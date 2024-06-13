- Home
- /
- North Charleston
- /
- Bar on the Ave - Spruill Ave. - Brick and Mortar
This restaurant does not have any images
Bar on the Ave - Spruill Ave. - Brick and Mortar
4634 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
FOOD Menu (3PO)
Beverages & Drinks
Bar Starters & Appz
- Bar 2 for 1
Two favorites + fried 4 Bar wings with 2 juicy tenders and French fries$17.55
- Bar Chicken Dip$16.38
- Bar Crab Soup$15.21OUT OF STOCK
- Bar Fruit Board$11.70
- Bar Nachos
Lettuce tomato, onion, and jalapeños over fresh nacho tapped with melted cheese$14.04
- Bar Pizza (2 TOPPINGS)$11.70
- Bar Quesadilla
Lettuce tomato, onion, and jalapeños over fresh nacho tapped with melted a with cheese$14.04
- Bar Tacos$14.04
- Bar Trio
Three bar favorites 4 Bar wings, one order of queso combined with an order of Bar's fried pickles$17.55
- Buffalo Shrimp Basket$15.21
- Chicken + Shrimp Basket$21.06
- Clam Chowder$17.55OUT OF STOCK
- Fish & Fries$15.21
- French Fries$4.68
- FRIED CORN$11.70
- Fried Okra$11.70
- Fried Pickles$11.70
- Surf N Turf Fries
Steak, shrimp, cheese melt over bed of fries$19.89
Bar Wings & Fries
Seafood on the Ave
- 6 Oyster & Fries
Serving of hand-breaded oysters with side order of fries$18.72
- 6 Oysters$14.04
- 8 Shrimp Platter
8 hand-breaded shrimp with side order of fries$17.55
- Fried Lobster Tail Platter
One hand-breaded fried lobster tail with fries
- Shrimp Fried Rice
With whiting or chicken$17.55
- Signature Seafood Platter
6 breaded shrimp, 6 fried oyster, 1 fried fish and french fries$29.25
- Single Fish$4.68
- Two Fish Platter
With side of veggie and rice or mash potatoes$17.55
- 6 shirmp no fries$7.02
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bar All American Burger
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion$14.04
- Bar Bacon Blast Burger
Patty covered in caramelized bacon$17.55
- Big Bar BLT$14.04
- Chicken Cheesesteak
Peppers, onions, melted cheese$17.55
- Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes$14.04
- Classic Bar BLT$11.70
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato$14.04
- Philly Cheesesteak
Peppers, onions, melted cheese$17.55
- Seafood Philly$19.89
Bar Salads
Ultimate Chicken + Waffles
Bar Sides
- Add-On Gravy$1.17
- Baked Potato$5.85
- Bar Taco Sauce$0.82
- Blue Cheese Dressing$0.82
- Broccoli$3.51
- Caesar Dressing$0.82
- Candy Yams$5.85
- Com$3.51
- Green Beans$3.51
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.82
- Lobster Tail a la carte$23.40
- Mac & Cheese$5.85
- Peas$3.51
- Ranch Dressing$0.82
- Shrimp Fried Rice$10.53
- Thousand Island Dressing$0.82
- Vinaigrette Dressing$0.82
- White Rice$3.51
- Lamb Chops (4)$16.50
Kids Meals
Desserts
- Bar Chocolate Chip Sensation
2 sccops of Vanilla Ice Cream Covered in Cookie Crumbles topped with Chocolate or Caramel Syrup$14.04
- Cheesecake
Soft and creamy cheesecake served with fresh strawberries$11.70
- Strawberry Shortcake
Rich and dark delicious pound cake topped with strawberry Drizzle & whipped cream$11.70
- Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet and delicious homemade sweet potatoe pie server with whip cream$8.19
Specials (3PO)
Daily Specials
BAR TURKEY WING
FOOD Menu (Copy)
Beverages & Drinks
Bar Starters & Appz
- Bar 2 for 1
Two favorites + fried 4 Bar wings with 2 juicy tenders and French fries$15.00
- Bar Chicken Dip$14.00
- Bar Crab Soup$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bar Fruit Board$10.00
- Bar Nachos
Lettuce tomato, onion, and jalapeños over fresh nacho tapped with melted cheese$12.00
- Bar Pizza (2 TOPPINGS)$10.00
- Bar Quesadilla
Lettuce tomato, onion, and jalapeños over fresh nacho tapped with melted a with cheese$12.00
- Bar Tacos$10.00
- Bar Trio
Three bar favorites 4 Bar wings, one order of queso combined with an order of Bar's fried pickles$16.00
- Buffalo Shrimp Basket$13.00
- Chicken + Shrimp Basket$18.00
- Clam Chowder$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fish & Fries$13.00
- French Fries$4.00
- FRIED CORN$10.00
- Fried Okra$10.00
- Fried Pickles$10.00
- Surf N Turf Fries
Steak, shrimp, cheese melt over bed of fries$17.00
Bar Wings & Fries
Seafood on the Ave
- 6 Oyster & Fries
Serving of hand-breaded oysters with side order of fries$15.00
- 6 Oysters$12.00
- 8 Shrimp Platter
8 hand-breaded shrimp with side order of fries$15.00
- Fried Lobster Tail Platter
One hand-breaded fried lobster tail with fries$25.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
With whiting or chicken$15.00
- Signature Seafood Platter
6 breaded shrimp, 6 fried oyster, 1 fried fish and french fries$25.00
- Single Fish$4.00
- Two Fish Platter
With side of veggie and rice or mash potatoes$15.00
- 6 shirmp no fries$6.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bar All American Burger
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion$12.00
- Bar Bacon Blast Burger
Patty covered in caramelized bacon$15.00
- Big Bar BLT$10.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak
Peppers, onions, melted cheese$15.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes$12.00
- Classic Bar BLT$10.00
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato$12.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Peppers, onions, melted cheese$15.00
- Seafood Philly$17.00
Bar Salads
Ultimate Chicken + Waffles
Bar Sides
- Add-On Gravy$1.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Bar Taco Sauce$0.70
- Blue Cheese Dressing$0.70
- Broccoli$5.00
- Caesar Dressing$0.70
- Candy Yams$5.00
- Com$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.70
- Lobster Tail a la carte$20.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Peas$3.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.70
- Shrimp Fried Rice$9.00
- Thousand Island Dressing$0.70
- Vinaigrette Dressing$0.70
- White Rice$3.00
- Side 1 turkey wing$8.00
- Cabbage$5.00
Kids Meals
Desserts
- Bar Chocolate Chip Sensation
2 sccops of Vanilla Ice Cream Covered in Cookie Crumbles topped with Chocolate or Caramel Syrup$12.00
- Cheesecake
Soft and creamy cheesecake served with fresh strawberries$10.00
- Strawberry Shortcake
Rich and dark delicious pound cake topped with strawberry Drizzle & whipped cream$10.00
- Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet and delicious homemade sweet potatoe pie server with whip cream$7.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to the Ave !
4634 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405