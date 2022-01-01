Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baramor Newton Centre

review star

No reviews yet

45 Union St

Newton, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

MôR Burger
Cajun Chicken Tacos
Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Mason Jar Cocktails

Virtual Pull for Charity

$3.00

Can't be here in person to support the Pull for Charity Fundraiser? Order this and all proceeds will be directly donated to the non-profit recipient of the month. If you are feeling extra generous, you can select multiple quantities! The Pull for Charity fundraiser is a permanent draught line where Baramor donates $3 per beer poured to rotating non-profits.

Pour Decisions - 1 Serving

$17.00

Ketel one vodka, house-made raspberry shrub, lemon, simple, prosecco

Pour Decisions - 2 Servings

$33.00

Ketel one vodka, house-made raspberry shrub, lemon, simple, prosecco

Sangria - 1 Serving

$14.00

All the best parts of fall in Boston, with some wine and booze added. Pour over ice and top with sprite.

You're Gourdgeous - 1 Serving

$16.00

House-infused vanilla tito’s vodka, house-made pumpkin shrub, cinnamon apple simple

You're Gourdgeous - 2 Servings

$31.00

House-infused vanilla tito’s vodka, house-made pumpkin shrub, cinnamon apple simple

Rum Away with Me - 1 Serving

$17.00

Deacon giles white rum, guava liqueur, simple, lime, soda

Rum Away with Me - 2 Servings

$33.00

Deacon giles white rum, guava liqueur, simple, lime, soda

The Bloody South - 1 Serving

$16.00

High west double rye whiskey house-made blood orange shrub, simple, grapefruit bitters, angostura bitters

The Bloody South - 2 servings

$31.00

High west double rye whiskey, house-made blood orange shrub, simple, grapefruit bitters, angostura bitters

Berry Basil Margarita - 1 Serving

$16.00

Espolon blanco, house-made strawberry basil shrub, fresh lime juice, and agave

Berry Basil Margarita - 2 Serving

$31.00

Espolon blanco, house-made strawberry basil shrub, fresh lime juice, and agave

Let the Fun BeGin - 1 Serving

$16.00

Larios mediterranean gin, aperol, grapefruit, lemon, simple

Let the Fun BeGin - 2 Serving

$31.00

Larios mediterranean gin, aperol, grapefruit, lemon, simple

Love at First Sip - 1 Serving

$14.00

Truly wild berry vodka, lime, ginger beer

Toki Old Fashioned - 2 Servings

$33.00

Suntory toki japanese whiskey, house-made thyme and clove syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters

Toki Old Fashioned - 1 Serving

$17.00

Suntory toki japanese whiskey, house-made thyme and clove syrup, orange bitters, angostura bitters

Beer

4-Pack: Carlson Orchards Honey Crisp

$20.00

4-Pack: Guinness

$16.00

4-Pack: High Noon

$16.00

4-Pack: Night Shift Nite Lite

$16.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon - Edna Valley BTL

$25.00

Chardonnay - J Vineyards BTL

$25.00

Pinot Grigio - Maso Canali BTL

$25.00

Pinot Noir - MacMurray BTL

$25.00

Prosecco - Zonin 187ml

$10.00

Rose - Fleur de Mer BTL

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc - White Haven BTL

$25.00

Poutine

**ONLY AVAILABLE SUNDAY - THURSDAY** Traditional poutine is a dish of hand-cut fries, melted cheddar curds, and a gravy.
Classic Poutine

Classic Poutine

$14.00Out of stock

Hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, parmesan, scallions

Nashville Hot - Poutine

Nashville Hot - Poutine

$18.00Out of stock

Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, parmesan, pickles, house-made habanero sauce

The Bacon Burger - Poutine

The Bacon Burger - Poutine

$18.00Out of stock

Ground beef, hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles. Gluten-sensitive if cross contamination from fryolator is okay.

The Northender - Poutine

The Northender - Poutine

$17.00Out of stock

House-made meatballs, hand-cut fries, house gravy, cheddar curds, ricotta, basil

The Scampi - Poutine

The Scampi - Poutine

$18.00Out of stock

Pan-seared shrimp, hand-cut fries, creamy white wine butter sauce, cheddar curds, parmesan, fresh lemon, parsley

Duck Poutine

Duck Poutine

$22.00

Ragu made with duck breast, peas, carrots, onions and celery, hand-cut fries, squeaky cheddar curds, parmesan, scallions

Sharamor Plates

Virtual Pull for Charity

$3.00

Can't be here in person to support the Pull for Charity Fundraiser? Order this and all proceeds will be directly donated to the non-profit recipient of the month. If you are feeling extra generous, you can select multiple quantities! The Pull for Charity fundraiser is a permanent draught line where Baramor donates $3 per beer poured to rotating non-profits.

Arancini

Arancini

$13.00Out of stock

White rice, green peas, mozzarella, arrabiata sauce, parmesan, parsley. Vegetarian.

Artisanal Cheese Board

Artisanal Cheese Board

$18.00

A variety of three cheeses, accompaniments, assorted bread. Vegetarian, can be made gluten-free.

Bam-Bam Cauliflower

Bam-Bam Cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy florets, sweet and spicy sauce, scallions. Vegetarian.

Cajun Chicken Tacos

Cajun Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Three corn tortillas, blackened chicken thigh, lettuce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, crema. Gluten-free.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of: lemon pepper, sweet and spicy, buffalo, house barbeque, house habanero sauce. Gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.

Hand-cut fries

$10.00

Thrice fried hand-cut russet potatoes. Gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

House-made meatballs, arrabiata sauce, ricotta, basil.

Nachos n’MôR

Nachos n’MôR

$16.00

Tortilla chips, melted cheddar jack, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, lettuce, scallions. Vegetarian, gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.

Salmon Croquettes

$15.00

Atlantic salmon, chipotle aioli, parsley

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Thrice fried hand-cut russet potatoes, truffle oil, parmesan. Vegetarian, can be gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolater is okay.

Soups and Salad

Apple Spinach Salad

Apple Spinach Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, apples, red onion, feta, honey mustard dressing. Vegetarian, gluten-free, can be prepared vegan.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free.

Roasted Pumpkin Soup

$13.00

House-made, ciabatta, scallions, sour cream. Vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free and/or vegan.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$17.00

Double-breaded chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, bulkie roll

Cheese Burger

$17.00

Char grilled 8oz house-made beef patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese. Contains worcestershire sauce and egg in the house-made patty. Can be prepared gluten-free.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00Out of stock

Lobster tossed in house-made lemon zest aioli, celery, scallions, hand-cut fries, brioche roll

MôR Burger

MôR Burger

$19.00

Char grilled 8oz house-made beef patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, balsamic onion and jalapeno glaze, cheddar. Contains worcestershire sauce and egg in the house-made patty. Can be prepared gluten-free.

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$18.00

Double-breaded chicken thigh, house-made habanero hot sauce, pickles, texas toast. IT IS VERY VERY SPICY!!! You can modify to get the sauce on the side!

Portobello Black Bean Burger

Portobello Black Bean Burger

$17.00

House-made patty, portobello, black beans, chickpeas, romaine, pickles, red onion, bulkie roll. Vegan, vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free.

Entrees

Duck Ragu

Duck Ragu

$32.00

House-made potato gnocchi, ragu made with duck breast, peas, carrots, onions and celery, parmesan, parsley

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$35.00

Coulotte steak, house-made argentinian chimichurri, crispy truffle parmesan fries. Gluten-sensitive if cross-contamination from fryolator is okay.

Chicken Piccata Pasta

Chicken Piccata Pasta

$26.00

Fresh rigatoni, breaded chicken breast, garlic oil, white wine, grape tomatoes, capers, lemon, parsley, parmesan

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$42.00

Fresh rigatoni, house-made gruyere and cheddar jack cheese sauce, lobster, bread crumbs, parsley

Seared Atlantic Salmon

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Crispy skin atlantic salmon, house-made succotash, lemon and garlic potatoes, wilted spinach, lemon aioli. Gluten-free.

Tofu Wild Rice Bowl

Tofu Wild Rice Bowl

$19.00

Wild and long grain rice, avocado spread, pico de gallo, pickled onion, crispy tofu, chipotle aioli. Vegetarian, can be prepared gluten-free and/or vegan.

Mediterranean Vegetable Ravioli

$25.00

Roasted vegetable vegan ravioli, vegan and nut-free house-made pesto, sunflower seeds

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Garlic parmesan shrimp, grape tomatoes, scallions, cheesy grits, parsley. Gluten-sensitive if potential cross-contamination is okay.

Kid's Food

Kids Burger

$12.00

Burger served plain, fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Fresh rigatoni, cheddar jack cheese sauce

Kids Pasta and Butter

$10.00

Fresh rigatoni, butter

Kids Pasta and Red Sauce

$10.00

Fresh rigatoni, house-made marinara

Kid's Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, fries

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Tres Leches

$10.00

Cake soaked in three milks, white cream, seasonal fruits

Dog-Friendly

Banana Pupsicle

$10.00

Bananas, watermelon, pineapples, house-made frozen treat

Dog Pizookie

$8.00

Milk bones, whipped cream

Mutt Mojito

$10.00

Green squash, peas, mint, house-made frozen treat

Strawberry Peanut Butter Pupsicle

$10.00

Strawberries, all natural no sodium peanut butter, almond milk, whipped cream, house-made frozen treat

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

45 Union St, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

Gallery
Baramor image
Baramor image
Baramor image
Main pic

