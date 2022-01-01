Gastropubs
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Bar One
472 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1532 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy - 1526 India Street
No Reviews
1526 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
King and Queen Cantina & Tempo Cantina
4.5 • 3,828
1490 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant