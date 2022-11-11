Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Barbarella Restaurant & Bar

722 Reviews

$$

2171 Avenida de la Playa

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Jidori Chicken Breast
Pepperoni Pizza

Craft Cocktails

Bartender Special THE GRINCH

$15.00

rotating cocktail

Been an Awful Good Girl

$15.00

vodka, lemon, strawberry, cranberry, champagne

Feliz Navidad

$15.00

lemon citron vodka, lemon, pomegranate

Hammer Mule

$22.00

proceed with caution: loaded moscow mule

Jane Fonda

$16.00

empress gin, elderflower, lemon, grapefruit

Partridge in a Pear Tree

$16.00

smokey mezcal, blood orange, lime

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

$16.00

espresso, kahlua, baileys, vanilla vodka, frangelico

Spiced Cider

$15.00

uncle ed's jackfruit vodka, green apple, lemon, caramel rim

To All a Good Egg Nog

$16.00

rum, blackberry, pineapple, lime

Whiskey For Santa

$15.00

whiskey, soured with lemon, frothed pineapple

Wintergria

$14.00

Winterita

$15.00

casamigos blanco, lime, agave, splash of soda ...make it spicy with ghost tequila!

Mocktail List

Not Your Mothers Barbarita

$10.00

When Life Gives You Lemons

$11.00

Teen Vogue

$11.00

Low Tide Mai Tai

$11.00

xxxpresso MOCKtini

$12.00

Beer - Draft

805

$12.00

California Kolsch

$11.00

Grapefruit Sculpin

$12.00

Longfin Lager

$11.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Wahoo White

$10.00

Beer - Bottles/Cans

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heiniken 0.0

$6.00

Ficks Mango Seltzer

$9.00

Peroni

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Americano

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$11.00

Double Espresso

$10.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Large Sparkling

$9.00

Large Still

$9.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Milk

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Small Sparkling

$7.00Out of stock

Small Still

$6.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Glass Wine

Banfi CHI CLASSICO Glass

$13.00

Bonanza CAB Glass

$10.00

Brancaia RED BLEND Glass

$15.00

Cecchi SANG Glass

$11.00

Daou CAB Glass

$14.00

District 7 PN Glass

$10.00

E. Guigal COTE Glass

$15.00

EnRoute PN Glass

$18.00

Finca Nueva TEMP Glass

$12.00

Hacienda de Arinzano RED Glass

$14.00

La Crema PN Glass

$13.00

Meiomi PN Glass

$14.00

Robert Hall MERLOT Glass

$12.00

Seghesio ZIN Glass

$14.00

Terra D'oro PS Glass

$11.00

The Federalist CAB Glass

$11.00

The Pessimist RED Glass

$13.00

The Show MALBEC Glass

$10.00

WINE TASTE

Cadre ALBARINO Glass

$15.00

Curran ROSE Glass

$15.00

Daou ROSE Glass

$16.00

Dry Creek CHENIN BLANC Glass

$10.00

Farm to Table SB Glass

$11.00

Kim Crawford SB Glass

$12.00

La Crema CHAR Glass

$17.00

Masi PG Glass

$9.00

Rombauer Vinyards CHAR Glass

$23.00

Rutherford Ranch CHAR Glass

$14.00

Santa Margherita PG Glass

$13.00

Sea Sun CHAR Glass

$9.00

WINE TASTE

Avissi PROSECCO Glass

$12.00

Pol Clement CHAMP Glass

$9.00

Rose Pol Clement ROSE Glass

$10.00

Bottle Wine

Banfi CHI CLASSICO Bottle

$49.00

Bonanza CAB Bottle

$38.00

Brancaia RED Bottle

$58.00

Cecchi SANG Bottle

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Daou CAB Bottle

$53.00

District 7 PN Bottle

$38.00

Dry Creek ZIN Bottle

$52.00

E. Guigal COTE Bottle

$58.00

En Route by Far Niente PN Bottle

$75.00

Finca Nueva TEMP Bottle

$44.00

Hacienda de Arinzano RED Bottle

$55.00

La Crema PN Bottle

$49.00

Le Volte by Ornellaia Bottle

$59.00

Meiomi PN Bottle

$52.00

Robert Hall MERLOT Bottle

$46.00

Seghesio ZIN Bottle

$52.00

Taken MERITAGE Bottle

$78.00

Terra d'oro PETITE Bottle

$40.00

The Pessimist RED Bottle

$48.00

The Show MALBEC Bottle

$38.00

Trefethen CAB Bottle

$79.00

Trivento Reserve MALBEC Bottle

$49.00

Twomey PN Bottle

$79.00

Federalist CAB bottle

$40.00

Curran ROSE Bottle

$52.00

Daou ROSE Bottle

$54.00

Farm to Table SB Bottle

$40.00

Kim Crawford SB Bottle

$42.00

La Crema CHAR Bottle

$64.00

Masi PG Bottle

$35.00

Rombauer Vinyards CHAR Bottle

$75.00

Rutherford Ranch CHAR Bottle

$56.00

Santa Margherita PG Bottle

$50.00

Sea Sun by Caymus CHAR Bottle

$32.00

Sonoma Cutrer CHAR Bottle

$54.00

Trefethen CHAR Bottle

$53.00

Trimbach PB Bottle

$48.00

Venica & Venica PG Bottle

$56.00

Le Pich SB Bottle

$59.00

Cadre ALBARINO Bottle

$57.00

Dry Creek CHENIN BLANC Bottle

$38.00

Avissi PROSECCO Bottle

$48.00

J Cuvee CHAMP Bottle

$68.00

Pol Clement CHAMP Bottle

$39.00

Rose Pol Clement ROSE Bottle

$41.00

Veuve Clicqout CHAMP Bottle

$110.00

Bella Union by Far Niente CAB

$120.00

Chateau de Beaucastel RB

$129.00

Daou "Soul of a Lion" CAB

$199.00

Far Niente CHAR

$120.00

Nickel & Nickel CAB

$160.00

Sea Smoke Ten PN

$145.00

Stag's leap RB

$112.00

MC4

$145.00

Appetizers

Marinated Olives

$10.00

castelvetrano, cerignola, picholine and nicoise

Fritti

$19.00

Lightly breaded crispy calamari, served with sweet chili sauce

Salmon Tartare

$19.00

fresh organic salmon, capers, lemon, grilled ciabatta, herb salad

Oysters

$20.00

locally sourced baja oysters (six per order)

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

rotating selection of artisinal meats and cheeses, paired with local accoutrement

French Onion Soup

$15.00

Provolone cheese, sweet vidalia onions

Bread & Butter

$4.00

Seasonal Soup

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

red wine honey vinaigrette, candied pecans

Scallop Special

$28.00Out of stock

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$19.00

san marzano tomato sauce, garden basil, mozzarella cheese (add options for additional)

Pizza con Funghi

$22.00

wild mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil

Pizza Max

$25.00

smoked salmon, creme fraiche, chives, fried capers

Pesto Pizza

$25.00

Applewood smoked bacon, artichoke, kale, parmesan cream sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

whole leaf hearts of romaine, parmesan crisps, classic caesar dressing

Caramelized Bacon Wedge Salad

$18.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Caramelized Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Chop Salad

$20.00

avocado, roasted beets, celery, feta, toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado lime dressing

Greek Salad

$18.00

organic heirloom tomatoes, cubed feta, english cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, bell pepper, greek vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, grilled ciabatta

Superfood Salad

$20.00

kale, romaine, grapes, blueberries, dried cranberries, cucumbers, red onions, candied pecans, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, housemade strawberry vinaigrette

Entrees

Blake's Plate

$40.00

woodfired local swordfish, forbidden fried rice with ginger, carrots, roasted bell pepper sauce and creamy avocado tahini sauce, topped with toasted pine nuts

Woodfire Oven Roasted Salmon

$36.00

roast salmon on a bed of lemon zest quinoa and seasonal vegetable medley, topped with lemon beurre blanc

Grilled Lamb Rack Medallions

$40.00

grilled lamb, canneli bean, salad with arugula, tomato confit

Jidori Chicken Breast

$32.00

crispy polenta cake, roasted poblano peppers, fresh corn salsa, creamy marsala jus

Beyond Burger

$24.00

vegan burger patty, bib lettuce, heirloom tomato, marinated grilled red onion

Barbarella Burger

$24.00

grilled hamburger, bib lettuce, heirloom tomato, marinated grilled red onions

Prime Steak

$42.00

grilled 14oz rib-eye, garlic herb butter, potato puree, haricot verts

Pasta

Fettuccine Bolognese

$28.00

italian sausage and beef with san marzano tomatoes, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil

Pasta Al Forno

$22.00

baked orecchiette pasta, gorgonzola, leek, italian pancetta, light cream sauce

Pasta Di Verdure

$23.00

Corn, Green Peas, Broccolini, Carrots, Alfredo Sauce, Served Over Specialty Spinach Fettuccine

Pasta Special

$28.00

Ricotta Ravioli

$23.00

fresh ricotta, basil, option for: san marzano tomato sauce, light lemon cream sauce (or bolognese sauce +3)

Seafood Linguine

$34.00

little neck clams, mussles, prawns in a saffron cream sauce

Sides

Mashed Potato

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Meatball

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Steak

$16.00

Grilled Ciabatta

$3.00

Kids Menu

Butter and Cheese Pasta

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

KIDS Chicken Parm

$17.00

Kid’s Fruit Plate

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Crumble & Ice Cream

$14.00

Cheers to the Kitchen

$10.00

show our kitchen staff that you appreciate them!

Chocolate Chip Cookie And Milk Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Gelato or Homemade Sorbet

$11.00

vanilla, chocolate, banana, espresso, or seasonal fruit sorbet

Milk Tart

$14.00

milk custard filling, sweet pastry crust, topped with cinnamon

Profiteroles

$14.00

served with vanilla bean ice cream, callebaut chocolate sauce

Seasonal Sorbet

$11.00

Yule Log

$14.00

Dog Menu

Rover Easy

$5.00

two organic eggs, scrambled

Puppy Delight

$6.00

juicy beef, plain and simple

Healthy Hound

$6.00

boneless grilled chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

Barbarella Bits

$4.00

chopped bacon

Cold Nose Treat

$6.00

a single scoop of vanilla ice cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2171 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Barbarella Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Deli-icious - La Jolla
orange star4.6 • 280
1237 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Duke’s La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Prospect Street La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
American Pizza Manufacturing
orange star4.5 • 92
7402 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8610 Kennel Way La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston