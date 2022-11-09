Restaurant info

Bar Solita is a chic + energetic small-plates restaurant focusing on quality ingredients and vacation vibes. The bar boasts international, domestic and unique wines, craft beers & craft cocktails. Good for just a drink and appetizers and great for a date night. Located in the Art's District near Quirk, Linden Row Inn, the Pulse, November Theater, the National, Maggie Walker Statue, Graduate Hotel. An RVA Hospitality Restaurant. Locally Owned. Woman Owned.