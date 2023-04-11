A map showing the location of Barbacoa- Olympus Hills 3927 Wasatch BlvdView gallery

Barbacoa- Olympus Hills 3927 Wasatch Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3927 Wasatch Blvd

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Entrees

Burrito

$8.99

Burrito, available in original or enchilada style,

Bowl

$8.99

Salad

$9.49

Salad Small

$7.99

Soup

$8.99

Soup Small

$5.99

Taco

$4.49

Nachos

$8.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$2.99

Meat Quesadilla

$5.98

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$4.49

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Guacamole

$3.99

Three Amigos

$4.99

Sides

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Rice

$0.99

Beans

$0.79

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra Meat Beef

$3.99

Extra Salsa

$0.79

Side Queso

$0.99

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.89

Xtra Taco

$0.49

Taco Queso

$0.49

Taco Guac

$0.99

Xtra Dressing

$0.79

Fajitas

$0.99

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Regular Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3927 Wasatch Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Provisions UT
orange starNo Reviews
3364 S 2300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Santo Taco Holladay
orange starNo Reviews
4044 S 2700 E Holladay, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Over the Cole's BBQ - 4044 S 2700 E
orange starNo Reviews
4044 S 2700 E Holladay, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Liv Pure Acai - 4044 South 2700 East
orange starNo Reviews
4044 South 27th East Holladay, UT 84124
View restaurantnext
Thirst Drinks - Millcreek
orange starNo Reviews
3063 E 3300 S Millcreek, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - 3041 E 3300 S
orange starNo Reviews
3041 E 3300 S Millcreek, UT 84109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston