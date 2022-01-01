A map showing the location of Bar SótanoView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bar Sótano

review star

No reviews yet

445 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BTG

Casa Magoni Cab/Sang GLS

$14.00

Magoni Manaz GLS

$14.00

BTB

Casa Magoni Cab/Sang BTL

$46.00

Magoni Manaz BTL

$46.00

Liquor

CH Vodka

$14.00

Community Vodka

$14.00

Skeptic Gin

$12.00

CH Key Gin

$13.00

St George Terrior

$14.00Out of stock

Las Californias Citrico

$13.00

Las Californias Nativo

$13.00

Paranubes

$11.00

Charanda

$11.00

Paranubes Anejo

$15.00

El Dorado 12 yr

$12.00

Comiteco Anejo

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Abasolo

$12.00

Sierra Norte

$16.00

Angelisco Blanco

$10.00

Angelisco Reposado

$12.00

Calle 23

$19.00

Calle 23 Anejo

$15.00

Chinaco Anejo

$16.00

Chinaco Blanco

$10.00

Chinaco Reposado

$12.00

El Pintor

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

El Tesoro Paradiso

$30.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$21.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Fortaleza Still Strength

$16.00

Fortaleza Winter blend

$23.00

G4 Anejo

$19.00

G4 Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

G4 Ex Anejo

$29.00

G4 Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Surprema Ex Anejo

$65.00

Ocho Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Ocho Ex Anejo

$38.00

Ocho Plata

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Riazul Anejo

$14.00

Siembra Valles High Proof Blanco

$12.00

Siembra Valles Repo

$13.00

Tanteo Blanco

$10.00

Tanteo Habanero

$11.00

Tears of LLorona Extra Añejo

$65.00

Chinaco Anejo DBL

$20.00

Chinaco Blanco DBL

$14.00

Chinaco Reposado DBL

$16.00

Chinaco Negra DBL

$69.00

El Tesoro Anejo DBL

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco DBL

$12.00

El Tesoro Reposado DBL

$15.00

El Tesoro Paradiso DBL

$38.00

Espolon Blanco DBL

$12.00

Espolon Reposado DBL

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco DBL

$17.00

Fortaleza Reposado DBL

$19.00

Fortaleza Anejo DBL

$23.00

Fortaleza Still Strength DBL

$19.00

G4 Blanco DBL

$15.00

G4 Reposado DBL

$17.00

G4 Anejo DBL

$23.00

G4 Ex Anejo DBL

$36.00

Herradura Surprema Ex Anejo DBL

$81.00

Ocho Plata DBL

$14.00

Ocho Reposado DBL

$19.00

Ocho Anejo DBL

$21.00

Ocho Ex Anejo DBL

$47.00

Calle 23 DBL

$24.00

Siembra Valles High Proof Blanco DBL

$14.00

Siembra Valles Repo DBL

$16.00

Fortaleza Winter blend DBL

$24.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Azul y Pichomel

$22.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Candelillo

$22.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Pechuga de Papalote

$22.00

5 Sentidos Mole Pechuga

$22.00

5 Sentidos Papalometl

$17.00

5 Sentidos Private Label

$18.00

Alipus Ensamble

$11.00

Alipus San Miguel

$12.00

Alipus Santa Ana XX

$14.00

Banhez Arroqueno

$16.00

Banhez Cuishe

$13.00

Banhez Espadin & Barril

$9.00

Banhez Espadin & Cuishe

$9.00

Banhez Tepeztate

$14.00Out of stock

Banhez Tobala

$16.00

Cruz De Fuego Cirial

$16.00

Cruz De Fuego Tepextate

$18.00

Del Maguey Chichicappa

$12.00

Del Maguey Crema

$10.00

Del Maguey Jabali

$17.00

Del Maguey Minero

$14.00

Del Maguey S. Pablo Amyatec

$17.00

Del Maguey Taviche

$17.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Derrumbes Durrango

$14.00

Derrumbes San Luis

$12.00

Derrumbes Univittata

$14.00

Don Mateo Alto

$12.00

Don Mateo Pechuga

$14.00Out of stock

El Jogorio Pechuga

$21.00

El Jogorio Tepezatate

$19.00

El Jogorio Tobala

$17.00

Fidencio Classico

$10.00

Fidencio Ensamble

$16.00

Fidencio Pechuga

$16.00

Lalocura Espadin

$21.00

Lalocura Tobala

$21.00

Lalocura Tobasiche

$21.00

Le Medida Coyote

$17.00

Le Medida Espadin

$11.00

Le Medida Madrecuishe

$14.00

Los Nahuales Antiguo

$13.00

Los Nahuales Sp Edition

$13.00

Macurichos Arroqueño

$19.00

Macurichos Blend

$18.00

Medida Coyote

$17.00

Medida Madrecuixe

$14.00

Mez Ley Durrango

$16.00

Mez Ley Guerrero

$15.00

Mez Ley Madre Cuishe

$17.00

Mez Ley Puebla

$13.00Out of stock

Mezcal Legendario - Guerrero

$11.00

Mezcal Legendario - Michoacan

$15.00

Mezcalero # 21

$18.00

Mezcalero #17

$16.00Out of stock

Mezcalero #23

$16.00

Mezcalero sp btl 5

$16.00

Mezcalosfera Blend

$22.00

Mezcalosfera Mango/Hab

$22.00

Montelobos

$10.00

Montelobos Tobala

$15.00

Ojo de Tigre

$9.00

Pal'Alma Guerrero

$22.00

Pal'Alma Oaxaca

$31.00

Pal'Alma San Luis

Peloton

$8.00

Peloton Pechuga

$12.00

Petunia

$8.00

Prolijo Anejo

$22.00

Prolijo Madrecuishe

$14.00

Prolijo Tobala

$14.00

Real Minero Barril

$25.00

Real Minero Esp/Largo

$21.00

Real Minero Field Blend

$21.00

Rey Campero Cuishe

$12.00

Rey Campero Esp/Pulq

$12.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$16.00Out of stock

Rey Campero Madrecuishe

$12.00

Rezpiral Coyote

$19.00

Rezpiral Esp/Madrecuish

$19.00

Rezpiral Tepextate

$19.00Out of stock

Siete Misterios Arroqueno

$18.00Out of stock

Siete Misterios Doba Yej

$7.00

Siete Misterios Mexicano

$12.00

Siete Misterios Pechuga

$20.00

Union

$9.00

Vago Arroqunoe en Barro

$13.00

Vago Elote

$11.00

Vago Ensamble en Barro

$13.00

Vago Mexicanito en Barro

$15.00

Vago Mexicano

$13.00

Wahaka Bontika

$14.00

Wahaka Espadin

$8.00

Wahaka Madrecuishe

$14.00

Wahaka Repo

$12.00

Wahaka Tobala

$14.00

Banhez Espadin & Cuishe ' DBL

$18.00

Banhez Espadin & Barril DBL

$14.00

Banhez Tepeztate DBL

$26.00

Banhez Tobala DBL

$26.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Azul y Pichomel DBL

5 Sentidos Mixteca Candelillo DBL

5 Sentidos Mixteca Pechuga de Papalote DBL

5 Sentidos Papalometl DBL

$34.00

5 Sentidos Mole Pechuga DBL

$42.00

5 Sentidos Private Label DBL

$32.00

Cruz De Fuego CirialDBL

$32.00

Cruz De Fuego TepextateDBL

$38.00

Del Maguey Crema DBL

$18.00

Del Maguey Chichicappa DBL

$22.00

Del Maguey Jabali DBL

$32.00

Del Maguey Minero DBL

$24.00

Del Maguey S. Pablo Amyatec DBL

$34.00

Del Maguey Taviche DBL

$34.00

Del Maguey Tobala DBL

$28.00

Del Maguey Vida DBL

$16.00

Derrumbes San Luis DBL

$22.00

Derrumbes Durrango DBL

$24.00

Derrumbes Univittata DBL

$24.00

Don Mateo Alto DBL

$24.00

Don Mateo Pechuga DBL

$26.00Out of stock

El Jogorio Pechuga DBL

$48.00

El Jogorio Tepezatate DBL

$38.00

El Jogorio Tobala DBL

$34.00

Fidencio Classico DBL

$14.00

Fidencio Pechuga DBL

$32.00

Fidencio Ensamble DBL

$32.00

Le Medida Coyote DBL

Le Medida Espadin DBL

Le Medida Jabali DBL

Le Medida Madrecuishe DBL

Lalocura Espadin DBL

$42.00

Lalocura Tobala DBL

$42.00

Lalocura Tobasiche DBL

$42.00

Los Nahuales Sp Edition DBL

$26.00

Los Nahuales Antiguo DBL

$24.00

Macurichos Arroqueno DBL

Macurichos Blend DBL

Mezcalero #17 DBL

$32.00

Mezcalero # 21 DBL

Mezcalero #23 DBL

$32.00Out of stock

Mezcalero sp btl 5 DBL

$32.00

Mez Ley Durrango DBL

$22.00

Mez Ley GuerreroDBL

$22.00

Mez Ley Puebla DBL

$26.00

Mez Ley Madre Cuishe DBL

$32.00

Mezcalosfera Mango/Hab DBL

$44.00

Mezcalosfera Blend DBL

$44.00

Montelobos DBL

$14.00

Montelobos Tobala DBL

$30.00

Ojo de Tigre DBL

$16.00

Pal'Alma San Luis DBL

Pal'Alma Oaxaca DBL

Pal'Alma Guerrero DBL

Peloton DBL

$16.00

Peloton Pechuga DBL

$24.00

Prolijo Tobala DBL

$28.00

Prolijo Madrecuishe DBL

$28.00

Petunia DBL

$16.00

Real Minero Barril DBL

$32.00

Real Minero Field Blend DBL

$42.00

Real Minero Esp/Larg oDBL

$42.00

Rey Campero Cuishe DBL

$24.00

Rey Campero Madrecuishe DBL

$24.00

Rey Campero Esp/Pulq DBL

$24.00

Rey Campero Jabal iDBL

$32.00Out of stock

Rezpiral Coyote DBL

$38.00

Rezpiral Esp/Madrecuish DBL

$38.00

Rezpiral Tepextate DBL

$38.00

Siete Misterios Arroqueno DBL

$36.00

Siete Misterios Mexicano DBL

$24.00

Siete Misterios Pechuga DBL

$40.00

Siete Misterios Doba Yej DBL

$14.00

Union DBL

$16.00

Vago Elote DBL

$20.00

Vago Mexicanito en Barro DBL

$30.00

Vago Ensamble en Barro DBL

$22.00

Vago Arroqunoe en Barro DBL

$24.00

Vago Mexicano DBL

$26.00

Wahaka Bontika DBL

$28.00

Wahaka Espadin DBL

$16.00

Wahaka Repo DBL

$20.00

Wahaka Tobala DBL

$28.00

Wahaka Madrecuishe DBL

$28.00

Siembra Cenizo DBL

$20.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme de cassis

$9.00

Amargo-Vallet Angostura

$11.00

Amargo-Vallet Fernet

$12.00

Amargo-Vallet Granda

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Mr. Black

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Cynar

$9.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Amaro Montenegro

$11.00

Malort

$9.00

Xila

$10.00

Aperol DBL

$14.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$20.00

Cointreau DBL

$12.00

Creme de cassis DBL

$12.00

Amargo-Vallet Angostura DBL

$12.00

Amargo-Vallet Fernet DBL

$12.00

Amargo-Vallet Granda DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.00

Mr. Black DBL

$14.00

Fernet Branca DBL

$12.00

Cynar DBL

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse DBL

$18.00

Amaro Montenegro DBL

$14.00

Clande Ensamble

$13.00

Clande Sotol

$13.00

Fabriquero Durango

$13.00

Flor del Deserito Rattlesnake Pechuga

$13.00

Flor del Deserito Sierra

$10.00

La Higuera Cedrosanum

$9.00Out of stock

La Higuera Leiophyllum

$10.00

La Higuera Wheeleri

$9.00

Ocho Cientos Repo

$13.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$10.00

Fabriquero Coahuila

$12.00

Noche Luna

$13.00

La Vene Costa

$14.00

La Vene Occidental

$13.00

La Vene Sur

$16.00

La Vene Tigre

$20.00

Mezonte Japo

$22.00

Mezonte Santos

$22.00

Tabernas #1

$12.00

Tabernas #2

$12.00

Tabernas #3

$9.00

Rancho Tepua

$10.00

Santo Cuviso

$13.00

Cocktails

Apple Sparkler

$16.00

Apple Tamarind

$16.00

Apple-tini

$16.00

Hot Apple

$15.00

Cascabel Tamarind

$15.00

Tropical Painkiller

$15.00

G & T Botanica

$15.00

Churro

$15.00

Jalapeno, Grapefruit

$15.00

El Sotano

$16.00

3 Chile Bourbon

$15.00

Poleo Negroni

$15.00

Mango, Chamoy

$14.00

Tacos al Pastor

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Michelada

$7.00

Paloma

$15.00

Dealers Choice

$15.00

Coctel de Dia

$13.00

Birthday Shot

Anniversary Bubbles

Beer

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Off Color Beer for Tacos

$8.00

Hazy Wonder

$7.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Squirt

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Limonata

$4.00

Flights

Tequila Flight

$25.00

Ensembles Flight

$40.00

Tabernas Flight

$40.00

Pal'alma Flight

$60.00

Other "Agaves"

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar Sótano takes you deep into the heart of Mexico, away from the beaches and Big Bus tours. Bar Sótano’s lifeline is the markets. Where aromatic waves wash over you from the fruit stalls. Where meat vendors set out every part of the pig as a prize. Where herb stands promise health in a hundred or more flavors. Where chiles transform from a single-note spice to a symphonic full-body experience.

Location

445 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Frontera Grill
orange star4.2 • 4,564
445 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Brandy Truck
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Chicago (N Wells)
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
orange star4.3 • 74
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100 Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
orange star3.8 • 828
579 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Boca Loca Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
416 West Ontario Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston