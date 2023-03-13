A map showing the location of Barbacoa- West Jordan 1717 W 7800 SView gallery

Barbacoa- West Jordan 1717 W 7800 S

review star

No reviews yet

1717 W 7800 S

West Jordan, UT 84088

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Entrees

Burrito

$8.99

Burrito, available in original or enchilada style,

Bowl

$8.99

Salad

$9.49

Salad Small

$7.99

Soup

$8.99

Soup Small

$5.99

Taco

$4.49

Nachos

$8.99

Kids Meal

$4.49

Quesadilla

$2.99

Meat Quesadilla

$4.99

Bean N Cheese

$2.99

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Guacamole

$3.99

Three Amigos

$4.99

Sides

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Rice

$0.99

Beans

$0.79

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra Meat Beef

$3.99

Extra Salsa

$0.79

Side Queso

$0.99

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.89

Xtra Taco

$0.49

Taco Queso

$0.49

Taco Guac

$0.99

Xtra Dressing

$0.79

Fajitas

$0.99

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Large Cup

$3.15

Regular Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Drink Refill

$1.29

Menu Third Party

Entrees

Burrito

$8.99

Burrito, available in original or enchilada style,

Bowl

$8.99

Salad

$9.49

Salad Small

$7.99

Soup

$8.99

Soup Small

$5.99

Taco

$4.49

Nachos

$8.99

Kids Meal

$4.49

Quesadilla

$2.99

Meat Quesadilla

$4.99

Chips

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chips and Guacamole

$3.99

Three Amigos

$4.99

Sides

Side Tortilla

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Rice

$0.99

Beans

$0.79

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra Meat Beef

$3.99

Extra Salsa

$0.79

Side Queso

$0.99

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.89

Xtra Taco

$0.49

Taco Queso

$0.49

Taco Guac

$0.99

Xtra Dressing

$0.79

Fajitas

$0.99

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Large Cup

$3.15

Regular Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Drink Refill

$1.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1717 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT 84088

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Apollo Burger - West Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
7692 South Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan - Utah
orange starNo Reviews
3778 Center View Way West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
orange starNo Reviews
7092 South Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7567 S. Main Street Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Thirst Drinks - West Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
9035 S 1300 W West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Jordan

Bombay Garden - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
012 Pizza Pie Cafe - West Jordan UT
orange star4.2 • 2,094
3078 W 7800 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Jordan
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston