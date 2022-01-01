Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

French Fries
Cheese Burger
Chaat Chicken

Finger Foods

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

lightly dusted with herbs - { peanut oil in fryer } **gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

with house mojo sauce { peanut oil in fryer }

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$9.50

with a greek lemon sauce - one in ten may be hot !

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$12.75

w/lemon & cilantro, tartar sauce

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$9.50

brown sugar, pepper, thick cut & ultra premium **gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.50

premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, half-sour pickle & our housemade organic American cheese ** natural beef patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free **house cheese: nut-free, peanut-free, vegetarian

Vacilando Burger

Vacilando Burger

$13.50

premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, & half-sour pickle ** natural beef patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.50

premium plant-based "impossible-it's-not-beef" patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, half-sour pickle, & housemade organic American cheese **impossible patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free, vegan

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions & half-sour pickle. (Pls be aware we use peanut oil in case of allergies, thank you) **chicken-fried mushrooms: vegetarian

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.50

our light but hearty black bean & corn patty, with organic house American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mojo sauce, & half-sour pickle **veggie patty: dairy-free nut-free peanut-free, vegetarian

Sandwiches

Tandoori style chicken on garlic naan with Indian cabbage salad, yogurt sauce, fresh cilantro & mint
Amalfi Saltimbocca

Amalfi Saltimbocca

$13.50

our spicy traditional Amalfi coast charcuterie sandwich with provolone, soppressata, capicola, mortadella, wild baby arugula, tomato, fresh white onions & giardiniera on a Neapolitan pizza crust loaf

Veggie "Ortolana" Saltimbocca

Veggie "Ortolana" Saltimbocca

$13.50

"green grocer" in Italian, stuffed with grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, white onions, & giardiniera

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$18.00

our premium house-smoked pastrami served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & half-sour pickle

Pastrami+Swiss

$17.00

premium natural beef cured & house-smoked for 6 hours, served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, mustard & half-sour pickle

Mushreuben

$16.00

for that guiltless reuben experience we swap chicken-fried oyster mushrooms for the beef - served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & house pickle (Pls be aware we use peanut oil in case of allergies, thank you)

Chaat Chicken

Chaat Chicken

$14.50

Tandoori style chicken on garlic naan with Indian cabbage salad, yogurt sauce, fresh cilantro & mint, & a half-sour pickle

Sweets

Almond Blondie

Almond Blondie

$3.75

chewy & crunchy almond & butter bar

Chocolate Hazelnut Panna Cotta

Chocolate Hazelnut Panna Cotta

$4.75

light, creamy, & silky, the perfect pudding topped with crunchy chocolate & hazelnuts

Earl Grey Panna Cotta

Earl Grey Panna Cotta

$4.75

creamy treat made with aromatic Bergamot orange & vanilla pods

House Cocktails

Better Briar

$14.00

Mezcal, Raspberry, Lime, Ginger Beer

Monkey Barrel

$16.00

Barrel-aged Rye, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur & Banana

Naked Branch

$15.00

Makers Mark, Rooibos Simple, Fernet, Absinth Rinse

Ol' Smokey

$17.50

Woodinville Rye, Walnut Oak Smoked Old Fashioned

Pumpkin King

$13.00

Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime, House Spiced Pumpkin Purée

Under Pressure

$15.00

Tequila, Seasonal Purée, Orange, Fresh Lime, Jalapeño

Vacilando Gimlet

Vacilando Gimlet

$14.00

Vodka, Blood Orange, Lime, Raw Simple, Ginger

Beer

DRAFT Black Raven IPA

$7.00

Brewer says: "In mythology, the raven can play tricks or otherwise disobey normal rules, hence the name Trickster. This well-balanced IPA has a light fruit, citrus and piney hop aroma with a full hop flavor. With delicately balanced malt and hops and a 6.9% ABV, this beer has truly earned its name. Available year-round.

DRAFT Diamond Knot Hefeweizen

$7.00

From the Brewer: "Bright blonde topped with pillowy white foam. Aromas of light clove, pear, and apricot. Flavors of sweet and spice melding, with a touch of tangerine. Finishes with an assertive bitterness, prickly carbonation, while leaving the mouth dry and clean." 7.5% ABV

DRAFT Everybody's Local Logger Lager

$7.00

Brewer says: "Refreshment at its finest. This easy drinking lager will make your day. Not too heavy, not to hoppy. Crisp & clean with a light golden color. Saaz help provide that true lager taste." ABV: 4.8%

DRAFT No Li Porch Glow Amber Ale

$7.00

Brewer says, "This beer erupts with a floral, hoppy taste, followed by a well rounded malty middle, finishing with a nicely organic hop flavor. Locally sourced two row grain and a blend of specialty malts give our amber its rich taste. Further complexity is achieved by leaving the beer unfiltered, providing exceptional flavor, as well as giving our amber its unique "cloudy" look. Lastly, we dry hop with locally grown, Yakima valley hops creating what has become the original, cult classic, northwest amber ale." 5.8% ABV

DRAFT Rooftop Coffee Porter

$7.00

DRAFT Winsome Crisp Apple Cider

$8.00

From the maker: "Washington apples blended with real vanilla, creating what is best described as an adult's all natural cream soda. GLUTEN FREE" 5.0% ABV

CAN Rainier

$5.00

Wine

SPARKLING Glass Treveri | Sparkling Rosé WA

$13.25

SPARKLING Glass Montelliana | Prosecco IT

$13.25

SPARKLING Glass Dibon l Cava SP

$13.25

SPARKLING Bottle Montelliana Prosecco IT

$53.00Out of stock

SPARKLING Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne FR

$74.00

SPARKLING Bottle Treveri Rosé WA

$53.00

SPARKLING Bottle Dibon Cava SP

$53.00

WHITE Glass House

$8.50

WHITE Glass Storypoint | Chardonnay CA

$11.50

WHITE Glass Greenstone | Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$11.00

WHITE Glass Villa Wolf | Pinot Grigio DE

$11.00

WHITE Glass Elevation | Riesling WA

$12.75

WHITE Bottle HOUSE

$34.00

WHITE Bottle Husch | Chenin Blanc CA

$55.00

WHITE Bottle Elevation | Riesling WA

$51.00

WHITE Bottle Greenstone | Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$44.00

WHITE Bottle Storypoint | Chardonnay CA

$46.00

WHITE Bottle Villa Wolf | Pinot Grigio DE

$44.00

ROSE Glass Flowerhead Mark Ryan

$13.00

ROSÉ Bottle Mark Ryan Flowerhead

$52.00

RED Glass House

$8.50

RED Glass Amity | Pinot Noir OR

$13.00

RED Glass Portillo | Malbec AR

$11.00

RED Glass Milbrandt | Red Blend WA

$11.50

RED Glass Efeste Lil Mama I Cab Sauv I WA

$17.00

RED Glass Terra Blanca | Cab Franc | WA

$14.50

RED Bottle House

$38.00

RED Bottle Amity | Pinot Noir OR

$52.00

RED Bottle Efeste Lil Mama I Cab Sauv WA

$68.00

RED Bottle Langa Pasion | Grenache SP

$44.50

RED Bottle Milbrandt | Red Blend WA

$46.00

RED Bottle Portillo | Malbec AR

$44.00

RED Bottle Terra Blanca | Cabernet Franc WA

$58.00

RED Bottle Terra Nobilis | Syrah FR

$42.50

PORTO Glass Tawny 10yr

$11.00

PORTO Glass Tawny 20yr

$16.00

PORTO Glass Tawny 40yr

$32.00

PORTO Glass Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$17.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Hard Seltzer

San Juan Seltzer - Seasonal Flavor

$8.00

A triple smash of PNW berry flavor - loaded with fresh berries, hints of sweet raspberry and tarte cranberry. A refreshing cocktail on any island. Sip Away!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$5.25

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA

$6.75

Coke

$5.50

Cranberry

$5.25

Diet Coke

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Pot Of Coffee

$35.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$5.50

Tonic

$5.50

Virgin Mojito

$7.50

A - Z Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Appletini

$13.00

Aviation Cocktail

$13.00

Baybreeze

$13.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

Bijou

$14.00

Black Opal

$13.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Chocolatini

$13.00

Closing Argument

$14.00

Coffee Nudge

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$14.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Dark 'n Stormy

$13.00

Desert Rose

$16.00

French 75

$13.00

French Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Boilermaker

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Kamikaze

$13.00

Kir Royal

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lavender Haze

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

LIIT

$13.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$13.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Rosemary's Baby

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Seabreeze

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00Out of stock

Sidecar

$14.00

Spanish Coffee

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Toronto

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Washington Apple

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Hotel Nacional

$13.00

Rosemary's Baby

$14.00

Liquor

WELL Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.50

Chopin

$12.50

Grey Goose

$13.50

Ketel One

$11.00

Luksusowa Potato Vodka

$12.50

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

WELL Gin

$8.00

Aviation Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$12.00

Copperworks Gin

$12.00

Counter Gin

$12.00

Counter Barrel-Aged Gin

$12.50

Empress

$9.50

Ginger Gin

$11.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$12.00

Highside Gin

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Oola Gin

$12.50

Tanqueray

$11.00

Uncle Vals Botanical

$12.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$10.00

WELL Rum

$8.00

Bacoo Rum

$12.50

Goslings Dark

$8.50

Malibu

$9.50

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Zaya

$11.00

WELL Mezcal

$10.00

WELL Tequila

$8.00

Clase Azul Plata (Blanco)

$42.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$46.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$44.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.50

Corzo Anejo

$12.00

Del Maguey

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.50

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$15.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Hussongs Reposado

$11.00

Pasote Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Pasote Reposado

$16.50Out of stock

WELL Bourbon

$8.00

WELL Rye

$8.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.50

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Bookers

$23.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit RYE

$11.00

Copperworks Whiskey

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

Ghost Owl PNW Whiskey

$10.00

Hell Or Highwater

$17.50

High West Double RYE

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Toki Whiskey

$13.00

Woodford RSV Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford RSV RYE

$14.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$13.00

Woodinville RYE

$14.00

Westland Single Malt

$15.50

Balvenie 12yr

$15.00

Balvenie 14yr

$19.75Out of stock

Balvenie 17yr

$43.00Out of stock

Famous Groose

$8.50

Glenlivet 12 yr

$12.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$15.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.50

Lagavulin 16 yr

$21.50Out of stock

Laphroig 10yr

$15.00

Macallan 12 yr

$16.50

Macallan 18 yr

$46.00Out of stock

Oban 14 yr

$22.00

Westland Single Malt

$15.50

Alto Del Carmen Pisco

$11.00Out of stock

Amaretto

$9.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Aperol

$9.50

Apple Pucker

$12.00

Aquavit

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Aveze

$11.00Out of stock

Baileys

$11.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Bete Liqueur

$12.00Out of stock

Bols Triple Sec

$7.50

BRANDY Christian Bros

$7.50Out of stock

BRANDY Clear Creek Pear

$13.00Out of stock

BRANDY Courvoisier

$13.00Out of stock

BRANDY E&J Apple

$11.00

BRANDY E&J XO

$11.00

BRANDY Hardy Cognac

$10.00Out of stock

BRANDY Hennessy VS

$15.00

BRANDY Park Cognac VS

$10.00

BRANDY Remy Martin VSOP

$14.50Out of stock

Brovo Amaro #4

$13.00Out of stock

Brovo Jammy

$13.00Out of stock

Butterscotch

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$10.00Out of stock

Carpano Antica

$10.00Out of stock

Cassis

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00Out of stock

China China

$12.00Out of stock

Cocchi Americano

$10.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme De Violette

$8.00Out of stock

Cynar Artichoke

$10.00Out of stock

Destillare Chocolate

$11.00

Di Milano

$10.00Out of stock

Diesel

$9.00Out of stock

Disaronno

$10.00Out of stock

Drambuie

$10.00

Dry Curacao Pierre

$10.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00Out of stock

Fernet

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Fransico

$11.00

Fernet Leopold

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00Out of stock

Frangelico

$10.00

Giffard Elderflower

$10.00

Giffard Peach

$10.00Out of stock

Godiva

$10.00

Goldschlager

$10.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grande Absente

$10.00Out of stock

Herbasint

$14.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

L'unverno Nocino Walnut

$12.00

Lazzaroni

$9.00Out of stock

Lejon Dry Vermouth

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Verbena

$12.00Out of stock

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor43

$9.00Out of stock

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Lillet Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Lunvero Nocino

$11.00Out of stock

Luxardo Bianco

$9.00Out of stock

Luxardo Marachino

$10.00

Midori

$10.00Out of stock

New Deal Ginger

$10.00Out of stock

Pacifique Absinthe

$13.00

Pama Pomegranate

$11.00Out of stock

Patron XO

$10.00Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pimms

$10.00

Pisco

$11.00Out of stock

Punt E Mes

$9.00Out of stock

Ramazzotti Amaro

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$14.00Out of stock

Rumpleminz

$9.00Out of stock

Serata Amaretto

$9.00Out of stock

Shiso Liqueur

$12.00Out of stock

St Elizabeth Allspice

$9.00

St Germain

$11.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Tia Maria

$8.00Out of stock

Triple Sec

$7.50

Tuaca

$9.00Out of stock

Unicum

$10.00Out of stock

Vecchio Amaro

$9.00Out of stock

Zirbenz

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers Sandwiches & Spirit Lifters

Location

405 15th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
vacilando image

Map
