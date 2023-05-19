Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbara

431 Columbus Ave

San Francisco, CA 94133

Food

STARTERS

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$17.00

basil heirloom tomato · mozzarella · balsamic · evo

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

$19.00

veal · arugola · parmesan · evo

SALUMI PLATE & CHEESE

$24.00

Prosciutto di San Daniele · Mortadella · Salami · Parmigiano · cow cheese

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI & GAMBERI

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI & GAMBERI

$22.00

fried prawns · Monterey squid · zucchini · lemon

OLIVES

OLIVES

$8.00

marinated warm olives

POLPETTE AL SUGO

$16.00

Beef meatball · tomato sauce

SUPPLÍ AL TELEFONO

$11.00

rice croquette · mozzarella · tomato

BRUSSELS CHIPS

BRUSSELS CHIPS

$17.00

brussels · balsamic · lemon zest

BURRATA

BURRATA

$23.00

crostini · peperonata

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

Grilled bread rubbed w/ garlic · evo · cherry tomatoes

SFORMATO

$19.00

Baked Swiss chard and mozzarella served w/ prawns sautéed

INVOLTINO DI MELANZANA

INVOLTINO DI MELANZANA

$18.00

fried rolled eggplant stuffed · scamorza · tomato sauce 18

DESSERT

Cannoli

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Souffle

$10.00

Profiterol

$9.00

SALAD

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00
LATTUGA

LATTUGA

$13.00

butter lettuce · anchovy · parmesan · radish · fennel

ARUGULA

ARUGULA

$15.00

arugula · endive · radicchio · walnut · gorgonzola

PIZZA

BURRATA & PESTO

BURRATA & PESTO

$22.00

pesto sauce · burrata · roasted tomatoes

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$19.00

tomato sauce · mozzarella · basil

PERA & GORGONZOLA

PERA & GORGONZOLA

$22.00

pear · gorgonzola · walnut · honey · mozzarella

SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO

$21.00

tomato sauce · spicy salami · Italian sausage - mozzarella · red onion

PROSCIUTTO

PROSCIUTTO

$22.00

mozzarella · arugula · san daniele prosciutto · shaved parmesan

MORTAZZA

$22.00

mortadella - mozzarella - pistacchio

PASTA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$22.00

eggs · pork cheek · pecorino romano

SPAGHETTI NERI

SPAGHETTI NERI

$24.00

black ink spaghetti · prawns · cherry tomato · arugula

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$22.00

parmesan · ground beef · tomato sauce

TONNARELLI CACIO & PEPE

TONNARELLI CACIO & PEPE

$20.00

pecorino romano · black pepper

BUCATINI AMATRICIANA

BUCATINI AMATRICIANA

$21.00

pancetta · tomato sauce · pecorino romano

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$23.00

clams · lemon zest · garlic

LINGUINE AI FRUTTI DI MARE

$24.00

calamari · clams · mussels · prawns in red sauce

TAGLIATELLE SALMONE & ZUCCHINE

TAGLIATELLE SALMONE & ZUCCHINE

$22.00

smoked salmon · zucchini · tomato cream sauce

RIGATONI SALSICCIA & FUNGHI

RIGATONI SALSICCIA & FUNGHI

$20.00

tomato sauce · porcini mushrooms · sausage

GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

$20.00

tomato sauce · mozzarella · basil

PAPPARDELLE CON FUNGHI

PAPPARDELLE CON FUNGHI

$21.00

porcini mushroom · parmesan · parsley · truffle oil

TORTELLONI DI MANZO

$21.00

beef tortelloni · tomato cream sauce

SECONDI

TAGLIATA DI MANZO

TAGLIATA DI MANZO

$39.00

kobe beef flat iron steak · swiss chard

ARISTA DI MAIALE

$34.00

Stuffed pork chop w/ prosciutto and mozzarella in white wine sauce

CATCH OF THE DAY

$34.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Limonata

$5.00

Aranciata

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Barbara is lively Roman restaurant inspired by the rustic tradition of Roman pizzerie, Opened San Francisco’s historic Italian district of North Beach in September 2018 to served as the neighborhood destination for casual dinning. We specializes in Pinsa, an ancient style of Roman pizza made using combination of soy, rice, and heirloom wheat flour, The dough is then left to rise for 48-72 hours, Baked in lower temperature, the result is a thick but light and airy crispy crust rich in natural fiber. We also features an energetic open kitchen showcasing seasonal and local ingredients, Transporting taste of the eternal city to San Francisco, Offer craft cocktails, Italian and Californian wines. indoor and outdoor seating, and Barbara's fun, warm, stylish pairs well with the restaurants’ classic Italian comfort and friendly spirit.

431 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133

