Bar - S Lounge & Supper Club
5100 N. Star Blvd
Great Falls, MT 59405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bar-S Lunch Menu
Burgers & Beef
- Bar-S Burger$14.25
Loaded half pounder with choice of cheese.
- Southwest Burger$15.95
Half pounder loaded and topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos. Not for the faint of heart!
- Mushroom Burger$15.95
Half pounder piled high with sautéed mushrooms and choice of cheese.
- Thursday Lunch Special$18.00
- FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL$16.00
Bar-S Favorites
- Reuben$15.95
Lean corned beef grilled and piled high on deli-rye bread, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, with our secret sauce.
- Patty Melt$15.95
Burger served on rye bread with 1000 island dressing, loaded with grilled onions and swiss cheese.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$21.95
Prime rib sliced thin and piled high on a hoagie bun with swiss cheese. Served with our au jus and zesty horseradish sauce
- Fish Filet Sandwich$16.95
Breaded cod filet on a bun, golden fried to a crisp outside, but still moist inside. Served with a side of tarter sauce.
- Sirloin Steak Sandwich$26.00
Eight ounces of sirloin beef grilled to order, served open face
Sandwiches
- Pork Chop Johns$15.00
A Butte original pork chop sandwich. Add cheeses for $1.00
- Turkey Club$15.95
Turkey and bacon load up this one! Grilled or toasted with swiss & american cheese.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$14.95
Thinly sliced ham piled high with american cheese on a croissant. Add ham or bacon for $2.00
- BLT$13.75
Thick sliced bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce served on toasted bread of your choice with a light spread of mayo. Add cheese for $1.00
- Fried Egg Sandwich$14.95
Two large eggs with cheese on bread. Add ham or bacon for $2.00
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Mandarin Salad$18.00
A golden fried chicken breast, mixed greens, fried wonton strips, toasted sesame seeds, and green onions topped with a teriyaki ginger dressing
- Chef Salad$14.95
Fresh mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, bacon and cheese.
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$18.00Out of stock
Grilled or crispy chicken over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans and strawberries with a basil vinaigrette dressing
- Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens with veggies and dressing of choice
- Thai Steak Salad$21.00
Charbroiled Sirloin Steak. mixed greens, carrots, cashews, cilantro, mint, crispy wontons and rice stick with spicy lime vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Extras
Other Bar-S Favorites
- Fish & Chips$18.95
Crispy cod with tartar sauce and lemon
- Shrimp Basket$17.95
Three breaded shrimp fried golden and served with our zesty cocktail sauce
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$17.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with extra lean ham and choice of cheese.
- Chicken Filet Sandwich$16.95
Chicken filet golden fried and topped with choice of cheese.
- Chicken Strips$15.95
Four chicken strips golden fried and served with choice of dipping sauce
Daily Soup & Cold Sandwich
Bar-S Dinner Menu
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Chilled jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce
- Cheese Sticks$14.00
Cheese fried golden brown served with marinara sauce
- Steak Bites$18.00
Sirloin tips with garlic herb mushrooms and toast points
- Shrimp Wontons$16.00Out of stock
Shrimp, scallion & cream cheese wontons with sweet chili sauce (hot mustard on request)
- Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari steak with chipotle aioli sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$14.00
Crispy breaaded mushrooms with ranch for dipping
- Tater Kegs$14.00
Cheddar, bacon & chive potato tots
Bar-S Dinner Favorites
- Hamburger Steak$23.00
Burger patty, grilled onions & mushrooms with rich brown gravy
- Chicken Fried Steak$23.00
Breaded and fried steak, over mashed potatoes with country gravy and seasonal vegetable
- Chicken Strips$15.95
Four chicken strips golden fried and served with choice of dipping sauce
- Fish & Chips$18.95
Crispy cod with tartar sauce and lemon
Steaks
- New York Pepper Steak$36.00
14 oz peppered New York strip steak with bacon blue cheese sauce
- Tenderloin Steak$45.00+
Tenderloin steak, lean, think and very tender. Available in 8 oz or 16 oz
- Filet Mignon$47.00
Bacon wrapped eye of the Tenderloin
- Ribeye$42.00+
Choice thick cut from the prime rib
- Ribeye Cowboy Cut for Two$89.00
Choice thick cut from the prime rib for two. Served with two sides and two salads
Seafood
- Steamed Shrimp$39.00
Lobster style shrimp served with drawn butter and lemon
- Scampi Style Shrimp$41.00
Shrimp sautéed in garlic and white wine
- Parm Crusted Walleye$39.00
Parmesan crusted walleye with lemon. Served with tarter sauce.
- Deep Fried Shrimp$39.00
Shrimp breaded and flash fried
- Salmon$29.00
Broiled salmon with lemon
Prime Rib
Side Plates
Burgers and Sandwiches
Salads
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$18.00Out of stock
Grilled or crispy chicken over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans and strawberries with a basil vinaigrette dressing
- Crispy Chicken Mandarin Salad$18.00
A golden fried chicken breast, mixed greens, fried wonton strips, toasted sesame seeds, and green onions topped with a teriyaki ginger dressing
- Thai Steak Salad$21.00
Charbroiled Sirloin Steak. mixed greens, carrots, cashews, cilantro, mint, crispy wontons and rice stick with spicy lime vinaigrette
N/A Beverage
NA Beverages
- 7-up$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Can Pop$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
- Cocoa$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Decaf$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Ice Tea$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Water
- Rootbeer$2.50
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Cherry Lime Mojito Mocktail$4.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
5100 N. Star Blvd, Great Falls, MT 59405