Bar Peached 1315 W. 6th St.
1,276 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Bar Peached is the newest concept from the team that brought you The Peached Tortilla. With a bar focused approach, Bar Peached blends modern asian comfort food with a unique approach to cocktails.
1315 W. 6th St., Austin, TX 78703
