Barbarossa Coffee Tomball

Popular Items

Pina Colada Smoothie

Breakfast Items

Egg & Chorizo Sandwich

$9.30

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.20

Breakfast Taco

$8.90

Breakfast Burrito

$9.60

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.60

Cream Cheese Bagel

$4.50

Jalapeno & Cheese Kolache

$4.00

Egg & Chorizo Kolache

$4.00

Potato & Egg Kolache

$4.00

Breakfast Plate

$9.50

Breakfast Bowl

$9.50

Beef Empanada

$6.20

Chicken Empanada

$6.20

Egg&Spinach Empanada

$6.20

Sandwiches

Club Croissant Sandwich

$9.30

Caprese Sandwich

$8.50

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$9.70

Mango Chicken Sandwich

$8.90

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Homemade Caprese Sandwich

$6.50

Homemade Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.56

Homemade Turkey Mozzarella Sandwich

$5.07

Homemade Chicken Croissant Sandwich

$8.45

Ingredients; Croissant, Provolone Cheese, Bell pepper, Roasted Chicken Breast, Ailoi, Arugula

Quick Bites

Yogurt Parfait

$6.20

Homemade Oat Meal

$6.20

Macaron

$2.99

Homemade Pastries

San Sebastian Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.50

Coco Star

$5.50

Brownie

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$6.30

Whole Cheesecake

$50.00

Blueberry San Sebastian Cheesecake

$6.99

Other Pastries

Croissant

$4.05

Bagel

$4.05

Triple Chocolate Croissant

$6.05

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.45

Blueberry Muffin

$5.45

Chocolate Muffin

$5.45

Blueberry Scone

$5.30

Mocha & Hazelnut Scone

$5.45

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Bear Claw

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Sticky Bun

$5.75

Banana Bread

$4.80

Blueberry Bread

$4.80

Red Velvet Bread

$4.80

Raspberry Torte

$3.99

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$5.80

Carrot Cake

$5.80

Lemon Cake

$5.80

Nutella Cheesecake

$5.80

EXTRAS

Bacon

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Add Guacamole

$2.00

Chocolate Bars

Toblerone

$7.00

Ritter Sport Hazelnut Chocolate Bar

$7.00

Clif Bar

$4.50

RipVan Wafer

$3.50

Ferrero Rocher White Hazelnut

$6.15

Ferrero Rocher Milk Hazelnut

$6.15

Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.80

Cortado

$4.60

Doppio

$3.55

Flat White

$4.80

Latte

$4.70

Mocha

$5.40

Traditional Macchiato

$4.60

Modern Macchiato

$5.45

Red Eye

$4.30

Honey & Milk Latte

$5.90

Honey & Lavender Latte

$5.90

Lavender Latte

$5.90

White Lavender Latte

$5.90

Snickers Latte

$5.90

Snicker Doodle Latte

$5.90

Smores Latte

$5.90

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$5.90

Captain's Latte

$5.90

Charcoal Latte

$5.90

Cocostar Latte

$5.90

Golden Latte

$5.90

Pappermint Mocha

$5.90

Rose Garden Latte

$5.90

Shaken Espresso

$4.55

Iced Americano

$4.75

Iced Doppio

$4.05

Iced Latte

$5.20

Iced Mocha

$5.90

Iced Modern Macchiato

$5.95

Iced Honey & Milk Latte

$5.90

Iced Honey & Lavender Latte

$5.90

Iced Lavender Latte

$5.90

Iced White Lavender Latte

$5.90

Iced Snickers Latte

$5.90

Iced Snicker Doodle Latte

$5.90

Iced Smores Latte

$5.90

Iced Blueberry Latte

$5.90

Iced Captain's Latte

$5.90

Iced Charcoal Latte

$5.90

Iced Cocostar Latte

$5.90

Iced Golden Latte

$5.90

Iced Pappermint Mocha

$5.90

Iced Rose Garden Latte

$5.90

Refreshers

Beat the Heat

$6.30

Peach Dream

$6.40

Thunder

$7.70

Hurricane

$6.40

Hibiscus Freshness

$5.60

Homemade Iced Tea

$6.10

Homemade Pink Lemonade

$6.20

Affogatos

Classic Affogato

$5.99

Matcha Affogato

$5.99

Honey & Milk Affogato

$5.99

Frappes

Chocolate Frappe

$5.65

Caramel Frappe

$5.65

Vanilla Frappe

$5.65

Matcha Frappe

$5.65

Snickers Frappe

$5.65

Peanut Butter Frappe

$6.60

Milkshakes

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.90

Banana Milkshake

$6.90

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.90

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.90

Limoncello Milkshake

$6.90

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Wildberry Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.50

International Drinks

Thai Tea Latte

$5.60

Iced Thai Latte

$6.10

Chai Tea Latte

$4.90

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.40

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Japanese Matcha Latte

$4.99

Iced Japanese Matcha Latte

$5.49

Irish Coffee

$5.70

Iced Irish Coffee

$6.20

Cafe Cubano

$5.70

Turkish Coffee

$5.70

Iced Greek Latte

$6.30

Wild Pistachio

$6.40

Belgium Hot Chocolate

$4.10

Steamer

$2.35

Brew Bar

Drip Coffee

$2.99

Cold Brew

$5.60

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.40

Single Origin Drip Coffee

$3.99

Coffee Au Lait

$4.99

Bottomless Drip Coffee

$6.50

Cold Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.10

Topo Chico

$3.10

Chocolate Milk

$3.15

Redbull

$3.20

Spring Water

$2.25

Barbarossa Oat Milk Cold Brew Bottle

$6.10

Barbarossa Regular Cold Brew Bottle

$6.70

Kombucha Drink

$4.75

Rainwater Sparkling Water

$3.49

Rainwater Still Can Water

$3.49

Teas

Red Forest Tea

$4.99

Hibiscus Tea

$4.99

Mango Tea

$4.99

Mansion Tea

$4.99

Blackberry Tea

$4.99

Detox Tea

$4.99

Tropic Tea

$4.99

Vanilla Rooibos Tea

$4.99

Sleep Well Tea

$4.99

Blue Butterfly Tea

$4.99

Earl Grey Tea

$4.99

Pink Lemon Tea

$4.99

Lavender Freshness Tea

$4.99

Strawberry Tea

$4.99

Apple Tea

$4.99

Turkish Tea

$4.99

Black Tea

$4.99

Green Tea

$4.99

London Fog Tea

$5.49

Specialty Coffee Brewing Methods

Chemex

$7.15

V60

$7.90

Syphon

$7.15

AeroPress

$7.15

French Press

$7.15

Retail Coffee Equipment

AeroPress Brewer

$45.00

Chemex 3-cup Brewer

$38.00

Chemex 6-cup Brewer

$48.00

Chemex 8-cup Brewer

$58.00

Hario v60 Brewer

$35.00

Yama Syphon

$55.00

Moka Pot

$35.00

French Press

$19.99

Cold Brew Maker

$18.99

Gooseneck Kettle

$40.00

Latte Mug and Saucer

$15.00

Milk Pitcher Small

$22.00

Milk Pitcher Medium

$27.00

Chemex Filter 100 ct.

$22.00

AeroPress Filter

$10.00

V60 Filter

$10.00

Retail Tea Bags

Red Forest Tea Bag

$9.99

Hibiscus Tea Bag

$9.99

Mango Tea Bag

$9.99

Mansion Tea Bag

$9.99

Blackberry Tea Bag

$9.99

Detox Tea Bag

$9.99

Tropic Tea Bag

$9.99

Vanilla Rooibos Tea Bag

$9.99

Sleep Well Tea Bag

$9.99

Blue Butterfly Tea Bag

$9.99

Earl Gray Tea Bag

$9.99

Pink Lemon Tea Bag

$9.99

Lavender Freshness Tea Bag

$9.99

Strawberry Tea Bag

$9.99

Apple Tea Bag

$9.99

Turkish Tea Bag

$9.99

Merch

Barbarossa Crewneck Sweatshirts

$35.00

Barbarossa Hat

$29.99

Barbarossa Keychain

$5.00

Barbarossa Phone Case

$18.00

Barbarossa T-shirt

$22.99

Barbarossa Porcelain Mug

$16.99

Barbarossa Card Holder

$10.99

Barbarossa Leather Laptop Case

$69.99

Barbarossa Wallet

$19.99

Barbarossa Tumbler 12 oz

$19.99

Barbarossa Tumbler 20 oz

$24.99

Barbarossa Sticker

$0.50

Barbarossa Coffee Grinder

$49.95

Barbarossa Ceramic Mug

$14.99

Barbarossa Ceramic Mug (small)

$13.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Matte Black) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Matte White) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Matte Gray) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Cargo Green) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Butter Popcorn) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Corduroy Red) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Mint Chip) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Dusk Blue) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler ( Warm Pink) 16 Oz

$39.99

Barbarossa Fellow Carter Tumbler Slide Lock Lid 16 Oz

$43.99

Africa

8 oz Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$18.40

12 oz Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$20.60

2.2. lbs. Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$46.60

8 oz Ethiopian Sidamo

$18.30

12 oz Ethiopian Sidamo

$20.40

2.2. lbs. Ethiopian Sidamo

$46.10

8 oz Kenya AA

$20.10

12 oz Kenya AA

$22.60

2.2. lbs. Kenya AA

$51.90

8 oz Burundi Kayanza

$16.95

12 oz Burundi Kayanza

$18.80

2.2. lbs. Burundi Kayanza

$41.90

8 oz Uganda Bugisu Organic

$17.70

12 oz Uganda Bugisu Organic

$19.70

2.2. lbs. Uganda Bugisu Organic

$44.30

8 oz Tanzania Peaberry

$18.40

12 oz Tanzania Peaberry

$20.50

2.2. lbs. Tanzania Peaberry

$46.45

8 oz Congo Kivu Gorilla Blend Organic

$18.60

12 oz Congo Kivu Gorilla Blend Organic

$20.80

2.2. lbs. Congo Kivu Gorilla Blend Organic

$47.20

Asia

8 oz India Malabar

$18.60

12 oz India Malabar

$20.80

2.2. lbs. India Malabar

$47.15

8 oz Indonesia Sumatra

$17.90

12 oz Indonesia Sumatra

$19.90

2.2. lbs Indonesia Sumatra

$44.80

Central and South America

8 oz Costa Rican Honey

$18.10

12 oz Costa Rican Honey

$20.20

2.2. lbs Costa Rican Honey

$45.45

8 oz Honduras Organic

$17.99

12 oz Honduras Organic

$19.99

2.2. lbs. Honduras Organic

$45.00

8 oz Guatemala Jasmin

$17.15

12 oz Guatemala Jasmin

$19.00

2.2. lbs. Guatemala Jasmin

$42.55

8 oz 100% Hawaiian Kona

$46.25

12 oz 100% Hawaiian Kona

$54.10

2.2. lbs. 100% Hawaiian Kona

$135.20

8 oz Colombia Supremo

$17.30

12 oz Colombia Supremo

$19.25

2.2. Colombia Supremo

$43.05

8 oz Mexico Decaf

$17.80

12 oz Mexico Decaf

$19.80

2.2. lbs. Mexico Decaf

$44.50

8 oz Nicaragua Jinotega

$16.70

12 oz Nicaragua Jinotega

$18.55

2.2. lbs. Nicaragua Jinotega

$41.15

8 oz Brazil Natural

$16.30

12 oz Brazil Natural

$18.00

2.2. lbs. Brazil Natural

$39.80

8 oz Panama Boquete

$20.00

12 oz Panama Boquete

$22.50

2.2. lbs Panama Boquete

$51.70

8 oz Costa Rica Cordillera de Fuego Anaerobic

$26.70

12 oz Costa Rica Cordillera de Fuego Anaerobic

$36.40

2.2. lbs. Costa Rica Cordillera de Fuego Anaerobic

$67.60

8 oz Colombia Tolima Casa Verde

$18.65

12 Colombia Tolima Casa Verde

$20.85

2.2. Colombia Tolima Casa Verde

$47.30

Blends

8 oz Anchor Blend

$17.25

12 oz Anchor Blend

$19.15

2.2. lbs. Anchor Blend

$42.80

8 oz Oasis Blend

$17.30

12 oz Oasis Blend

$19.20

2.2. lbs. Oasis Blend

$42.95

8 oz Captain's Breakfast Blend

$18.35

12 oz Captain's Breakfast Blend

$20.35

2.2. lbs. Captain's Breakfast Blend

$46.00

8 oz Hawaiian Kona Blend

$18.35

12 oz Hawaiian Kona Blend

$20.35

2.2. lbs. Hawaiian Kona Blend

$46.00

8 oz Christmas Blend

$18.25

12 oz Christmas Blend

$20.35

2.2. lbs. Christmas Blend

$46.00

8 oz Chemex Blend

$18.35

12 oz Chemex Blend

$20.35

2.2. lbs. Chemex Blend

$46.00

8 oz Yacht Club Cold Brew Blend

$18.35

12 oz Yacht Club Cold Brew Blend

$20.35

2.2. lbs. Yacht Club Cold Brew Blend

$46.00

Coffee Cleaning Products

Espresso Machine Cleaning Powder

$20.00

Milk System Cleaner 1LT

$20.00

Special Decalcifier 1LT

$20.00

Espresso Machine Cleaner Tablet

$13.00

Coffee Machine Cleaning & Descaling Kit

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We Brew With Love

Website

Location

9166 Fm 2920 Rd. Ste 100, Tomball, TX 77375

Directions

Gallery
Barbarossa Coffee image
Barbarossa Coffee image
Barbarossa Coffee image
Barbarossa Coffee image

