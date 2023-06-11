Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbecue 58 Doral

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9136 NW 25 ST

MIAMI, FL 33172

Popular Items

La Cachapa con Cochino

La Cachapa con Cochino

$19.58

Artisan cachapa, hand cheese, crispy pork chunks, spicy Andean whey (mild) and roasted baby cobs.

Big Boss

Big Boss

$19.58

Smoke Picanha, Pork Sausage, American Cheese, on Brioche Bread with Chipotle Sauce.

Tabla 58 (4 personas)

Tabla 58 (4 personas)

$99.58

2 Lb Picanha, 1⁄2 Portion Of Hand Cheese, Hallaquitas (4 Pcs), Pork Sausage (4 Pcs), Blood Sausages (2 Pcs), Creole Sarsa And Chili Guasacaca

Comida

Entradas Frías / Cold Appetizer

El Ceviche 58

El Ceviche 58

$19.58

Smoked Ribeye, red onions, sweet pepper, coriander, corn and house marinade.

Tartar de Ribeye

Tartar de Ribeye

$18.58

Smoked Ribeye, house mayonnaise, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onions and Manchego cheese.

Vuelve a la Vida

Vuelve a la Vida

$18.58

Smoked pork belly for 6 hours, red onions, sweet pepper, coriander and lemon with tomato marinade, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

Carpaccio de Carne

Carpaccio de Carne

$12.58

Entradas Calientes/ Hot Appetizers

Alitas

Alitas

$13.58
Arepitas de Chicharrón

Arepitas de Chicharrón

$10.58

Venezuelan sweet chili, ground skin pork, cashews sour creme. (5 pcs)

Arepitas de Morcilla

Arepitas de Morcilla

$10.58

Sweet chili, chives, blood sausage, spicy Andean serum (soft). (5 pcs)

Arepitas Fritas con Queso de Mano

Arepitas Fritas con Queso de Mano

$12.58
Arepitas Tradicionales

Arepitas Tradicionales

$9.58

5 pcs Traditional fried arepitas

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$11.58
Empanaditas

Empanaditas

$9.58

5 mini empanaditas Venezolanas de Carne Mechada

La Picada 58

La Picada 58

$38.58

Pan de Queso

$7.58
Platano Entero con Queso (2 und)

Platano Entero con Queso (2 und)

$12.58

Dos platanos enteros con queso gratinado

Sampler 58

Sampler 58

$36.58

4 Arepitas de chicharrón, 1 Tequeño tradicional, 1 tequeño de plátano, 1 tequeño de maíz, chicharrón y 4 empanaditas de carne.

Tequenos Tradicionales

Tequenos Tradicionales

$10.58

Pastry filling with cheese. (5pcs)

Tequeños de Cachapa

Tequeños de Cachapa

$12.58

Yellow corn pastry filling with cheese. (5pcs)

Tequeños de Mandoca

Tequeños de Mandoca

$12.58

Sweet plantain pastry filling with cheese. (5pcs)

Trio de Tequeños

Trio de Tequeños

$13.58

Two of each. (6pcs)

Ensaladas / Salad

Ensalada de Pollo / Chicken Salad

Ensalada de Pollo / Chicken Salad

$18.58

Mixed greens, quinoa tabboule, grilled chicken breast, pickled carrots, toasted merey and cilantro dressing.

Ensalada de Pulpo / Octopus Salad

Ensalada de Pulpo / Octopus Salad

$19.58

Mix of green leaves, grilled octopus chunks, sweet onion dressing, green apple, crispy onions, crispy potato and pork rind powder.

Ensalada Clásica / Classic Salad

Ensalada Clásica / Classic Salad

$15.58

Grilled hearts of palm, tomatoes, crispy onion, avocado and red onions with classic vinaigrette.

Ensalada Cesar / Cesar Salad

Ensalada Cesar / Cesar Salad

$10.58+

1 Romain Heart

Ensalada Capresa / Caprese Salad

Ensalada Capresa / Caprese Salad

$10.58

Tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese

Sopas / Soups

Sopa 58

Sopa 58

$15.58

Beef soup served with white rice, 2 traditional fried arepitas and hand cheese.

Sopa Lunch

$3.00

Arroces / Rice

Arroz Acevichado con Salmón

Arroz Acevichado con Salmón

$20.58

Yellow chili, corn, lemon, grilled salmon and Creole sarsa.

Arroz De Picanha y Ajoporro

Arroz De Picanha y Ajoporro

$23.58

Smoked picanha, grilled leeks, cashews and Parmesan cheese.

Arroz De Chistorra y Manchego

Arroz De Chistorra y Manchego

$20.58

Chistorra (Spanish sausage), manchego cheese, white wine, crispy tomatoes.

Arroz Vegetariano Con Queso De Cabra

Arroz Vegetariano Con Queso De Cabra

$17.58

Del Ahumador / Smoker

Asado de Tira 16oz

Asado de Tira 16oz

$29.58

Pechuga de Pollo Organica

$18.58
Picanha 8oz

Picanha 8oz

$22.58
Ribeye 10oz

Ribeye 10oz

$27.58
T-Bone 16oz

T-Bone 16oz

$48.58
Tomahawk 40 oz

Tomahawk 40 oz

$119.58

Acompañantes / Side

Aguacate / Avocado

Aguacate / Avocado

$5.58
Arroz Blanco / White Rice

Arroz Blanco / White Rice

$4.58
Chorizo artesanal: 2und

Chorizo artesanal: 2und

$4.58
Coleslaw de piña e hinojo

Coleslaw de piña e hinojo

$4.58
Ens. Verde

Ens. Verde

$4.58
Fried Cassaba / Yuca Frita

Fried Cassaba / Yuca Frita

$4.58
Frijoles Negros

Frijoles Negros

$4.58
Hallaquitas Fritas: 2und

Hallaquitas Fritas: 2und

$4.58
Hallaquitas Tradicionales: 2und

Hallaquitas Tradicionales: 2und

$4.58
Maduros

Maduros

$4.58
Morcilla /Blood Sausage (2und)

Morcilla /Blood Sausage (2und)

$4.58
Papas Fritas Tejanas

Papas Fritas Tejanas

$4.58
Papas Fritas Tradicionales

Papas Fritas Tradicionales

$4.58
Pure de papas / Mashed Potatoes

Pure de papas / Mashed Potatoes

$4.58
Queso De Mano: 1und

Queso De Mano: 1und

$9.58
Vegetales al Grill

Vegetales al Grill

$9.58

Una variedad de vegetales de temporada cocinados al grill

Yuca Sancochada / Boiled Cassava

Yuca Sancochada / Boiled Cassava

$4.58

Menú de Niños / Kids Menu

Kids Parrilla

Kids Parrilla

$9.58

4oz of smoked Picanha

Kids Nuggets

Kids Nuggets

$7.58

Fried chicken

Kids CheeseBurger

Kids CheeseBurger

$7.58

Brioche bread, 6oz 100% Angus meat, American cheese, tomato sauce and French fries.

Platos / Main Courses

1 Pollo Asado + 2 Acompañantes

1 Pollo Asado + 2 Acompañantes

$25.58

Smoked and roasted, orange glaze, house spices, 2 sides of your choice and sweet pepper guasacaca.

1/2 Pollo Asado

1/2 Pollo Asado

$15.58

Smoked and roasted, orange glaze, house spices and sweet pepper guasacaca.

El Oriental 58

El Oriental 58

$29.58

Fresh fish fried at the moment accompanied by fried arepitas and coleslaw

La Cachapa con Cochino

La Cachapa con Cochino

$19.58

Artisan cachapa, hand cheese, crispy pork chunks, spicy Andean whey (mild) and roasted baby cobs.

La Cachapa con Picanha

La Cachapa con Picanha

$22.58

Artisan cachapa, hand cheese and picaha

La Pasta de Short Ribs

La Pasta de Short Ribs

$29.58

Ravioli stuffed with smoked short ribs, house sauce based on Tomatoes, pieces of picanha, garlic and coriander.

Las Costillitas Barbecue

Las Costillitas Barbecue

$25.58

St. Louis Ribs Cooked for 13 Hours, Classic Barbecue, House Spices and Side of French Fries.

Nutri Steak

Nutri Steak

$29.58

Picanha grass feed, aguacate rostizado, huevo pochado, salsa holandesa de ají amarillo y crispy bacon.

Pulpo Anticuchero

Pulpo Anticuchero

$25.58

Braised octopus, anticuchera sauce, beetroot powder, coriander oil, sea salt and mashed potatoes.

La Cachapa Con Queso

La Cachapa Con Queso

$15.58
Kan-Kan 58

Kan-Kan 58

$38.58
Salmon al Cedro

Salmon al Cedro

$26.58

Sandwich & Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa 58

Hamburguesa 58

$19.58

Homemade blend, smoked Gouda cheese, Dijon mustard, onion rings and mushrooms.

Sandwich de Costillita

Sandwich de Costillita

$18.58

St Louis ribs, ají panca, sweet potato purée y criolla sauce.

B58

B58

$18.58

Pulled Pork, Pineapple Barbecue, Pineapple Fennel Coleslaw, Pickled Gherkins and Chipotle Mayonnaise.

Big Boss

Big Boss

$19.58

Smoke Picanha, Pork Sausage, American Cheese, on Brioche Bread with Chipotle Sauce.

La Doble 58

La Doble 58

$20.58

Double Meat, American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, House Mayonnaise and covered by melted cheese

Tablas 58

Tabla 58 ( 1 Persona )

Tabla 58 ( 1 Persona )

$28.58

Picanha (4oz) Pollo (1/4) chorizo (1) morcilla (1) cachapa con queso (1/2), yuca sancochada y coleslaw

Tabla 58 (2 personas)

Tabla 58 (2 personas)

$49.58

1lb picanha, ½ portion of handcrafted cheese, Pork Sausage ( 2 pieces), blood sausage ( 1 piece)

Tabla 58 (4 personas)

Tabla 58 (4 personas)

$99.58

2 Lb Picanha, 1⁄2 Portion Of Hand Cheese, Hallaquitas (4 Pcs), Pork Sausage (4 Pcs), Blood Sausages (2 Pcs), Creole Sarsa And Chili Guasacaca

Tabla Familiar 58 (5 Personas)

Tabla Familiar 58 (5 Personas)

$119.58

1 1/2 LB Picanha, 3/4 de Pollo, 5 Chorizos, 3 Morcillas, Cachapa con Queso de mano 1 1/2, Arepitas (5), Coleslaw, Yuca sancochada

Tabla Familiar 58 (10 Personas)

Tabla Familiar 58 (10 Personas)

$245.58

3 LB Picanha, 2 LB de Pollo, 7 Chorizos, 4 Morcillas, Cachapas con Queso de mano (3), Arepitas (10), Doble Coleslaw, Doble Yuca sancochada

Tabla Prime 58

Tabla Prime 58

$298.58

(2)Asado de tira de 3 huesos cada uno, (1) Tomahawk de 40 oz, (1) T-Bone, (1) Ribeye y (1) Chuleta Kan Kan

Postres / Desserts

Copa De Helado

$4.58
Quesillo/ Flan de Caramelo

Quesillo/ Flan de Caramelo

$9.58Out of stock
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.58

Helado de Coco

$9.58
Tiramisú

Tiramisú

$10.58

Panacotta

$9.58

Dessert Lunch

$3.00

Pastas

Fettuccine Pomodoro

Fettuccine Pomodoro

$14.58

Bebidas

Aguas & Gaseosas

Jugo de Manzana / Apple Juice

Jugo de Manzana / Apple Juice

$3.58
Aranciata

Aranciata

$4.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$6.58
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.50
Coca Cola Diet

Coca Cola Diet

$3.50
Coca Cola Zero

Coca Cola Zero

$3.50

Jugo de Maracuya

$5.58

Jugo de Naranja / Orange Juice

$5.58
Limonada / Lemonade

Limonada / Lemonade

$6.00
Limonata

Limonata

$4.50Out of stock

Still Water

$3.50
Papelón con Limón

Papelón con Limón

$14.58+
Agua con Gas / Sparkling Water

Agua con Gas / Sparkling Water

$4.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Te Frio / Cold Tea

$4.58

Cerveza & Draft

Bud Light

Bud Light

$7.58+

Budweiser

$7.58+
Corona

Corona

$7.58+Out of stock

Dark Yuma DRAFT

$6.58

Heineken

$7.58+
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$7.58+
Modelo

Modelo

$7.58+
Polar

Polar

$7.58+
Quilmes

Quilmes

$6.58+Out of stock
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.58+

Stella Artois (DRAFT)

$6.58

Veza Sur DRAFT

$6.58

Monopolio Light

$6.58

Monopolio Dark

$6.58

Peroni

$6.58

Poretti

$6.58

Sangría & Vinos & Tragos

Coco Mojito

$13.58

Margarita

$13.58

Mojito

$13.58

Moscow Mule

$13.58

PiñaColada

$15.58

Sangria Blanca

$36.58+
Sangria Roja

Sangria Roja

$32.58+

Screwdriver

$11.58

Tinto de Verano

$9.58

Tony's Cocktail

$12.58

Cuba libre

$13.58

Mimosa

$10.58

Sweet Bbq

$13.58

Brisa de Abril

$13.58

Gin Tonic

$12.58

Café & Té

Americano

$2.50

Capuccino

$4.00

Colada

$1.80

Cortadito

$2.50

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$3.75

Machiatto

$3.00

Tea

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Vino Tinto

Vino de la Casa

$30.58+
ROBERT DEBUISSON Pinor Noir - France

ROBERT DEBUISSON Pinor Noir - France

$35.58
CADUS Malbec Argentina

CADUS Malbec Argentina

$68.00Out of stock
MERLOT Hamilton Napa Valley

MERLOT Hamilton Napa Valley

$59.58

Crianza Rioja Don Jacobo

$65.58Out of stock

Casa de los Andes, Cabernet

$30.58

Casa de los Andes, Malbec

$30.58

Casa de los Andes, Malbec Roble Gold

$36.58

Malbec Petit Verdot, Argentina

$40.00

Siete Pasiones Malbec Reserva 2019, Argentina

$59.58

Malbec Varietal 2021, Argentina

$35.58

Hacienda Solano, Seleccion

$55.58

Hacienda Solano, Viñas Viejas

$85.58

Malbec, Kauzo

$30.58

Cabernet Sauvigñon, The lost Chapters, Napa Valley

$58.58

Vino Blanco & Espumante

ESCUDO ROJO Chardonnay Reserva - Chile

$46.58
ITALO CESCON Pinot Grigio

ITALO CESCON Pinot Grigio

$59.58

Monforte

$9.58+

Moscato Piera Martellozzo

$30.58
MOËT CHANDON

MOËT CHANDON

$119.58
Prosecco Villa Jolanda

Prosecco Villa Jolanda

$46.58+

ROSÉ Wise Argentina

$30.58
SANCERRE - France 2019

SANCERRE - France 2019

$59.58

Sauvignon Blanc Seale Italy

$30.58

Sweet Sol Red Italy

$40.58
TOMAIOLO Pinot Grigio - Italy

TOMAIOLO Pinot Grigio - Italy

$35.58+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Website

Location

9136 NW 25 ST, MIAMI, FL 33172

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Barbecue 58 image

