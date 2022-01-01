- Home
- /
- Newton Center
- /
- Baramor - Newton Centre
Baramor Newton Centre
No reviews yet
45 Union St
Newton, MA 02459
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Mason Jar Cocktails
Virtual Pull for Charity
Can't be here in person to support the Pull for Charity Fundraiser? Order this and all proceeds will be directly donated to the non-profit recipient of the month. If you are feeling extra generous, you can select multiple quantities! The Pull for Charity fundraiser is a permanent draught line where Baramor donates $3 per beer poured to rotating non-profits.
Pour Decisions - 1 Serving
Ketel one vodka, house-made raspberry shrub, lemon, simple, prosecco
Pour Decisions - 2 Servings
Ketel one vodka, house-made raspberry shrub, lemon, simple, prosecco
Sangria - 1 Serving
All the best parts of fall in Boston, with some wine and booze added. Pour over ice and top with sprite.
You're Gourdgeous - 1 Serving
House-infused vanilla tito’s vodka, house-made pumpkin shrub, cinnamon apple simple
You're Gourdgeous - 2 Servings
House-infused vanilla tito’s vodka, house-made pumpkin shrub, cinnamon apple simple
Rum Away with Me - 1 Serving
Deacon giles white rum, guava liqueur, simple, lime, soda
Rum Away with Me - 2 Servings
Deacon giles white rum, guava liqueur, simple, lime, soda
The Bloody South - 1 Serving
High west double rye whiskey house-made blood orange shrub, simple, grapefruit bitters, angostura bitters
The Bloody South - 2 servings
High west double rye whiskey, house-made blood orange shrub, simple, grapefruit bitters, angostura bitters
Berry Basil Margarita - 1 Serving
Espolon blanco, house-made strawberry basil shrub, fresh lime juice, and agave
Berry Basil Margarita - 2 Serving
Espolon blanco, house-made strawberry basil shrub, fresh lime juice, and agave
Let the Fun BeGin - 1 Serving
Larios mediterranean gin, aperol, grapefruit, lemon, simple
Let the Fun BeGin - 2 Serving
Larios mediterranean gin, aperol, grapefruit, lemon, simple
Love at First Sip - 1 Serving
Truly wild berry vodka, lime, ginger beer
Toki Old Fashioned - 2 Servings
Suntory toki japanese whiskey, house-made thyme and clove syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters
Toki Old Fashioned - 1 Serving
Suntory toki japanese whiskey, house-made thyme and clove syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters
Beer
Wine
Poutine
Classic Poutine
Hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, parmesan, scallions
Nashville Hot - Poutine
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, parmesan, pickles, house-made habanero sauce
The Bacon Burger - Poutine
Ground beef, hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles. Gluten-sensitive if cross contamination from fryolator is okay.
The Northender - Poutine
House-made meatballs, hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, ricotta, basil
The Scampi - Poutine
Pan-seared shrimp, hand-cut fries, creamy white wine butter sauce, cheddar curds, parmesan, fresh lemon, parsley
Duck Poutine
Ragu made with duck breast, peas, carrots, onions and celery, hand-cut fries, squeaky cheddar curds, parmesan, scallions
Sharamor Plates
Virtual Pull for Charity
Can't be here in person to support the Pull for Charity Fundraiser? Order this and all proceeds will be directly donated to the non-profit recipient of the month. If you are feeling extra generous, you can select multiple quantities! The Pull for Charity fundraiser is a permanent draught line where Baramor donates $3 per beer poured to rotating non-profits.
Arancini
White rice, green peas, mozzarella, arrabiata sauce, parmesan, parsley. Vegetarian.
Artisanal Cheese Board
A variety of three cheeses, accompaniments, assorted bread. Vegetarian, can be made gluten-free.
Bam-Bam Cauliflower
Crispy florets, sweet and spicy sauce, scallions. Vegetarian.
Cajun Chicken Tacos
Three corn tortillas, blackened chicken thigh, lettuce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, crema. Gluten-free.
Chicken Wings
Choice of: lemon pepper, sweet and spicy, buffalo, house barbeque, house habanero sauce. Gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.
Hand-cut fries
Thrice fried hand-cut russet potatoes. Gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.
Meatballs
House-made meatballs, arrabiata sauce, ricotta, basil.
Nachos n’MôR
Tortilla chips, melted cheddar jack, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, lettuce, scallions. Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.
Salmon Croquettes
Atlantic salmon, chipotle aioli, parsley
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Thrice fried hand-cut russet potatoes, truffle oil, parmesan. Vegetarian, can be gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolater is okay.
Soups and Salad
Apple Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, apples, red onion, feta, honey mustard dressing. Vegetarian, gluten-free, can be prepared vegan.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free.
Roasted Pumpkin Soup
House-made, ciabatta, scallions, sour cream. Vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free and/or vegan.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Double-breaded chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, bulkie roll
Cheese Burger
Char grilled 8oz house-made beef patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese. Contains worcestershire sauce and egg in the house-made patty. Can be prepared gluten-free.
Lobster Roll
Lobster tossed in house-made lemon zest aioli, celery, scallions, hand-cut fries, brioche roll
MôR Burger
Char grilled 8oz house-made beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, balsamic onion and jalapeno glaze, cheddar. Contains worcestershire sauce and egg in the house-made patty. Can be prepared gluten-free.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
Double-breaded chicken thigh, house-made habanero hot sauce, pickles, texas toast. IT IS VERY VERY SPICY!!! You can modify to get the sauce on the side!
Portobello Black Bean Burger
House-made patty, portobello, black beans, chickpeas, romaine, pickles, red onion, bulkie roll. Vegan, vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free.
Entrees
Duck Ragu
House-made potato gnocchi, ragu made with duck breast, peas, carrots, onions and celery, parmesan, parsley
Steak Frites
Coulotte steak, house-made argentinian chimichurri, crispy truffle parmesan fries. Gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.
Chicken Piccata Pasta
Fresh rigatoni, breaded chicken breast, garlic oil, white wine, grape tomatoes, capers, lemon, parsley, parmesan
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Fresh rigatoni, house-made gruyere and cheddar jack cheese sauce, lobster, bread crumbs, parsley
Seared Atlantic Salmon
Crispy skin atlantic salmon, house-made succotash, lemon and garlic potatoes, wilted spinach, lemon aioli. Gluten-free.
Tofu Wild Rice Bowl
Wild and long grain rice, avocado spread, pico de gallo, pickled onion, crispy tofu, chipotle aioli. Vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free and/or vegan.
Mediterranean Vegetable Ravioli
Roasted vegetable vegan ravioli, vegan and nut-free house-made pesto, sunflower seeds
Shrimp and Grits
Garlic parmesan shrimp, grape tomatoes, scallions, cheesy grits, parsley. Gluten-sensitive if potential cross-contamination is okay.
Kid's Food
Dessert
Dog-Friendly
Banana Pupsicle
Bananas, watermelon, pineapples, house-made frozen treat
Dog Pizookie
Milk bones, whipped cream
Mutt Mojito
Green squash, peas, mint, house-made frozen treat
Strawberry Peanut Butter Pupsicle
Strawberries, all natural no sodium peanut butter, almond milk, whipped cream, house-made frozen treat
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
45 Union St, Newton, MA 02459