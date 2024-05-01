Bar Roma 5101 North Clark Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar Roma is a casual full service Italian restaurant, and specializes in meatballs, house made pasta and wood-fired dishes highlighting the cuisine of Rome, Italy. Our spacious bar welcomes guests for creative, Italian-focused craft cocktails and notable wines curated by local industry innovators.
Location
5101 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Gallery
