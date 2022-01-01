A map showing the location of Bar Moro Bar MoroView gallery

Bar Moro Bar Moro

review star

No reviews yet

7610 Wydown Blvd

Clayton, MO 63110

STARTERS

Pan de la Casa

$10.00

Jamon Iberico

$35.00

Embutidos

$25.00

TAPAS

SINGLE TAPAS

$8.00

THREE TAPAS

$22.00

FIVE TAPAS

$36.00

ADD CROQUETA

$3.00

CLASICAS

GAZPACHO

$7.00

PAN CON TOMATE

$9.00

Pan con Tomate DELUXE

$15.00

TORTILLA

$22.00

BIKINI

$24.00

ENTRANTES

Carpaccio de Tomates

$12.00

Tomato Salad with Sesame and Vanilla

Ensalada Wedge

$12.00

Wedge Salad Everything Potato Crunch

Escalivada

$18.00

Cured Hamachi, Citrus, Black Olives

Xato Salad

$16.00

Roasted Vegetables, Tuna, Egg

Papas Brava

$9.00

Calamari Salad with Potato Cream

RACIONES

MAR i MUNTANYA

$42.00

Braised Chicken with Seafood Sauce

ARROZ NEGRO

$39.00

Black Rice with Chorizo and Grilled Octopus

CARNE ASADA

$45.00

Skirt Steak with Leeks

PIL PIL

$49.00

Grilled Sturgeon and Razor Clams

Col

$29.00

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$15.00

Basque Cheesecake

FLAN DE CAFE

$12.00

Coffee Custard

CHOCOLATE TART

$12.00

Olive Oil Cake

RICE PUDDING

$12.00

Cheese 3

$30.00

Cheese 5

$50.00

Cheese La Retorta

$25.00

Pastura Truffle Cheese

$35.00

CONSERVAS

RP Clams Brine Conserva

$32.00

RP Cockles Conserva

$40.00

RP Octopus Conserva

$40.00

RP Mussels Conserva

$16.00

Razor Clams Conserva

$18.00

RP Squid Ink Conserva

$16.00

Sea Sprat Conserva

$12.00

Limfjord Blue Mussels Conserva

$12.00

Salmon Conserva

$12.00

White Clams Conserva

$130.00

Baby Eels Conserva

$55.00

Codfish EVOO Conserva

$14.00

Calamari Ragout Conserva

$14.00

Sea Urchin Caviar Conserva

$60.00

Barnacles Conserva

$30.00

RP Small Scallops Conserva

$17.00

BP Octopus Conserva

$18.00

RP Razor Clams Conserva

$25.00

Gin & Tonic

G&T 1

$14.00

G&T 2

$14.00

G&T 3

$14.00

G&T 4

$14.00

G&T 5

$14.00

House Cocktail

Don Ernesto

$14.00

La Rosita

$15.00

Kalimotxo

$12.00

Agua de Sevilla

$14.00

Mas Que Un Cocktail

$15.00

Spritzers

Spritzer Blanco

$12.00

Spritzer Rojo

$12.00

Spritzer Grapefruit Thyme

$12.00

Spritzer Melon

$12.00

Sherry

Fino Equipo Navazos

$11.00

Fino El Maestro Sierra

$8.00

Manzanilla La Cigarrera

$8.00

Manzanilla Barbadillo En Rama

$10.00

Amontillado Alvear Carlo VII

$10.00

Amontillado Manuel Aragon El Neto

$11.00

Oloroso Manuel Aragon

$8.00

Oloroso Barbadillo Cuco

$8.00

Palo Cortado Lustau Peninsula

$10.00

Palo Cortado Equipo Navazo 72 La bota

$16.00

Vino Generosos

PX Alvear Solera 1927

$16.00

El Maestro Sierra

$12.00

Moscatel Molino Real

$20.00

Moscatel Cesar Florido

$12.00

Port Cockburns Tawny 20

$16.00

Port Quinta Romaneira LBV 2012

$12.00

Carcavlhos Buollosa

$15.00

Madeira H&H Malvasia 10

$15.00

Madeira Rare Wine Co Baltimore

$14.00

Beer

Estrella Damm

$8.00

Cider

Isastegi

$8.00

Shrubs

Shrub Lavender

$7.00

Elderflower

$7.00

Shrub Almond Rose

$7.00Out of stock

N/A

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

San Martino 1L

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Vermut

Padro & Co Blanco Reserva

$14.00

Yzaguirre Rojo Reserva

$14.00

Martinez Lacuesta Dry

$12.00

Padro & Co Rojo Amargo

$15.00

BCN Ambre Barrel Aged

$16.00

Mancino Kopi

$18.00

Mancino Sukura

$18.00

Mancino Vecchio

$40.00

Atxa Blanco

$9.00

Lustau Rojo

$10.00

Dessert Drinks

Cafe

$4.00

Cafe Tonic

$6.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

BTG

Cava Palaciega GLS

$14.00

Cava Juve&Camps Rose GLS

$15.00

Avancia Godello GLS

$16.00

Arousa Albarino GLS

$15.00

Xarmant Txacoli Blanco GLS

$14.00

Ostatu Blanco GLS

$14.00

Ferreirinha Douro Blanco GLS

$14.00

Mary Taylor GLS

$14.00

Perez Ultreia GLS

$16.00

Golban Tempranillo GLS

$15.00

Ponce Clos Lojen Bobal GLS

$14.00

Sindoa OV Garnacha GLS

$15.00

Ameztoi Txakolina Rose GLS

$16.00

BOTTLE

Palaciega Brut

$56.00

Juve&Camps Brut Rose

$60.00

Segura Viuda Reserva Brut

$80.00

Recaredo Terrers Brut

$100.00

Juve&Camps Gran Reserva Brut

$120.00

Avancia Godello

$64.00

Boal de Arousa Albarino

$60.00

Artemana Txakoli

$56.00

Ostatu Blanco

$56.00

Casa Ferreirina white blend

$56.00

Fefinanes Albarino

$70.00

Do Ferreiro Albarino

$80.00

Raul Perez Atelier Albarino

$70.00

T. Gauda Blanco o Rosal

$60.00

Albaredo-Hobbs Godello

$110.00

Ponce Reto

$70.00

Fedellos Conasbrancas

$70.00

Godeval REVIVAL

$120.00

Vina Sastre Flavus

$100.00

Fedellos do Couto As Xoras

$70.00

Alvaredo-Hobbs Mencia

$120.00

Mary Taylor

$56.00

R. Perez Ultreia St. Jacques

$64.00

Torre de Golban

$60.00

Vizcarra Ramos

$90.00

Emilio Moro

$80.00

Vina Sastre Reserva

$100.00

Vega Sicilia Valbuena 5

$300.00

Vatan Toro

$100.00

Numanthia Toro

$130.00

Termanthia Toro

$550.00

La Horra Corimbo

$90.00

Vina Sastre Gran Reserva

$270.00

Murrieta Dalmau

$190.00

Senorio de Pecina Reserva

$70.00

Roda Reserva

$110.00

Roda, Roda I Reserva

$170.00

Remelluri Reserva

$100.00

Remelluri Cellar Release Reserva

$180.00

Remelluri Granja Gran Reserva

$270.00

Cuentavinas Alonado

$150.00

Muga Prado Enea

$210.00

Palcios Remondo

$110.00

Vina Tondonia Reserva

$130.00

Vega Sindoa El Chaparral OV

$60.00

Morca Campo de Borja

$100.00

Alto Moncayo

$120.00

A. Palacios Les Terrasses

$120.00

Mas Alta Las Basseta

$180.00

Nin-Ortiz Planetes de Nin

$130.00

Alvaro Palacios Finca Dofi

$220.00

Ca'n Verdura

$80.00

Comando G La Bruja de Rozos

$80.00

Ponce Clos Lojen

$56.00

Ponce La Estrecha

$70.00

Juan Gil Blue Label Jumilla

$80.00

Sao Miguel Herdade de Pimenta

$90.00

Romaneira Reserva

$160.00

Ameztoi Rubentis Txakolina

$64.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7610 Wydown Blvd, Clayton, MO 63110

