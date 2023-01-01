Bar Reverie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4017 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria
No Reviews
3858 Kennett Pike Greenville, DE 19807
View restaurant