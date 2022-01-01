Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Bar One

472 Reviews

$$

1532 India St

San Diego, CA 92101

Cocktails

B1 Bloody

$9.00

B1 Mai Tai

$12.00

B1 Old Fashion

$11.00

Baja Lite

$12.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Botanical Rickey

$12.00

Daly Special

$8.00

French 75

$9.00

Gold Rush

$11.00

Leaving TJ

$9.00

Lo-Fi Spritz

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Lo Paloma

$12.00

Mex 55

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Pauletta pear

$10.00

Pick your mule

$10.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Southern Peach

$11.00

Tommys Margarita

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Italian Marg

$12.00

Shots

Breakfast

$7.00

Bronar

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Duckfart

$9.00

Fernet 50/50

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Mex Candy

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Rumball

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Surfer On Acid

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Slrrrp Shot

$5.00

Slrrrp Shot (3)

$12.00

Slrrrp Bucket

$50.00Out of stock

Wine

Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne bottle

$20.00

J Roget

$6.00

Maschio Prosecco Split

$9.00

Maschio Rose split

$9.00

Sedara Donnafugata

$12.00

Robert Hall: Cab

$12.00

Proemio: Malbec

$12.00

Angeline: Pinot Noir

$11.00

Summer Water Rose

$12.00

Frattoria Sardi Rose

$12.00

Ronco Delle Betulle: Pinot Grigio

$14.00

San Angelo : Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Martin Ray: Chard

$12.00

Domaine Haut de Mourier: Chard

$11.00

Domaine de la Coche: Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Matua : Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Anna Cava : Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Natura: Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Niner Red Blend

$11.00Out of stock

Fini Pinot Grigio

$11.00Out of stock

Donnafugata BTL

$38.00

Frattoria Sardi BTL

$38.00

Martin Ray BTL

$35.00

Mason BTL

$35.00

Matua BTL

$45.00

Niner BTL

$38.00

Proemio BTL

$38.00

Robert Hall BTL

$38.00

Santi Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Summer Water BTL

$38.00

Wildsong BTL

$35.00

Anna Cava Btl

$34.00

Domaine De Cloce Sauv Blance Btl

$38.00

Natura Pinot Noir Btl

$38.00

Angeline BTL

$38.00

Wednesday Wine

Donnafugata BTL

$20.00

Robert Hall BTL

$20.00

Proemio BTL

$20.00

Niner BTL

$20.00

Martin Ray BTL

$20.00

Mason BTL

$20.00

Summer Water BTL

$20.00

Wildsong BTL

$20.00

Santi Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Montoni Grillo BTL

$20.00

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Dark Horse cold brew

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ Large

$5.00

OJ Small

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Soda

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefeuit

$3.00

Refill

Starters

Ballpark Pretzel

$8.00

Caprese

$10.00

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Cornbread

$7.00

Creamy Crack Dip

$9.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Fries Basket

$5.00

Grandmas Meatballs

$10.00

Hummus

$10.00

Loaded LG

$14.00

Loaded SM

$9.00

Mozz Bombs

$10.00

Seared Ahi

$10.00

Tots Basket

$6.00

Wings

$11.00

Sliders

Burger Sliders

$8.00

Caprese Sliders

$6.00

Salami Sliders

$6.00

BLT Sliders

$8.00

Chick Parm Sliders

$6.00

Tuna Sliders

$6.00

Bowls

Aloha

$10.00

Baja

$10.00

Teriyaki

$17.00

Fajita

$10.00

BRKFST

Bfast Plate

$10.00

Bfast Tacos

$8.00

Bfast Sando

$8.00

BLT Bagel Sando

$11.00

Bfast Burrito

$10.00

Bkfst Bowl

$10.00

Tex Mex Chilaquiles

$13.00

Waffle

$9.00

Yogurt & Granola

$9.00

Bagel

$6.00

Chicken & Waffles Sliders

$11.00

Tex Mex (No Chili)

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Side Bacon - 2

$3.00

Bfast Sliders

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1532 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

