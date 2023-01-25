Main picView gallery

Barbacellis

review star

No reviews yet

114 N Railroad St

Hico, TX 76457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted sourdough, ricotta, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, Mike's hot honey, basil

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Butter, roasted garlic, fresh Italian herbs, parmigiana, balsamic & olive oil

Wings

$10.00

Calabrian Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan or Lemon Pepper

Meatballs

$12.00

Hand rolled Italian sausage & local beef meatballs, pesto, parmigiana, marinara

Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh cut calamari, sweet peppers, and jalapeno

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Bibb Salad

$11.00

Bibb lettuce, pancetta, cranberry, cheddar with lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, sourdough crouton, parmigiana with Caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, cheddar, sourdough crouton

Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine, tomato, sourdough crouton, choice of dressing

Italian Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Meatballs, baguette, pesto, provolone

Fried Mortadella

$13.00Out of stock

Italian bologna, spicy slaw, grilled onions, roasted garlic aioli, provolone

The Philly

$15.00

Thin sliced beef, dijon horseradish aioli, grilled bell pepper & onion, pickled hot peppers, provolone

Italian Sub

$14.00

Salami, ham, pepperoni, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled hot peppers, aioli, provolone

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Fried chicken, marinara, basil, provolone, aioli

Spicy Chicken Parm

$14.00

Fried chicken, Spicy Calabrian chili ranch, marinara, basil, provolone, aioli

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, mozzarella, sharp cheddar

Margherita

$15.00

Marinara, basil, mozzarella

Pepperoni

$16.00

Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, sharp cheddar

Meatums

$18.00

Marinara, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta, beef, mozzarella

The Gardener

$15.00

Marinara, red onion, mushroom, cherry tomato, sweet pepper drops, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Frank's hot sauce chicken, gorgonzola, bechamel, sweet pepper drops

Bee Sting

$15.00

Italian sausage, cherry tomato, red onion, sliced garlic, red pepper flake, Mike's hot honey, mozzarella, burrata

Roasted Garlic & Mushroom

$15.00

Roasted garlic & mushroom, pancetta, bechamel, mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Your choice of sauce, cheese, & toppings

Dessert

XL Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

XL chocolate chip cookie

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Hand Cut French Fries

Chips

Ranch

$0.92

Spicy Ranch

$0.92

Marinara

$0.92

Pesto

$2.00

N/A

Soft Drink

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 N Railroad St, Hico, TX 76457

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Newton's Saddlerack - 216 W College St
orange starNo Reviews
216 West College Street Stephenville, TX 76401
View restaurantnext
Erma's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Brown Street Hamilton, TX 76531
View restaurantnext
Grounded Coffee 1207 NE Big Bend Trail Suite M
orange starNo Reviews
1207 Northeast Big Bend Trail Glen Rose, TX 76043
View restaurantnext
Backwoods -
orange starNo Reviews
17157 South US Highway 377 Dublin, TX 76446
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hico
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston