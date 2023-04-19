A map showing the location of Barbacoa- 9th & 9th 859 E 900 SView gallery

Barbacoa- 9th & 9th 859 E 900 S

review star

No reviews yet

859 E 900 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Entrees

Burrito

$8.99

Burrito, available in original or enchilada style,

Bowl

$8.99

Salad

$9.49

Salad Small

$7.99

Soup

$8.99

Soup Small

$5.99

Taco

$4.49

Nachos

$8.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$2.99

Meat Quesadilla

$5.98

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$4.49

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Guacamole

$3.99

Three Amigos

$4.99

Sides

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Rice

$0.99

Beans

$0.79

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra Meat Beef

$3.99

Extra Salsa

$0.79

Side Queso

$0.99

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.89

Xtra Taco

$0.49

Taco Queso

$0.49

Taco Guac

$0.99

Xtra Dressing

$0.79

Fajitas

$0.99

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Regular Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

859 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pago
orange star4.5 • 2,409
878 S. 900 E. Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurantnext
East Liberty Tap House
orange star3.7 • 328
850 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack - 9th & 9th SLC
orange starNo Reviews
912 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Publik Kitchen - 931 E 900 S
orange star4.4 • 656
931 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.6 • 1,130
1059 E 900 S Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston