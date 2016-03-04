Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbaro

review star

No reviews yet

3279 Franklin Avenue

Millbrook, NY 12545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Rosemary Bread

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Baked Marinated Olives

$12.00

Meatballs

$18.00

Crispy Squid

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Burrata

$19.00

Caesar BLT

$18.00

Kale Salad

$17.00

Salad special

$19.00

6 Oysters

$11.00

12 Oysters

$20.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Caprina Pizza

$21.00

Salsiccia Pizza

$21.00

Cipolla Pizza

$21.00

Pizza Special

$21.00

Pasta

Penne Puttanesca

$24.00

Rigatoni

$26.00

Baked Gnocchi

$26.00

Risotto

$29.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Lobster Linguini

$42.00

Linguini & Meatballs

$21.00

Burrata Ravioli

$26.00

Kid Pasta with Meatball

$18.00

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$44.00

Burger

$22.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$32.00

Fish of the Day

$38.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Entree Special

$36.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Sides

Rosemary Fries

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Gigante Beans

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$11.00

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

Biscotti

$7.00

One Scoop Gelato

$2.00

Two Scoop Gelato

$4.00

One Scoop Sorbet

$2.00

Two Scoop Sorbet

$4.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Up Charges

Salad Up Charge

$2.00

Split

$1.50

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

Open Food

Open Wine

Open Liquor

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Burnt Venitian

$14.00

Witchcraft

$14.00

Ginger Margarita

$14.00

Negroni

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Milk

$2.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Macciato

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Acqua Pana

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3279 Franklin Avenue, Millbrook, NY 12545

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Canoe Hill
orange star4.4 • 218
3264 Franklin Ave Millbrook, NY 12545
View restaurantnext
82BBQ
orange star3.4 • 16
3 Tompkins Rd Verbank, NY 12585
View restaurantnext
The Lantern Inn
orange star4.4 • 185
10 Main St Wassaic, NY 12592
View restaurantnext
Amenia Steak House - 4905 U.S. 44
orange starNo Reviews
4905 U.S. 44 Amenia, NY 12501
View restaurantnext
The Bar on West & Main LLC - Parent Account - 18 West Road
orange starNo Reviews
18 West Road Pleasant Valley, NY 12603
View restaurantnext
Adelina's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2419 New York 82 Lagrangeville, NY 12540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Millbrook

Canoe Hill
orange star4.4 • 218
3264 Franklin Ave Millbrook, NY 12545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millbrook
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston