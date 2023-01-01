A map showing the location of Bar Reverie View gallery

Bar Reverie

4017 Kennett Pike

Greenville, DE 19807

Cafe Coffee/Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Coldbrew Coffee

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso

$3.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Club Soda

Tonic

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Boulevardier

$14.00

Riviera To Riviera

$13.00

Classic French Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Summer Fling

$13.00

Sidecar

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Normandy Old Fashioned

$16.00

Sazarac

$16.00

Cheers To The Chef

$13.00

Cruvinet Wines

W1. Trimbach Alsace Riesling

$12.00+

W2. Solena Pinot Gris

$9.00+

W3. Dom E. Henri Sancerre

$13.00+

W4. Bouchaine Estate Chardonnay

$10.00+

W5. Dom. Saint Antoine Chablis 1er Cru

$15.00+

W6. Wolffer Estate "Summer in a Bottle" Rose

$10.00+

R1. Siduri Pinot Noir

$11.00+

R2. Hyland Estate

$10.00+

R3. Bouchard Bourgogne

$12.00+

R4. Renato Ratti Barbara

$9.00+

R5. Le Vieux Clocher Gigondas

$10.00+

R6. Cuvelier Los Andes Malbec

$10.00+

R7. JL Chave " St. Joseph Offerus" Rhone

$14.00+

R8. Dom. du Vieux Lazaret CDP

$17.00+

R9. Neyers Zinfandel

$9.00+

R10. Vinum Petite Syrah

$10.00+

R11. Chateau Corbin Bordeaux

$14.00+

R12. Campo Viejo Gran Riserva Tempranillo

$9.00+

R13. Podere Campriano Chianti Classico

$12.00+

R14. Dry Creek Vineyard Meritage

$13.00+

R15. Chateau Monbrison - Bordeaux Margaux

$17.00+

R16. Educated Guess - Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

R17. Post & Beam by N&N - Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

R18. Damilano Lecinquevigne - Barolo / Nebbiolo

$12.00+

Classic Cocktails

Airmail

$13.00

Americano

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Between the Sheets

$13.00

Bijou

$13.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Bronx

$13.00

Brooklyn

$13.00

Brown Derby

$13.00

Cloister

$13.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Corpse reviver No. 1

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark n' Stormy

$12.00

El Diablo

$13.00

El Presidente

$13.00

Emerson

$1,200.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gibson

$14.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Gin Rickey

$13.00

Gold Rush

$13.00

Hanky Panky

$13.00

Hemmingway Daiquiri

$13.00

Hotel Nacional

$13.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Jack Rose

$14.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mint Julip

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

New French Martini

$13.00

Old Cuban Cocktail

$13.00

Old-Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paradise

$13.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Pink Lady

$13.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Sazarac

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Stinger

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Viex Carre

$14.00

Ward 8

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whisky Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Draft Beers

Draft 1

$9.00

Draft 2

$9.00

Draft 3

$9.00

Draft 4

$9.00

NA Beer

NA Beer

NA Beer

NA Beer

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stateside

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Barr Hill

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bluecoat American Dry Gin

$13.00

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Ocho Single Estate Blanco

$14.00

Chromos Resposado Rose

$15.00

Chromos Anejo Christalino

$17.00

Clos Azul Reposado

$23.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Chromos Extra Anejo

$27.00

El Tresor 85th Anniv Booker's Edition Tequila

$45.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal Joven

$13.00

Gracias a Dios Espadin Mezcal

$11.00

Bourbon & Rye

Jim Beam Black

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.00

Whistlepig 10yr Rye

$14.00

Wathan's Single Barrel

$18.00

Whiskey

Brenne French Whiskey

$13.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Suntory Japanese Whiskey

$15.00

Scotch

Famous Grouse Blended

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Blended

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended

$35.00

Laphroig 10yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$18.00

Balvenie 12yr

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$9.00

Cruzan Black Strap Rum

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr Rum

$16.00

Rhum Agricole from Martinique

$14.00

Apertif / Amaro

Campari

Aperol

Fernet Branca

Fernet Branca Menta

Averna

Cynar

Ramazotti Amaro

Cognac / Brandy

Daron Calvados Apple Brandy

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$14.00

Odvi Armangnac

$16.00

Vermouth

Carpano Antica

Dolin Sweet

Dolin Blanc

Dolin Dry

Porto

Fonseca Ruby Port

Dow's LBV Port

Graham's 20yr Tawny Port

Smith Woodhouse 10yr Tawny Port

Quinto do Crasto Vintage 2000 Port

Maynard's 40yr Tawny Port

Liqueurs

Lockhouse Revolution Coffee Liqueur

Cointreau

Lillet Blanc

Green Chartreuse

Yellow Chartreuse

Pernod Absenthe

St. Germain

Grand Marnier

Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette

Luxardo Maraschino

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

Lazzaroni Amaretto

Punt e Mes

Meletti Cioccolato

Frangelico

Creme de Cacao

Creme de Menthe

Bailey's Irish Cream

Chambord

Benedictine

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4017 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807

