BarBacoa - Catering

House Party Package

$485.00

Bring the best of BarB to your next party... Serves Approx 18 people 2 rack of St. Louis Ribs 2 dozen Smoked Wings w/Alabama Sauce 2 Full "Taco Bar" Setups: including 36 house-made Tortillas 2 choice of taco protein (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Shrimp or Smoked Cauliflower) Includes Taco toppings: Salsa Verde, Cotija Cheese, White Onion & Cilantro Guacamole w/Salsa Roja & House-Made Tortilla Chips Pomegranate Citrus salad Quesadilla Platter (8 Each) Side Yellow Rice Side Black Beans Hushpuppies w/Cholula honey (24 Pieces) Churros w/Dulce de Leche (24 Pieces)