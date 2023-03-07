Bar Monadnock 53 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste 234
53 W. Jackson Blvd. Ste 234
Chicago, IL 60604
FOOD
Raw Bar
Hot & Cold Appetizers
Sandwiches
Plates
DRINK
Vodka
Gin
Sugarcane
Bounty Spiced
$6.00+
Clément Barrel Select
$8.00+
Cruzan Black Strap
$6.00+
Denizen...
$7.00+
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
$8.00+
Flor de Caña 4yr Extra Seco
$7.00+
Kōhana Hawaiian agricole rum
$8.00+
Mount Gay Black Barrel
$7.00+
Novo Fogo Chameleon
$7.00+
Plantation 3 Star
$6.00+
Plantation Pineapple
$7.00+
Plantation O.F.T.D.
$7.00+
Rhum J.M. Blanc
$7.00+
Smith & Cross Navy Strength
$7.00+
Soul Cachaça
$7.00+
The Real McCoy 12yr
$8.00+
Wray & Nephw
$6.00+
Agave
Bahnez Espadin Barril
$7.00+
Bozal
$7.00+
Cimarron Blanco
$7.00+
Cimarron Reposado
$7.00+
Del Maguey 'Vida
$7.00+
Del Maguey Creme de Mezcal
$8.00+
Dobel, Maestro Pavito
$12.00+
Espolon Blanco
$7.00+
Espolon Reposado
$7.00+
Fidencio Classico
$8.00+
Fidencio Pechuga
$7.00+
Fortalaza Blanco
$9.00+
Fortalaza Reposado
$10.00+
Fortalaza Anejo
$12.00+
Gran Padron Extra Añejo
$25.00+
Petunia Mezcal
$7.00+
Tequila Ocho Blanco
$10.00+
Tequila Ocho Resposado
$12.00+
Tequila Ocho Añejo
$14.00+
Vago Cuixe Mezcal
$12.00+
Vago Elote Mezcal
$10.00+
Whiskey
1792 Small Batch
$7.00+
Abasolo
$7.00+
Angels Envy Straight Bourbon
$11.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$12.00+
Ardbeg 10 Year Single Malt
$12.00+
Basil Heyden's Bourbon
$8.00+
Balvenie PortWood 21 Year Single Malt
$12.00+
Blanton's Bourbon
$13.00+
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$8.00+
Bushmills
$7.00+
Cutty Sark
$7.00+
Deanston Highland Single Malt
$8.00+
Eagle Rare 10 Year Old
$10.00+
E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel 100 Proof
$12.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$8.00+
Glenlivet 12yr
$8.00+
Glenfiddich 12 Year Old
$8.00+
J & B
$7.00+
J. Henry 5yr Small Batch
$9.00+
J. Riegers K.C. Whiskey
$7.00+
Jack Daniels
$7.00+
Johnny Walker, Black
$9.00+
Lagavulin 16yr
$13.00+
Laphroaig 10yr
$10.00+
Makers Mark Cask Strength
$9.00+
Makers Mark
$8.00+
Mitcher's Rye
$8.00+
Old Grand Dad 100
$6.00+
Pogue
$8.00+
Russel's Rye 6r
$7.00+
Spring Bank 10yr
$10.00+
Sazerac Rye
$7.00+
Suntory
$8.00+
Talisker 11 Years Old Special Release Single Malt Scotch
$10.00+
Templton Rye
$8.00+
W.L. Weller Special Reserve
$12.00+
WhistlePig Rye 18 Year Old 92 Proof
$20.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00+
Wild Turkey Bourbon
$7.00+
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
$7.00+
Willet Straight Rye
$11.00+
Woodford Reserve
$8.00+
Very Old Barton
$6.00+
Oban 14
$11.00+
Brandy
Maxime Trijol
$7.00+
A.E. Dor VS
$8.00+
Caravedo Quebranta Pisco
$7.00+
Daron Calvados
$7.00+
Lairds Applejack
$7.00+
Lairds Bonded
$7.00+
Pierre Ferrand 1840
$8.00+
Rhine Hall Apple
$7.00+
Rhine Hall Fernet Lola
$7.00+
Rhine Hall La Normandie
$7.00+
Rhine Hall Mango
$7.00+
Rhine Hall Plum
$7.00+
Vallein Tercinier VS
$10.00+
Vermouth/Sherry/Aromatized Wine
Amari/Liqueurs
Amaro Lucano
$7.00+
Amaro Nonino
$7.00+
Ancho Reyes Chili
$7.00+
Ancho Reyes Verde
$7.00+
Aperol
$7.00+
Averna
$7.00+
Aveze Gentiane
$7.00+
Benedictine D.O.M.
$7.00+
Bonanto
$7.00+
Botanika Angelica
$7.00+
Brovo 02 Amaro
$7.00+
Brovo 04 Amaro
$7.00+
Brovo 14 Amaro
$7.00+
Brovo 16 Amaro
$7.00+
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream
$7.00+
Campari
$7.00+
CH Dist. Amargo de Chile
$7.00+
CH Dist. Rubin, Dogma
$7.00+
Chartreuse , Green
$10.00+
Chartreuse V.E.P., Green
$20.00+
Chartreuse, Yellow
$10.00+
Cherry Heering
$7.00+
Cio Ciaro Amaro
$7.00+
Cointreau
$7.00+
Combier Cassis
$7.00+
Combier Mure
$7.00+
Cynar
$7.00+
Disarono
$7.00+
Fernet Branca
$7.00+
Fernet Menta
$7.00+
Foro Amaro
$7.00+
Genepy, Dolin
$7.00+
Gifford Banane du Brésil
$7.00+
Gifford Cacao
$7.00+
Gifford Passion Fruit
$7.00+
Gifford Peche
$7.00+
Gifford Vanille de Madagascar
$7.00+
Grand Marnier
$8.00+
J. Riegers Café Amaro
$7.00+
Kaluha
$7.00+
Koval Rose Hip
$7.00+
Kronan Swedish Punch
$7.00+
Licor 43
$7.00+
Luxardo Maraschino
$7.00+
Maplewood Bitter Orange
$7.00+
Maplewood Coffee Liqueur
$7.00+
Maplewood Pistachio
$7.00+
Maria Brizzard Creme de Cacao
$7.00+
Massenez Creme Gingembre
$7.00+
Massenez Creme Peche
$7.00+
Merlet Creme de Fraise
$7.00+
Merlet Creme de Peche
$7.00+
Meletti
$7.00+
Mr. Black
$7.00+
Nocello Walnut
$7.00+
Nonino
$7.00+
North Shore Aquavit
$7.00+
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao Triple Sec
$7.00+
Pimms #1
$7.00+
Ramazzotti
$7.00+
Rothman & Winter Apricot
$7.00+
Rothman & Winter Peach
$7.00+
Rothman & Winter Violette
$7.00+
Salers Gentiane
$7.00+
Sirene Absinthe Verte, North Shore
$8.00+
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
$7.00+
St. George Bruto Americano
$7.00+
St. George Spiced Pear
$7.00+
St. Germain
$8.00+
Suze Gentiane
$7.00+
Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe
$7.00+
Tempus Fugit Gran Classico
$7.00+
Trader Vics Macadamia Nut
$7.00+
Vedrenne Menthe Verte
$7.00+
Velvet Falernum
$7.00+
Cocktails
20th Century
$15.00
Airmail
$15.00
Alexander
$15.00
Amaretto Sour
$15.00
Americano
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Army & Navy
$15.00
Aviation
$15.00
Bebbo Cocktail
$15.00
Bee's Knees
$15.00
Bellini
$15.00
Between the Sheets
$15.00
Bojou
$15.00
Black Russian
$15.00
Bloody Mary
$15.00
Blood and Sand
$15.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Bramble
$15.00
Brandy Crusta
$15.00
Brooklyn
$15.00
Brown Derby
$15.00
Caipirinha
$15.00
Champagne Cocktail
$15.00
Champs-Elysees
$15.00
Chrysanthemum
$15.00
Clover Club
$15.00
Collins- Tom
$15.00
Corpse Reviver No.2
$15.00
Cosmopoliton
$15.00
Daiquiri
$15.00
Daiquiri- Hemingway
$15.00
Dark N' Stormy
$15.00
Diamondback
$15.00
East Side
$15.00
El Presidente
$15.00
El Diablo
$15.00
Espresso Martini
$15.00
Fish House Punch
$15.00
Fog Cutter
$15.00
French 75
$15.00
French Martini
$15.00
Gimlet- Vodka
$15.00
Gimlet- Gin
$15.00
Gin & It
$15.00
Gin Fizz
$15.00
Gold Rush
$15.00
Grasshopper
$15.00
Greyhound
$15.00
Gypsy Queen
$15.00
Hanky Panky
$15.00
Honeymoon Cocktail
$15.00
Hot Toddy
$15.00
Hotel Nacional
$15.00
Irish Coffee
$15.00
Jack Rose
$15.00
Jungle Bird
$15.00
La Florida Cocktail
$15.00
La Rosita
$15.00
Last Word
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$15.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Margarita
$15.00
Martinez
$15.00
Martini
$15.00
Martini - Dry
$15.00
Martini - Wet
$15.00
Martini - Dirty
$15.00
Millionaire Cocktail No.1
$15.00
Milk Punch
$15.00
Mimosa
$15.00
Mint Julep
$15.00
Mojito
$15.00
Moscow Mule
$15.00
Naked & Famous
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
New York Sour
$15.00
Nitecap
$15.00
Old-Fashioned
$15.00
Old Pal
$15.00
Pago Pago
$15.00
Paloma
$15.00
Paper Plane
$15.00
Penicillin
$15.00
Pimm's Cup
$15.00
Pina Colada
$15.00
Pink Lady
$15.00
Pisco Sour
$15.00
Queen's Park Swizzle
$15.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$15.00
Red Hook
$15.00
Rob Roy
$15.00
Rusty Nail
$15.00
Sazerac
$15.00
Scofflaw
$15.00
Sherry Cobbler
$15.00
Sidecar
$15.00
Singapore Sling
$15.00
Southside
$15.00
Star Cocktail
$15.00
Stinger
$15.00
Tipperary
$15.00
Ti-Punch
$15.00
Toronto
$15.00
Trinidad Sour
$15.00
Tuxedo
$15.00
Vesper
$15.00
Vieux Carre
$15.00
Ward 8
$15.00
Whiskey Sour
$15.00
Whiskey Smash
$15.00
White Lady
$15.00
White Negroni
$15.00
White Russian
$15.00
Widow's Kiss
$15.00
Wild Eyed Rose
$15.00
Current Cocktail
Bottles & Cans
N/A Beverages
Club Soda
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Duché de Longueville Cider
$8.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$8.00
Orange Juice
$7.00
Cold Brew Coffee
$8.00
Coffee
$6.00
Decaf Coffee
$6.00
Spirit Tea
$7.00
Green Tea
$7.00
White Tea
$7.00
Oolong Tea
$7.00
Black Tea
$7.00
Herbal Tea
$7.00
Perrier
$3.00
BTG-Bubbles
BTG- Light and Bright Whites
BTG- Aromatic Whites
BTG- Full Dry Whites
BTG-Light Bodied Reds
BTG- Medium Bodied Reds
BTG- Bold Reds
BTG- Sweet
N/A Sparkling Cider
RED WINE
Light Bodied Reds
Jacky Janodet-Domaine les Fines Graves, Beaujolais-Villages '20
$13.00+
Division Wine Co. Gamay, Willamette Valley '21
$65.00
Roots Wine Co.
$18.00+
Domaine des Billards, Saint Amour '19
$72.00
Domaine du Pavillon
$75.00
Domaine Fontaine-Gagnard, Bourgogne '19
$80.00
Julien Sunier, Fleurie '20
$85.00
Jean-Marc Burgaud
$68.00
Domaine Bart, Marsannay '20
$94.00
J.K. Carriere
$96.00
Domaine Marcel Lapierre, Morgon '21
$105.00
Wyncroft
$110.00
Domaine Petitot
$140.00
Vincent Girardin
$125.00
Domaine Guy Amiot
$155.00
Domaine Lignier-Michelot
$175.00
Domaine Gille
$190.00
Benjamin Leroux, Chambolle Musigny '14
$245.00
Domaine Henri Gouges
$325.00