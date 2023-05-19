Restaurant info

Barbara is lively Roman restaurant inspired by the rustic tradition of Roman pizzerie, Opened San Francisco’s historic Italian district of North Beach in September 2018 to served as the neighborhood destination for casual dinning. We specializes in Pinsa, an ancient style of Roman pizza made using combination of soy, rice, and heirloom wheat flour, The dough is then left to rise for 48-72 hours, Baked in lower temperature, the result is a thick but light and airy crispy crust rich in natural fiber. We also features an energetic open kitchen showcasing seasonal and local ingredients, Transporting taste of the eternal city to San Francisco, Offer craft cocktails, Italian and Californian wines. indoor and outdoor seating, and Barbara's fun, warm, stylish pairs well with the restaurants’ classic Italian comfort and friendly spirit.