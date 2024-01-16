This restaurant does not have any images
Bar Publica!
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Bar Publica is a bar, kitchen and night spot serving fresh quality cocktails and a rotating food menu featuring Pan-Latin American street food. Publica is a Latin word meaning of or for the people, come drink, eat and play!
Location
82 Hanover Street, Suite 7, Portland, ME 04101