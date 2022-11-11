- Home
Barbarella Restaurant & Bar
722 Reviews
$$
2171 Avenida de la Playa
La Jolla, CA 92037
Popular Items
Craft Cocktails
Bartender Special THE GRINCH
rotating cocktail
Been an Awful Good Girl
vodka, lemon, strawberry, cranberry, champagne
Feliz Navidad
lemon citron vodka, lemon, pomegranate
Hammer Mule
proceed with caution: loaded moscow mule
Jane Fonda
empress gin, elderflower, lemon, grapefruit
Partridge in a Pear Tree
smokey mezcal, blood orange, lime
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
espresso, kahlua, baileys, vanilla vodka, frangelico
Spiced Cider
uncle ed's jackfruit vodka, green apple, lemon, caramel rim
To All a Good Egg Nog
rum, blackberry, pineapple, lime
Whiskey For Santa
whiskey, soured with lemon, frothed pineapple
Wintergria
Winterita
casamigos blanco, lime, agave, splash of soda ...make it spicy with ghost tequila!
Mocktail List
Beer - Draft
N/A Beverages
Americano
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Double Cappuccino
Double Espresso
Espresso
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Large Sparkling
Large Still
Latte
Lemonade
Macchiato
Milk
Mocha
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Small Sparkling
Small Still
Soda Water
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Tonic
Glass Wine
Banfi CHI CLASSICO Glass
Bonanza CAB Glass
Brancaia RED BLEND Glass
Cecchi SANG Glass
Daou CAB Glass
District 7 PN Glass
E. Guigal COTE Glass
EnRoute PN Glass
Finca Nueva TEMP Glass
Hacienda de Arinzano RED Glass
La Crema PN Glass
Meiomi PN Glass
Robert Hall MERLOT Glass
Seghesio ZIN Glass
Terra D'oro PS Glass
The Federalist CAB Glass
The Pessimist RED Glass
The Show MALBEC Glass
WINE TASTE
Cadre ALBARINO Glass
Curran ROSE Glass
Daou ROSE Glass
Dry Creek CHENIN BLANC Glass
Farm to Table SB Glass
Kim Crawford SB Glass
La Crema CHAR Glass
Masi PG Glass
Rombauer Vinyards CHAR Glass
Rutherford Ranch CHAR Glass
Santa Margherita PG Glass
Sea Sun CHAR Glass
Avissi PROSECCO Glass
Pol Clement CHAMP Glass
Rose Pol Clement ROSE Glass
Bottle Wine
Banfi CHI CLASSICO Bottle
Bonanza CAB Bottle
Brancaia RED Bottle
Cecchi SANG Bottle
Corkage Fee
Daou CAB Bottle
District 7 PN Bottle
Dry Creek ZIN Bottle
E. Guigal COTE Bottle
En Route by Far Niente PN Bottle
Finca Nueva TEMP Bottle
Hacienda de Arinzano RED Bottle
La Crema PN Bottle
Le Volte by Ornellaia Bottle
Meiomi PN Bottle
Robert Hall MERLOT Bottle
Seghesio ZIN Bottle
Taken MERITAGE Bottle
Terra d'oro PETITE Bottle
The Pessimist RED Bottle
The Show MALBEC Bottle
Trefethen CAB Bottle
Trivento Reserve MALBEC Bottle
Twomey PN Bottle
Federalist CAB bottle
Curran ROSE Bottle
Daou ROSE Bottle
Farm to Table SB Bottle
Kim Crawford SB Bottle
La Crema CHAR Bottle
Masi PG Bottle
Rombauer Vinyards CHAR Bottle
Rutherford Ranch CHAR Bottle
Santa Margherita PG Bottle
Sea Sun by Caymus CHAR Bottle
Sonoma Cutrer CHAR Bottle
Trefethen CHAR Bottle
Trimbach PB Bottle
Venica & Venica PG Bottle
Le Pich SB Bottle
Cadre ALBARINO Bottle
Dry Creek CHENIN BLANC Bottle
Avissi PROSECCO Bottle
J Cuvee CHAMP Bottle
Pol Clement CHAMP Bottle
Rose Pol Clement ROSE Bottle
Veuve Clicqout CHAMP Bottle
Bella Union by Far Niente CAB
Chateau de Beaucastel RB
Daou "Soul of a Lion" CAB
Far Niente CHAR
Nickel & Nickel CAB
Sea Smoke Ten PN
Stag's leap RB
MC4
Appetizers
Marinated Olives
castelvetrano, cerignola, picholine and nicoise
Fritti
Lightly breaded crispy calamari, served with sweet chili sauce
Salmon Tartare
fresh organic salmon, capers, lemon, grilled ciabatta, herb salad
Oysters
locally sourced baja oysters (six per order)
Charcuterie Board
rotating selection of artisinal meats and cheeses, paired with local accoutrement
French Onion Soup
Provolone cheese, sweet vidalia onions
Bread & Butter
Seasonal Soup
Brussels Sprouts
red wine honey vinaigrette, candied pecans
Scallop Special
Pizza
Pizza Margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, garden basil, mozzarella cheese (add options for additional)
Pizza con Funghi
wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil
Pizza Max
smoked salmon, creme fraiche, chives, fried capers
Pesto Pizza
Applewood smoked bacon, artichoke, kale, parmesan cream sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
Salads
Caesar Salad
whole leaf hearts of romaine, parmesan crisps, classic caesar dressing
Caramelized Bacon Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Caramelized Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Chop Salad
avocado, roasted beets, celery, feta, toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado lime dressing
Greek Salad
organic heirloom tomatoes, cubed feta, english cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, bell pepper, greek vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, grilled ciabatta
Superfood Salad
kale, romaine, grapes, blueberries, dried cranberries, cucumbers, red onions, candied pecans, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, housemade strawberry vinaigrette
Entrees
Blake's Plate
woodfired local swordfish, forbidden fried rice with ginger, carrots, roasted bell pepper sauce and creamy avocado tahini sauce, topped with toasted pine nuts
Woodfire Oven Roasted Salmon
roast salmon on a bed of lemon zest quinoa and seasonal vegetable medley, topped with lemon beurre blanc
Grilled Lamb Rack Medallions
grilled lamb, canneli bean, salad with arugula, tomato confit
Jidori Chicken Breast
crispy polenta cake, roasted poblano peppers, fresh corn salsa, creamy marsala jus
Beyond Burger
vegan burger patty, bib lettuce, heirloom tomato, marinated grilled red onion
Barbarella Burger
grilled hamburger, bib lettuce, heirloom tomato, marinated grilled red onions
Prime Steak
grilled 14oz rib-eye, garlic herb butter, potato puree, haricot verts
Pasta
Fettuccine Bolognese
italian sausage and beef with san marzano tomatoes, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil
Pasta Al Forno
baked orecchiette pasta, gorgonzola, leek, italian pancetta, light cream sauce
Pasta Di Verdure
Corn, Green Peas, Broccolini, Carrots, Alfredo Sauce, Served Over Specialty Spinach Fettuccine
Pasta Special
Ricotta Ravioli
fresh ricotta, basil, option for: san marzano tomato sauce, light lemon cream sauce (or bolognese sauce +3)
Seafood Linguine
little neck clams, mussles, prawns in a saffron cream sauce
Sides
Dessert
Apple Crumble & Ice Cream
Cheers to the Kitchen
show our kitchen staff that you appreciate them!
Chocolate Chip Cookie And Milk Cake
Gelato or Homemade Sorbet
vanilla, chocolate, banana, espresso, or seasonal fruit sorbet
Milk Tart
milk custard filling, sweet pastry crust, topped with cinnamon
Profiteroles
served with vanilla bean ice cream, callebaut chocolate sauce
Seasonal Sorbet
Yule Log
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
