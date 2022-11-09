Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Mediterranean

Bar Solita

728 Reviews

$$

123 W. Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Pudding
Hawaiian Pizza
Honey Badger

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

arugula with fresh shredded parmesan, olive oil, lemon juice + black pepper

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce with house made herb croutons, parmesan + caesar dressing

Chicken Spinach Salad

$13.00

pulled chicken, bacon, roasted red pepper, roasted red onion, roasted chickpeas, feta + apple cider vinaigrette

Cobb Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg wedge with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, tomato, hard boiled egg + ranch

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, cucumber + house made herb croutons with tahini dressing

12" Pizzas

Basil Pesto

$15.00

basil pesto base (contains nuts), roasted butternut squash, mozzarella, ricotta, red onion, shaved brussels + toasted pumpkin seeds

Breakfast

$16.00

garlic + olive oil base, breakfast sausage, two over-easy eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom, red onion

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

tomato sauce base + mozzarella

Classic Margherita

$15.00

garlic + olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, basil + sliced tomato

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce base, mozzarella, country ham, mushrooms, jalapeno + pineapple

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$15.00

red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

tomato sauce base, pepperoni + mozzarella

Plant Based Pizza

$15.00

garlic oil base, mushroom, red onion, spinach + tofu chorizo with mozzarella (vegan cheese upgrade available)

Sandwiches + Wraps

Caprese Pita Wrap

$11.00

basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella + pesto aioli in a warm pita

Falafel Pita Wrap

$12.00

housemade falafel, tzatziki , arugula + spicy tahini sauce wrapped in a warm pita

Steak Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled sirloin, parmesan, tomato, romaine + caesar dressing

Vegan Wrap

$15.00

fried cauliflower, arugula, tomato, roasted red pepper, pickled onion + harissa tahini vinaigrette

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

french fries

Side Caesar

$5.00

romaine lettuce with house made herb croutons, parmesan + caesar dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, tomato, roasted red pepper, onion, cucumber + house made herb croutons with tahini dressing

Brussels

$8.00

fried brussels with roasted red peppers + onions, finished with balsamic + parmesan

Grilled Broccolini

$5.00

No Choice

Extra Pita Crisps for Crab Dip

$3.00

crispy fried pita pieces

Extra Pita for Hummus

$3.00

soft, wood-fired pita pieces

Potato Wedges

$5.00

sautéed garlic herb potato wedges

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Hazelnut Peanut Butter Bar

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Butter Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Single-Serve Tea Bags

$4.00

Soda

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Juice & Milk

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Whole Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

From the Bar

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Limeade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Canned Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Lime

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar Solita is a chic + energetic small-plates restaurant focusing on quality ingredients and vacation vibes. The bar boasts international, domestic and unique wines, craft beers & craft cocktails. Good for just a drink and appetizers and great for a date night. Located in the Art's District near Quirk, Linden Row Inn, the Pulse, November Theater, the National, Maggie Walker Statue, Graduate Hotel. An RVA Hospitality Restaurant. Locally Owned. Woman Owned.

Location

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Bar Solita image
Bar Solita image
Bar Solita image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saison - VA
orange starNo Reviews
23 W Marshall St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
NAMA
orange starNo Reviews
15 W Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
200 S 10th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Kabana Rooftop
orange star3.0 • 78
700 East Main Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Sam Miller's Restaurant - Shockoe Slip
orange star4.1 • 690
1210 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
orange star4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston