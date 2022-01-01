BARBECUE 58/EL ALPHA DOG
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3515 NW 113 CT, DORAL, FL 33178
