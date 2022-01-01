- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- vacilando
vacilando
No reviews yet
405 15th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Finger Foods
French Fries
lightly dusted with herbs - { peanut oil in fryer } **gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan
Onion Rings
with house mojo sauce { peanut oil in fryer }
Blistered Shishito Peppers
with a greek lemon sauce - one in ten may be hot !
Avocado Fries
w/lemon & cilantro, tartar sauce
Applewood Smoked Bacon
brown sugar, pepper, thick cut & ultra premium **gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free
Burgers
Cheese Burger
premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, half-sour pickle & our housemade organic American cheese ** natural beef patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free **house cheese: nut-free, peanut-free, vegetarian
Vacilando Burger
premium Oregon natural beef, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, & half-sour pickle ** natural beef patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free
Impossible Burger
premium plant-based "impossible-it's-not-beef" patty, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mojo sauce, half-sour pickle, & housemade organic American cheese **impossible patty: gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, peanut-free, vegan
Mushroom Burger
chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions & half-sour pickle. (Pls be aware we use peanut oil in case of allergies, thank you) **chicken-fried mushrooms: vegetarian
Veggie Burger
our light but hearty black bean & corn patty, with organic house American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mojo sauce, & half-sour pickle **veggie patty: dairy-free nut-free peanut-free, vegetarian
Sandwiches
Amalfi Saltimbocca
our spicy traditional Amalfi coast charcuterie sandwich with provolone, soppressata, capicola, mortadella, wild baby arugula, tomato, fresh white onions & giardiniera on a Neapolitan pizza crust loaf
Veggie "Ortolana" Saltimbocca
"green grocer" in Italian, stuffed with grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, white onions, & giardiniera
Pastrami Reuben
our premium house-smoked pastrami served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & half-sour pickle
Pastrami+Swiss
premium natural beef cured & house-smoked for 6 hours, served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, mustard & half-sour pickle
Mushreuben
for that guiltless reuben experience we swap chicken-fried oyster mushrooms for the beef - served on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, secret sauce & house pickle (Pls be aware we use peanut oil in case of allergies, thank you)
Chaat Chicken
Tandoori style chicken on garlic naan with Indian cabbage salad, yogurt sauce, fresh cilantro & mint, & a half-sour pickle
Sweets
House Cocktails
Better Briar
Mezcal, Raspberry, Lime, Ginger Beer
Monkey Barrel
Barrel-aged Rye, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur & Banana
Naked Branch
Makers Mark, Rooibos Simple, Fernet, Absinth Rinse
Ol' Smokey
Woodinville Rye, Walnut Oak Smoked Old Fashioned
Pumpkin King
Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime, House Spiced Pumpkin Purée
Under Pressure
Tequila, Seasonal Purée, Orange, Fresh Lime, Jalapeño
Vacilando Gimlet
Vodka, Blood Orange, Lime, Raw Simple, Ginger
Beer
DRAFT Black Raven IPA
Brewer says: "In mythology, the raven can play tricks or otherwise disobey normal rules, hence the name Trickster. This well-balanced IPA has a light fruit, citrus and piney hop aroma with a full hop flavor. With delicately balanced malt and hops and a 6.9% ABV, this beer has truly earned its name. Available year-round.
DRAFT Diamond Knot Hefeweizen
From the Brewer: "Bright blonde topped with pillowy white foam. Aromas of light clove, pear, and apricot. Flavors of sweet and spice melding, with a touch of tangerine. Finishes with an assertive bitterness, prickly carbonation, while leaving the mouth dry and clean." 7.5% ABV
DRAFT Everybody's Local Logger Lager
Brewer says: "Refreshment at its finest. This easy drinking lager will make your day. Not too heavy, not to hoppy. Crisp & clean with a light golden color. Saaz help provide that true lager taste." ABV: 4.8%
DRAFT No Li Porch Glow Amber Ale
Brewer says, "This beer erupts with a floral, hoppy taste, followed by a well rounded malty middle, finishing with a nicely organic hop flavor. Locally sourced two row grain and a blend of specialty malts give our amber its rich taste. Further complexity is achieved by leaving the beer unfiltered, providing exceptional flavor, as well as giving our amber its unique "cloudy" look. Lastly, we dry hop with locally grown, Yakima valley hops creating what has become the original, cult classic, northwest amber ale." 5.8% ABV
DRAFT Rooftop Coffee Porter
DRAFT Winsome Crisp Apple Cider
From the maker: "Washington apples blended with real vanilla, creating what is best described as an adult's all natural cream soda. GLUTEN FREE" 5.0% ABV
CAN Rainier
Wine
SPARKLING Glass Treveri | Sparkling Rosé WA
SPARKLING Glass Montelliana | Prosecco IT
SPARKLING Glass Dibon l Cava SP
SPARKLING Bottle Montelliana Prosecco IT
SPARKLING Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne FR
SPARKLING Bottle Treveri Rosé WA
SPARKLING Bottle Dibon Cava SP
WHITE Glass House
WHITE Glass Storypoint | Chardonnay CA
WHITE Glass Greenstone | Sauvignon Blanc NZ
WHITE Glass Villa Wolf | Pinot Grigio DE
WHITE Glass Elevation | Riesling WA
WHITE Bottle HOUSE
WHITE Bottle Husch | Chenin Blanc CA
WHITE Bottle Elevation | Riesling WA
WHITE Bottle Greenstone | Sauvignon Blanc NZ
WHITE Bottle Storypoint | Chardonnay CA
WHITE Bottle Villa Wolf | Pinot Grigio DE
ROSE Glass Flowerhead Mark Ryan
ROSÉ Bottle Mark Ryan Flowerhead
RED Glass House
RED Glass Amity | Pinot Noir OR
RED Glass Portillo | Malbec AR
RED Glass Milbrandt | Red Blend WA
RED Glass Efeste Lil Mama I Cab Sauv I WA
RED Glass Terra Blanca | Cab Franc | WA
RED Bottle House
RED Bottle Amity | Pinot Noir OR
RED Bottle Efeste Lil Mama I Cab Sauv WA
RED Bottle Langa Pasion | Grenache SP
RED Bottle Milbrandt | Red Blend WA
RED Bottle Portillo | Malbec AR
RED Bottle Terra Blanca | Cabernet Franc WA
RED Bottle Terra Nobilis | Syrah FR
PORTO Glass Tawny 10yr
PORTO Glass Tawny 20yr
PORTO Glass Tawny 40yr
PORTO Glass Taylor Fladgate 10yr
Corkage Fee
Hard Seltzer
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
A - Z Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Aviation Cocktail
Baybreeze
Bees Knees
Bijou
Black Opal
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Caipirinha
Chocolatini
Closing Argument
Coffee Nudge
Corpse Reviver
Cosmo
Dark 'n Stormy
Desert Rose
French 75
French Martini
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Boilermaker
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Kir Royal
Last Word
Lavender Haze
Lemon Drop
LIIT
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Penicillin
Rob Roy
Rosemary's Baby
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Spanish Coffee
Tom Collins
Toronto
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Washington Apple
White Russian
Hotel Nacional
Rosemary's Baby
Liquor
WELL Vodka
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Luksusowa Potato Vodka
Stoli
Titos
WELL Gin
Aviation Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Botanist
Copperworks Gin
Counter Gin
Counter Barrel-Aged Gin
Empress
Ginger Gin
Hendricks
Highside Gin
Monkey 47
Oola Gin
Tanqueray
Uncle Vals Botanical
Drumshanbo Gunpowder
Beefeater Gin
WELL Rum
Bacoo Rum
Goslings Dark
Malibu
Plantation Pineapple
Ron Zacapa
Sailor Jerry
Zaya
WELL Mezcal
WELL Tequila
Clase Azul Plata (Blanco)
Clase Azul Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Corzo Anejo
Del Maguey
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura Blanco
Hornitos
Hussongs Reposado
Pasote Blanco
Pasote Reposado
WELL Bourbon
WELL Rye
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Angel's Envy Rye
Basil Hayden's
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit RYE
Copperworks Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Elijah Craig
Four Roses Small Batch
Ghost Owl PNW Whiskey
Hell Or Highwater
High West Double RYE
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Knob Creek Bourbon
Makers Mark
Suntory Toki
Toki Whiskey
Woodford RSV Bourbon
Woodford RSV RYE
Woodinville Bourbon
Woodinville RYE
Westland Single Malt
Balvenie 12yr
Balvenie 14yr
Balvenie 17yr
Famous Groose
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glenlivet Nadurra
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16 yr
Laphroig 10yr
Macallan 12 yr
Macallan 18 yr
Oban 14 yr
Westland Single Malt
Alto Del Carmen Pisco
Amaretto
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Aquavit
Averna
Aveze
Baileys
Benedictine
Bete Liqueur
Bols Triple Sec
BRANDY Christian Bros
BRANDY Clear Creek Pear
BRANDY Courvoisier
BRANDY E&J Apple
BRANDY E&J XO
BRANDY Hardy Cognac
BRANDY Hennessy VS
BRANDY Park Cognac VS
BRANDY Remy Martin VSOP
Brovo Amaro #4
Brovo Jammy
Butterscotch
Campari
Cardamaro Vino Amaro
Carpano Antica
Cassis
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
China China
Cocchi Americano
Cointreau
Creme De Violette
Cynar Artichoke
Destillare Chocolate
Di Milano
Diesel
Disaronno
Drambuie
Dry Curacao Pierre
Dry Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Fernet
Fernet Branca
Fernet Fransico
Fernet Leopold
Fireball
Frangelico
Giffard Elderflower
Giffard Peach
Godiva
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Grande Absente
Herbasint
Jagermeister
Kahlua
L'unverno Nocino Walnut
Lazzaroni
Lejon Dry Vermouth
Lemon Verbena
Lemoncello
Licor43
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose
Lunvero Nocino
Luxardo Bianco
Luxardo Marachino
Midori
New Deal Ginger
Pacifique Absinthe
Pama Pomegranate
Patron XO
Peach Schnapps
Pernod
Pimms
Pisco
Punt E Mes
Ramazzotti Amaro
Romana Sambuca
Rumpleminz
Serata Amaretto
Shiso Liqueur
St Elizabeth Allspice
St Germain
Sweet Vermouth
Tia Maria
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Unicum
Vecchio Amaro
Zirbenz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Burgers Sandwiches & Spirit Lifters
405 15th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112