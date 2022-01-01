Restaurant header imageView gallery

BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

280 School Street Suite J-135

Mansfield, MA 02048

Plain
Greek
BBQ Chicken

Appetizers: NEW THIS WEEK!!!

House Made Meatballs

House Made Meatballs

$10.00

Hand rolled beef and pork meatballs with our house made marinara.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Crispy tenders with a side of buffalo sauce and blue cheese.

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

$10.00Out of stock

Baked breadsticks seasoned and smothered in mozzarella with a side of house made marinara.

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Panko crusted FRESH mozzarella with a side of house made marinara.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

You asked so we finally caved... Salted and crispy! Comes with a side of thousand island.

Pizza

SPECIAL: POLPETTE

SPECIAL: POLPETTE

$16.00

House made meatballs, ricotta and basil!!!

Plain

Plain

$11.00

House made crushed tomato sauce with a freshly grated cheese blend.

Alsatian

Alsatian

$16.00

Bacon, caramelized onion, creme fraiche and ricotta.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bacon, hamburger, pickles and thousand island drizzle.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion and ranch drizzle.

Birria

Birria

$17.00

Slow cooked seasoned and shredded beef with onions, topped with cilantro and a side of broth.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Garlic cream sauce, crumbled blue cheese, ranch drizzle and a bit of a kick!

Caprese Pie

Caprese Pie

$15.00

Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Caesar Pizza

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$15.00

Garlic cream sauce, romaine, shaved parmesan and caesar dressing.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, hamburger, linguica, sausage and bacon.

Spicy Hawaiian

Spicy Hawaiian

$15.00

Pepperoni, pineapple and banana peppers.

The New One (sorta)

The New One (sorta)

$15.00

For fall! Roasted butternut squash with sausage and ricotta over our garlic cream sauce, plus nutmeg and a balsamic drizzle.

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$9.00

Marinara and pecorino romano.

Veggie

Veggie

$15.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli and black olives.

Salads

SPECIAL: MARINATED STEAK TIP SALAD

SPECIAL: MARINATED STEAK TIP SALAD

$16.00

Our latest! Arugula, marinated steak tips, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, pear, toasted sesame seeds, blue cheese and house made blue cheese vinaigrette.

House

House

$9.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, crouton, banana pepper and red wine vinaigrette.

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00

Arugula, toasted almond, red onion, apple, shaved parmesan and lemon vinaigrette.

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, romano, shaved parmesan, crouton, pepper and Caesar dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Spinach, mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze.

Cranberry Salad (aka Summer Salad)

Cranberry Salad (aka Summer Salad)

$11.00

Cranberry Salad! Romaine, bacon, apples, red onion, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and crumbled blue cheese. With a house made cranberry vinaigrette.

Greek

Greek

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, red bell pepper, banana pepper and Greek dressing.

Spinach

Spinach

$10.00

Spinach, strawberry, beet, candied walnut, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Drinks

Poland Spring Water 16.9oz/0.5L

Poland Spring Water 16.9oz/0.5L

$2.50
Coca-Cola 20oz

Coca-Cola 20oz

$2.50
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50
Sprite 20oz

Sprite 20oz

$2.50
Orange Fanta 20oz

Orange Fanta 20oz

$2.50
Tropicana Apple Juice 10oz

Tropicana Apple Juice 10oz

$2.00
Powerade (Fruit Punch) 20oz

Powerade (Fruit Punch) 20oz

$2.50
Dr. Pepper 20oz

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.50
Canada Dry 20oz

Canada Dry 20oz

$2.50

MEAL TRAIN

Foxborough Regional: 11:00am THURSDAY Delivery

Foxborough Regional: 11:00am THURSDAY Delivery

11am Thursdays at FRCS! NOTE: Please write room number under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for where you'd like it delivered @ 11:00am. THANKS!!!

Mansfield High: 10:50am THURSDAY Delivery

Mansfield High: 10:50am THURSDAY Delivery

Thursdays at Mansfield High! NOTE: Please write room number under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for where you'd like it delivered @ 10:50am. THANKS!!!

Norton High: 10:50am WEDNESDAY Delivery

Norton High: 10:50am WEDNESDAY Delivery

Wednesdays at Norton High! NOTE: Please write room number under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for where you'd like it delivered @ 10:50am. THANKS!!!

Burrell Elementary: 11:45am FRIDAY Delivery

Burrell Elementary: 11:45am FRIDAY Delivery

11:45am Fridays at Burrell! NOTE: Please write room number under SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for where you'd like it delivered @ 11:45am. THANKS!!!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant serving bar-style pizza and salad.

Location

280 School Street Suite J-135, Mansfield, MA 02048

