Bar Peached 1315 W. 6th St.

1,276 Reviews

$$

1315 W. 6th St.

Austin, TX 78703

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar Peached is the newest concept from the team that brought you The Peached Tortilla. With a bar focused approach, Bar Peached blends modern asian comfort food with a unique approach to cocktails.

Website

Location

1315 W. 6th St., Austin, TX 78703

Directions

