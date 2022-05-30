  • Home
Barbed Wire Burger Co. - La Vernia 12880 US Hwy 87

12880 US Hwy 87

La Vernia, TX 78121

Starters

Your Choice full or half appetizer: Spicy Fried Pickles, Spicy Cowboy Corn Nuggets, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Green Tomatoes, Onion Rings, Onion Tanglers or a Triple Basket

1/2 App

$4.93

Full App

$9.30

Speciality Burgers

Burnell Melt

$19.82

Combo Sgl Blazin Txn

$17.14

1/4lb patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, and jalapeños a slice of pepper jack cheese on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun, with mayo and all the veggies

Combo Dbl Blazin Txn

$19.10

Patty Melt

$13.65

Double Patty Melt

$15.62

The Winner

$15.38

Combo The Legend

$14.40

Buckhorn w/grilled chicken combo

$16.82

Buckhorn Cream Cheese mixture with a grilled chicken on Texas Toast

Buckhorn w/fried chicken combo

$14.69

Buckhorn Cream Cheese mixture with a fried chicken breast on Texas Toast

Buckhorn w/burger patty combo

$15.30

Buckhorn Cream Cheese mixture with a 1/4lb Angus Patty on Texas Toast

Buckhorn w/wagyu patty combo

$19.51

Buckhorn cream cheese mix with 1/3lb wagyu patty on Texas toast

Boo Bacon BBQ

$22.10

1/3 lb Waygu Patty on a Brioche Bun. With 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings, Pickles, Bacon all smothered in BBQ Sauce

Combo Bacon Chili Burger

$16.07

1/4lb angus patty, mayo mustard, grilled mushrooms, bacon, red onion, 2 slices of cheddar cheese and chili, served on a toasted Brioche Bun

Combo The G.O.A.T. Chili Weiner

$11.65

Combo Burgers & More

Price shown is for a Combo meal that includes a regular size fry and a 20oz drink! Build your Burger how you want it!

Single

$10.98

1/4 lb certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.

Double

$12.32

2- 1/4lbs certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.

Triple

$13.66

3- 1/4lbs certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.

Jr Single

$8.04

A certified Angus Jr patty, with your choice of fixings on a toasted bun

Jr Double

$9.37

2 certified Angus Jr patties, with your choice of fixings on a toasted bun

Wagyu Burger

$18.50

1/3 lb Wagyu patty (featuring Castenada Beef) served with your choice of fixings.

Fish Burger

$13.57

Wild caught beer battered cod, fried to perfection served on a toasted bun with homemade tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato

Fried Chicken Burger

$12.72

Breaded Chicken Breast fried to perfection, served on a toasted bun, with mayo and pickles.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$13.29

Perfectly seasoned chicken breast grilled, served with Mayo, Lettuce, tomato and onions.

3 Piece Chicken Strip

$11.73

Breaded and fried all white meat chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$13.53

2 Chicken Strips dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices of white American, Ranch served on Texas toast

Jr. Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$10.09

1 strip dipped in Franks Red Hot, 2 slices white American, ranch served on a jr bun

BLT

$10.49

4 slices of thick sliced Wright Brand Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on toasted Texas toast

Grilled Cheese

$9.37

Two slices of yellow American cheese on Texas toast.

Hot Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog served with your choice of fixings

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.49

All Beef hot dog with Chili and grated cheddar

DOUBLE Chili Cheese Dog

$13.74

2 All Beef hot dogs with Chili and grated cheddar

Corn Dog

$8.82

Honey Battered all beef frank fried to perfection!

DOUBLE Corn Dog

$12.73

2 Honey Battered all beef frank fried to perfection!

Boo Bacon BBQ

$22.10

1/3 lb Waygu Patty on a Brioche Bun. With 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onion Rings, Pickles, Bacon all smothered in BBQ Sauce

Chili Bowl

$9.18

Hot Bowl of Chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onions

Smoked Bologna Mess

$10.44

1/3lb smoked beef bologna, served on a sourdough jalapeño cheese bun, with a slice of cheddar cheese, mayo and mustard, lettuce and tomato.

Maddy Special

$14.05

Your choice of fries or tots, smothered with chili, melted Shredded Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, a fried chicken patty, 2 slices of chopped bacon and jalapeños

1 pc strip

$2.77

Chicken Nuggies

$8.55

A La Carte

Perfectly seasoned chicken breast grilled, served with Mayo, Lettuce, tomato and onions.

Single

$7.66

1/4 lb certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.

Double

$9.59

2- 1/4lbs certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.

Triple

$12.51

3- 1/4lbs certified fresh Angus Beef, served on a toasted bun, with the fixings of your choice.

Jr Single

$5.02

A certified Angus Jr patty, with your choice of fixings on a toasted bun

Jr Double

$6.48

2 certified Angus Jr patties, with your choice of fixings on a toasted bun

Fried Chicken Burger

$8.08

Breaded Chicken Breast fried to perfection, served on a toasted bun, with mayo and pickles.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.47

Fish Burger

$9.20

Wild caught beer battered cod, fried to perfection served on a toasted bun with homemade tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato

1pc Chicken Strip

$2.77

3pc Chicken Strip

$8.55

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

$8.55

Hot Dog

$3.77

All beef hot dog, your choice to be split and grilled or fried.

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.26

Corn Dog

$3.90

Grilled Cheese

$6.15

two slices of yellow American cheese on Texas toast.

Burnell Melt

$17.14

1/3 lb pattie featuring Casteneda Beef's Akaushi (Waygu) beef https://castanedabeef.com grilled medium with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and tomatoes. With melted jalapeño jack and white American cheeses. on a toasted jalapeño sweet bun

The Winner

$11.42

two big fried chicken strips w/grilled onions & mushrooms w/jalapeno jack cheese on a toasted jalapeño sweet bun spread with homemade tomatillo/jalapeno aioli.

Maddy Special Fries

$14.05

Lg Chili Cheese fries, with a fried chicken patty, 2 slices of bacon and jalapeños

Maddy Special Tots

$15.37

Lg Chili Cheese tots, with a fried chicken patty, 2 slices of bacon and jalapeños

BWBCO Patty Melt

$11.38

Double Patty Melt

$13.35

Wagyu Burger

$16.91

BLT

$7.26

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$10.20

Jr Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$8.53

Buckhorn Grilled Cheese

$6.56

Homemade Cream cheese spread mixed with shredded pepper jack cheese, seasonings, cilantro and lime juice, with a slice of white American and pepper jack cheese, on Texas toast.

Buckhorn Grilled Chicken

$10.55

Buckhorn Grilled Cheese with a Grilled Chicken Patty

Buckhorn Fried Chicken

$10.15

Buckhorn Grilled Cheese with a Fried Chicken Patty on Toasted Texas toast

Buckhorn 1/4 Burger

$8.87

Buckhorn Grilled Cheese with a 1/4lb patty

Buckhorn Wagyu

$15.26

Buckhorn Grilled Cheese with a 1/3 lb Wagyu Patty

Boo Bacon BBQ Burger

$20.89

1/2lb Wagyu patty with BBQ Seasoning, BBQ Sauce, 2 slices of cheddar cheese, pickles, onion tanglers and bacon, served on a toasted Brioche Bun

Chili Bowl

$5.88

Hot Bowl of Chili with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onions

Bacon Chili Burger

$11.25

1/4lb angus patty, mayo mustard, grilled mushrooms, bacon, red onion, 2 slices of cheddar cheese and chili, served on a toasted Brioche Bun

Smoked Bologna Mess

$7.55

1/3lb smoked beef bologna, served on a sourdough jalapeño cheese bun, with a slice of cheddar cheese, mayo and mustard, lettuce and tomato.

Sgl Blazin Texan

$12.34

1/4lb patty with grilled onions, mushrooms, and jalapeños a slice of pepper jack cheese on a toasted jalapeño cheese bun, with mayo and all the veggies

Dbl Blazin Texan

$14.28

The Legend

$10.76

Crispy Chicken on a pretzel bun with honey mustard, bacon, pickles, lettuce & a fried green tomato

The G.O.A.T. Chili Weiner

$8.02

1/4 Wagyu frank on a pretzel bun with mustard, chili sauce, cheddar cheese and fried onion tanglers

Jalapeño Cheese Bun

$0.85

Kids Meal

Kids Meals come with Fries and a 16oz Drink Choices: Jr Hamburger, Corn Dog, Hot Dog, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Nuggies, 2pc Chicken Strip

Jr Hamburger

$7.50

Corn Dog

$7.50

Hot Dog

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Chicken Nuggies

$7.50

2 Pc Chicken Strip

$7.50

Salad Bowls

Organic Spring Mix, with some shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onions, and Shredded Montery Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Salad Bowl with Protein

$13.87

Protein choices - 2 1/4 LB Patties, grilled chicken, fried chicken patty, Fried Chicken Strips, beer battered cod, Buffalo ranch chicken strips, buffalo ranch grilled chicken

Salad Bowl

$8.82

Side Salad

$3.49

Extras

White Gravy

$0.53

Ranch Cup

$0.53

Chipotle Cup

$0.53

Bacon

$1.62

Whole Jalapeno

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.98

Jalapeños

$0.53

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Fish Patty

$5.28

1/4 lb Burger Patty

$1.84

Fried Chicken Patty

$3.36

Grilled Chicken Patty

$3.48

Wagyu Patty

$8.09

Jalapeño Sweet Bun

$1.38

Burnell Mix

$2.04

Hot Dog Weenie

$2.00

Brioche Bun

$1.38

Texas Toast

Buckhorn Chz Cup

$1.25

Pretzel Bun

$1.38

Legend Chicken Breast

$3.75

1/4 Wagyu Beef Frank

$2.50

Egg Over Easy

$1.25

Egg Over Med

$1.25

Fried Egg

$1.25

French Fries

S French Fries

$1.73

Reg French Fries

$2.35

L French Fries

$3.42

Reg Cheese Fries

$3.16

Lg Cheese Fries

$4.03

Reg Chili Cheese Fries

$4.55

Lg Chili Cheese Fries

$5.60

Reg Cheese Fries w/bacon

$4.90

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.46

Lg Tater Tots

$5.50

Reg Chili Cheese Tots

$5.73

Lg Chili Cheese Tots

$7.96

Lg Cheese Tots

$6.63

More Sides

Spicy Fried Pickles

$4.64

Fried Mushrooms

$4.64

Cowboy Corn Nuggets

$4.64

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.64

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.64
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Making Burgers Great Again!

12880 US Hwy 87, La Vernia, TX 78121

