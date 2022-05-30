Barbed Wire Burger Co. - La Vernia 12880 US Hwy 87
12880 US Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Starters
Speciality Burgers
Burnell Melt
Combo Sgl Blazin Txn
1/4lb patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, and jalapeños a slice of pepper jack cheese on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun, with mayo and all the veggies
Combo Dbl Blazin Txn
Patty Melt
Double Patty Melt
The Winner
Combo The Legend
Buckhorn w/grilled chicken combo
Buckhorn Cream Cheese mixture with a grilled chicken on Texas Toast
Buckhorn w/fried chicken combo
Buckhorn Cream Cheese mixture with a fried chicken breast on Texas Toast
Buckhorn w/burger patty combo
Buckhorn Cream Cheese mixture with a 1/4lb Angus Patty on Texas Toast
Buckhorn w/wagyu patty combo
Buckhorn cream cheese mix with 1/3lb wagyu patty on Texas toast
Boo Bacon BBQ
1/3 lb Waygu Patty on a Brioche Bun. With 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings, Pickles, Bacon all smothered in BBQ Sauce
Combo Bacon Chili Burger
1/4lb angus patty, mayo mustard, grilled mushrooms, bacon, red onion, 2 slices of cheddar cheese and chili, served on a toasted Brioche Bun
Combo The G.O.A.T. Chili Weiner
Combo Burgers & More
Single
1/4 lb certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.
Double
2- 1/4lbs certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.
Triple
3- 1/4lbs certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.
Jr Single
A certified Angus Jr patty, with your choice of fixings on a toasted bun
Jr Double
2 certified Angus Jr patties, with your choice of fixings on a toasted bun
Wagyu Burger
1/3 lb Wagyu patty (featuring Castenada Beef) served with your choice of fixings.
Fish Burger
Wild caught beer battered cod, fried to perfection served on a toasted bun with homemade tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato
Fried Chicken Burger
Breaded Chicken Breast fried to perfection, served on a toasted bun, with mayo and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Perfectly seasoned chicken breast grilled, served with Mayo, Lettuce, tomato and onions.
3 Piece Chicken Strip
Breaded and fried all white meat chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
2 Chicken Strips dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices of white American, Ranch served on Texas toast
Jr. Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
1 strip dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices white American, ranch served on a jr bun
BLT
4 slices of thick sliced Wright Brand Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on toasted Texas toast
Grilled Cheese
Two slices of yellow American cheese on Texas toast.
Hot Dog
All beef hotdog served with your choice of fixings
Chili Cheese Dog
All Beef hot dog with Chili and grated cheddar
DOUBLE Chili Cheese Dog
2 All Beef hot dogs with Chili and grated cheddar
Corn Dog
Honey Battered all beef frank fried to perfection!
DOUBLE Corn Dog
2 Honey Battered all beef frank fried to perfection!
Boo Bacon BBQ
1/3 lb Waygu Patty on a Brioche Bun. With 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings, Pickles, Bacon all smothered in BBQ Sauce
Chili Bowl
Hot Bowl of Chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onions
Smoked Bologna Mess
1/3lb smoked beef bologna, served on a sourdough jalapeño cheese bun, with a slice of cheddar cheese, mayo and mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Maddy Special
Your choice of fries or tots, smothered with chili, melted Shredded Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, a fried chicken patty, 2 slices of chopped bacon and jalapeños
1 pc strip
Chicken Nuggies
A La Carte
Jalapeño Cheese Bun
Kids Meal
Salad Bowls
Extras
White Gravy
Ranch Cup
Chipotle Cup
Bacon
Whole Jalapeno
Mushrooms
Jalapeños
Grilled Jalapenos
Aioli
Fish Patty
1/4 lb Burger Patty
Fried Chicken Patty
Grilled Chicken Patty
Wagyu Patty
Jalapeño Sweet Bun
Burnell Mix
Hot Dog Weenie
Brioche Bun
Texas Toast
Buckhorn Chz Cup
Pretzel Bun
Legend Chicken Breast
1/4 Wagyu Beef Frank
Egg Over Easy
Egg Over Med
Fried Egg
French Fries
Tater Tots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
12880 US Hwy 87, La Vernia, TX 78121