BARBECUE 58/EL ALPHA DOG

review star

No reviews yet

3515 NW 113 CT

DORAL, FL 33178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bebidas

Nestea Limon 24oz

$5.00

Nestea De Durazno 24oz

$5.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Coca Cola Zero

$2.00

Kolita

$2.00

Kolita Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.00

Postobon

$2.00

Fanta Piña

$2.00

Fanta Naranja

$2.00

Fanta Uva

$2.00

Malta

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Papelon

$3.00

Burger Burritos

Burrito Alpha

$11.00

Burrito Alpha (DOBLE)

$13.00

Burrito Venezuela

$11.00

Burrito Venezuela (DOBLE)

$13.00

Burrito Nene

$13.95

Burrito Nene (DOBLE)

$16.95

Burrito De Pollo

$11.95

Burrito De Pollo (DOBLE)

$13.95

Burrito Porky 2.0

$11.95

Burrito Porky 2.0 (DOBLE)

$13.95

Cachapas

Cachapa Con Carne Mechada

$11.50

Cachapa Con Pollo

$9.50

Cachapa Con Pork Belly

$12.75

Cachapa Con Punta Trasera

$13.50

Cachapa Con Queso De Mano

$8.50

Entradas

TequeBalls

$5.00

Mandoca Tequeños

$7.00

Cachapa Tequeños

$7.00

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Papas Fritas Alpha

$6.00

Papas Fritas Truck

$6.00

Salchipapas

$6.50

Extras

Extra Papas Fritas

$3.00

Extra Chorizo

$3.00

Extra Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Ensalada Verde

$3.00

Extra Yuca

$3.00

Extra Queso Cebú (PARRILLA)

$3.00

Extra Queso Frito

$3.00

Extra Guasacaca

$0.50

Hamburguesas y Sandwiches

Alpha Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

Venezuelan Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

5 de Julio Burger

$12.99

58 Sandwich

$11.95

58 Sandwich (DOBLE)

$15.95

La Sifri

$12.95

La Sifri (DOBLE)

$15.95

Luisana

$12.95

Luisana (DOBLE)

$15.95

La Gocha Burger

$12.95

La Gocha Burger (DOBLE)

$15.95

Hunger Street

$15.00

Hunger Street (DOBLE)

$18.00

La Americana

$12.53

La Americana (DOBLE)

$15.53

B58

$12.95

Menú De Niños

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Parrilla (POLLO)

$9.00

Kids Parrilla (PICANHA)

$11.00

Parrillas

Picanha 8oz

$13.95

Picanha 16oz

$21.95

Pollo 8oz

$11.95

Pollo 16oz

$17.95

Mixta 8oz

$12.95

Mixta 16oz

$19.95

Perros Calientes Clásicos

Clásico Caraqueño

$4.00

Clásico Colombiano

$4.00

Salchi Queso

$5.50

Perros Calientes Especiales

El Mini Dog

$12.00

Alpha Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Dog

$7.00

El Gocho Dog

$7.00

El Phillie Dog

$10.00

El Chicken Dog

$7.00

Promos

Promo 2lb de Carne

$48.50

Promo 2lb de Pollo

$46.50

Promo 2lb Mixta

$47.50

Promo 5 de Julio + Bebida

$22.95

Promo Burger + Bebida

$18.00

Promo Parrilla 8oz

$9.95

Promo Alpha CheeseBurger

$3.99

Promo Alpha Doble CheeseBurger

$7.99

Promo 2 Hamburguesa Sifrina + Papas + Bebida

$22.95

Promo 2 Hamburguesa B58 + Papas + Bebida

$19.58

Submarinos

Submarino De Picanha

$11.95

Submarino De Pollo

$10.95

Submarino De Chuleta Ahumada

$11.95

Tacos

Tacos De Pollo

$6.95

Tacos De Asada

$7.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3515 NW 113 CT, DORAL, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery
Barbecue 58 image
Barbecue 58 image

Map
