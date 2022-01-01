Restaurant header imageView gallery
BAR VEGAN LLC

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

N215

Atlanta, GA 30308

Street Corn

Street Corn

$14.00

NYC style food truck street corn w/ vegan butter, ancho chili and lime, cilantro / lime aioli, nutritional yeast, black pepper and parmesean cheese. Served on skewers with lime wedges.

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Slutty Vegan "chicken" marinated in our house seasoning and breaded in Japanese breadcrumbs, candied jalepeños, lime cilantro aioli and pepper jack cheese on two pretzel buns toasted to perfection served with a side of house made shoestring fries.

White Truffle Shoestring Fries

White Truffle Shoestring Fries

$12.00

House made shoe string fries with black pepper, Parmesan cheese and white truffle infused oil.

Sides

Regular Totz

Regular Totz

$2.99
Sweet Potato Totz

Sweet Potato Totz

$3.99

Drinks

Stubborn Draft Cola - 12oz Can

Stubborn Draft Cola - 12oz Can

$2.50

A bold blend of kola nut extract and unique ingredients from around the world.

Stubborn Classic Root Beer Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Classic Root Beer Soda - 12oz Can

$2.50

Rich, smooth and creamy with earthy undertones.

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon Soda - 12oz Can

$2.50

Wild black cherry flavor with a taste of tarragon.

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai Soda - 12oz Can

$2.50

Zesty lemon blended with a bit of berry flavor.

Stubborn Citrus Hibiscus Orange Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Citrus Hibiscus Orange Soda - 12oz Can

$2.50

Bright citrus flavor matched with floral notes.

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda - 12oz Can

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda - 12oz Can

$2.50

Sweet ripe pineapple flavor with the taste of vanilla.

Caviar Dreams Alkaline Water

Caviar Dreams Alkaline Water

$3.00

Food Menu

Cheesesteak Combo

Cheesesteak Combo

$16.99

Beef or mushroom w/ totz. Our classic vegan Philly cheesesteak is prepared with impossible meat.

Cheesesteak Eggrollz Combo

Cheesesteak Eggrollz Combo

$12.99

Beef w/ totz.

Quesadilla Combo

Quesadilla Combo

$13.99

Beef or jerk chicken w/ totz.

3 Count Tacos

3 Count Tacos

$12.99

Beef or jerk chicken w/ totz.

5 Count Tacos

5 Count Tacos

$18.99

Beef or jerk chicken w/ totz.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, N215, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

