cocktail

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Hotel Nacional

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Jack Rose

$15.00

Jungle Bird

$15.00

La Florida Cocktail

$15.00

La Rosita

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martinez

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Martini - Dry

$15.00

Martini - Wet

$15.00

Martini - Dirty

$15.00

Millionaire Cocktail No.1

$15.00

Milk Punch

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Naked & Famous

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

New York Sour

$15.00

Nitecap

$15.00

Old-Fashioned

$15.00

Old Pal

$15.00

Pago Pago

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pimm's Cup

$15.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Pink Lady

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$15.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$15.00

Red Hook

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Scofflaw

$15.00

Sherry Cobbler

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Singapore Sling

$15.00

Southside

$15.00

Star Cocktail

$15.00

Stinger

$15.00

Tipperary

$15.00

Ti-Punch

$15.00

Toronto

$15.00

Trinidad Sour

$15.00

Tuxedo

$15.00

Vesper

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Ward 8

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

White Lady

$15.00

White Negroni

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Widow's Kiss

$15.00

Wild Eyed Rose

$15.00

Current Cocktail

Herbal Daiquiri

$16.00

Floral Gimlet

$16.00

Bistro Old-Fashioned

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

Angel Face

$16.00

Gibson

$16.00

Tuxedo

$16.00

Baller Sidecar

$20.00

French Ginger Margarita

$16.00

B & B & B

$16.00

Gentian Highball

$15.00

Vesper

$16.00

Beets Knees

$16.00

Picon Punch

$14.00

Melon Sour

$16.00

Draft Beer

Meteor Pils

$8.00

Anchor Steam

$8.00

Charleton

$8.00

Future Cider

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Begyle Hophazardly

$9.00

Duchesse de Bourgogne

$9.00

Reissdorf Kolsch

$9.00

Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale

$9.00

St. Bernardus Wit

$9.00

Temperance Birdsong Saison

$9.00

Real Dry Cider

$9.00

Clausthaler Dry Hop N/A

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Duché de Longueville Cider

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$8.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$8.00

Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Spirit Tea

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Oolong Tea

$7.00

Black Tea

$7.00

Herbal Tea

$7.00

Perrier

$3.00

BTG-Bubbles

Charles Baur, Cremant d'Alsace Brut Rose

$16.00

Charles Le Bel, 'Inspiration 1818' Brut Champagne

$25.00

BTG- Light and Bright Whites

Domaine du Fief aux Dames, Muscadet Sevre-et Maine Sur Lie '21

$10.00

La Chapiniere, Touraine Sauvignon Blanc '20

$11.00

BTG- Aromatic Whites

Chateau Moncontour, Vouvray Demi-Sec '21

$11.00

Chateau de Campuget, '1753' Viognier, IGP Gard '21

$16.00

Domaine Marcel Deiss, 'Complantation' Alsace '19

$18.00

BTG- Full Dry Whites

Roots Wine Co., Willamette Valley Chardonnay '19

$15.00

Clos des Roc, 'En Pres Foret Macon-Loche '20

$18.00

BTG- Rose

Triennes, Mediterranee Rose 21'

$12.00

Charles Baur, Cremant d'Alsace Brut Rose N.V.

$16.00

BTG-Light Bodied Reds

Jacky Janodet- Beaujolais- Villages 20'

$13.00

Roots Wine Co., Apolloni Vineyard' Willamette Valley Pinot Noir '15

$18.00

BTG- Medium Bodied Reds

Domaine Filliatreat "La Grande Vignolle" Cabernet Franc '19

$14.00

Cote du Rhone '20

$15.00

BTG- Bold Reds

Chateau de Hauterive, 'Chemin de Compostelle' Cahors '18

$15.00

Chateau Larose Perganson, Haut- Medoc Cru Bourgeois '15

$18.00

BTG- Sweet

Chateau Fontaine, Sauternes '19

$18.00

N/A Sparkling Cider

BTG Duche de Longueville, French Sparkling Cider

$8.00

BTL Duche de Longueville, French Sparkling Cider

$28.00

RED WINE

Light Bodied Reds

Jacky Janodet-Domaine les Fines Graves, Beaujolais-Villages '20

$13.00+

Division Wine Co. Gamay, Willamette Valley '21

$65.00

Roots Wine Co.

$18.00+

Domaine des Billards, Saint Amour '19

$72.00

Domaine du Pavillon

$75.00

Domaine Fontaine-Gagnard, Bourgogne '19

$80.00

Julien Sunier, Fleurie '20

$85.00

Jean-Marc Burgaud

$68.00

Domaine Bart, Marsannay '20

$94.00

J.K. Carriere

$96.00

Domaine Marcel Lapierre, Morgon '21

$105.00

Wyncroft

$110.00

Domaine Petitot

$140.00

Vincent Girardin

$125.00

Domaine Guy Amiot

$155.00

Domaine Lignier-Michelot

$175.00

Domaine Gille

$190.00

Benjamin Leroux, Chambolle Musigny '14

$245.00

Domaine Henri Gouges

$325.00

Medium Bodied Reds

Domaine des Romarins, Côte du Rhône '20

$15.00+

Domaine de la Guilloterie

$65.00

Carlos Serres

$65.00

Domaine Filliatreau- Cab Franc

$50.00+

Lang & Reed Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley '20

$75.00

Domaine Anne Gros & Jean-Paul Tollot