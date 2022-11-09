Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

Barbed Wire Reef - 38th Ave

363 Reviews

$$

4499 W 38th Ave

Suite 102

Denver, CO 80212

Order Again

Popular Items

Deervastator
Fries
6 Taco Platter

BWR Cocktails

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Jalapina Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeno and pineapple infused tequila, coconut rum, lime and agave

Cucumber Lemonade

$10.00

Infused cucumber and lemon vodka with lemonade

Rico Suave

$11.00

Tequila, ginger syrup, lemon and lavender bitters

Take Me Drunk I'm Home

$13.00

Gin, elderflower, hibiscus syrup and fresh lemon juice

Dobel Paloma

$13.00

Rye whiskey, campari, punt e mes

Tamarind Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Mango Marg

$12.00

BYO Mule

$10.00

Choose your vodka, ginger beer and lime

BBB Boar Bacon Bloody

$10.00

LARGE Jalapina Margarita Serve 8-10

$45.00

Infused jalapeño and pineapple tequila, coconut rum, lime and agave

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Skinny Diamond Marg

$13.00

Cadillac Dobel Margarita

$14.00

House Margarita

$10.99

Guava Margarita

$12.00

Boulivardier

$15.00

Blue Mezcalrita

$12.00

Dobel Mezcal Margarita

$12.99

Cocktails

2.5 Drink Fun Pouch

2.5 Drink Fun Pouch

$20.00Out of stock

Michelada Nortena

$14.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Long Island

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Beer

FlytCo Pumpkin Porter

$5.00Out of stock

Pretzel Assassin

$7.00Out of stock

Amber Lager

Double Ipa Joyride

$8.00

Big Wave Golden Ale

$6.00

Epic Escape IPA

$8.00

IPA

Profuse Juice Hazy IPA

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Joyride Hazy IPA

$8.00

Denver Beer CO Princess Yum Yum

$6.00

Raspberry Kolsch

FlyteCo Imperial Red

$7.00Out of stock

Employee Modelo

$2.75

Straberry Sky

$6.00Out of stock

Xx Amber

$6.00

Palisade Peach

$7.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Nitro Stout

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$7.00

WC Ruby Grapefruit

$8.00

WC Natural Lime

$8.00

WC Black Cherry

$8.00

WC Raspberry

$8.00Out of stock

Titan IPA Can

$6.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Pear Cider

$6.00

Colette Can

$6.00

Guava Crush Can

$6.00

Cucumber Crush Can

$6.00

Hazy IPA Can

$6.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Bucket Cans

$25.00

Bucket Bottles

$15.00

Dos Equis Can

$5.00

Upslope Lager

$6.00

Wine

GL Prosecco

$9.99

GL Malene Rose

$10.99

GL Sant Anna Pinot Grigio

$9.99

GL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$10.99

GL Kung Fu Riesling

$9.99

GL Simi Chard

$12.99

GL Bordeaux

$9.99

GL Mondavi Pinot Noir

$9.99

GL Mondavi Cab. Sauvigon

$10.99

GL Malbec

$8.99

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Wednesday $6 Wine/Sangria

$6.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Kim Crawford Rose

$39.00

BTL Sant Anna Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL Simi Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Mondavi Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Bordeaux

$30.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$32.00

BTL Astica Cabernet

$28.00

NA Bevs

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soda Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Kid's Cup

Cranberry

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Pina Agua fresca

$4.50

Tamarind Agua fresca

$4.50

Melon Fresca

$4.50

Horchata

$4.50

Fresca Refill

$2.50

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.50

Topo Grapefruit

$4.50

Mundet

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.50

NA Bevs Refill

coke refill

diet refill

sprite refill

ginger ale refill

dr. pepper refill

tonic refill

soda water refill

cranberry refill

gingerbeer refill

lemonade refill

Brunch (Drinks)

Boar Bacon Bloody

$12.00

Michelada Nortena

$14.50

Jalapina Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeno and pineapple infused tequila, coconut rum, lime and agave

Bottomless Mimosas

$18.00

Bottomless Micheladas

$20.00

Bottomless Margaritas

$30.00

Brunch Flight

$20.00

Watermelon Marg

$9.00

Tamarind Marg

$9.00

Cadillac

$11.00

Skinny

$11.00

Refill Mimosa

Refill Michelada

Refill Margarita

Brunch Jalapina

$9.00

DRW DRINKS

Margarita Flight

$22.00

Purple Rain Martini

$14.00

Bubbly French Kiss

$12.00

DOBEL FLIGHT (3)

$30.00

Dobel Tequila house 3 servings of 1/2oz reposado, anejo, and anejo filtered

DON JULIO FLIGHT (4)

$39.00

Don Julio Tequila house 4 servings of 1/2oz silver, reposado, anejo and anejo filtered

DRAGON FRUIT MARTINI MARG

$12.00

Tequila Flights

Vertical Silver P,H&GC

$12.00

Vertical Repo P,H&GC

$14.00

Vertical Anejo P,H&GC

$15.00

Vertical Silver D,DJ&8

$16.00

Vertical Repo D,DJ&8

$18.00

Vertical Anejo D,DJ&8

$19.00

Horizontal Patron

$13.00

Horizontal Gran Centenario

$13.00

Horizontal Herradura

$13.00

Horizontal Dobel

$16.00

Horizontal Don Julio

$16.00

Horizontal 8

$16.00

Private Jet

$29.00

Shareables & Salad

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Chips/Guac

$10.99
Wings (7)

Wings (7)

$13.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Carne Asada Fries

$15.99

Pork Chicharrones

$5.99
Piggy Fries

Piggy Fries

$13.99

Poke Tuna Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

House Salad

$10.99

Wedge Salad

$9.99

1/2 House Salad

$6.99

1/2 Wedge Salad

$5.99

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Tacos

El Pastor

$4.75

Chicken Tinga

$4.50

Barbacoa

$4.75

Steak

$4.75

Boar carnitas

$4.75

+Ahi Tuna Taco

$6.50

+Shrimp

$6.00

+Fish

$6.50

+Octopus

$6.00Out of stock

Taco Of Month

$4.75

+Grilled Fish

$5.50

Buffalo Skirt

$5.50

18 Taco Platter

$65.00

6 Taco Platter

$23.00

12 Taco Platter

$40.00

Quesabirria Plate

$14.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.99
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$14.99
The Alamo

The Alamo

$15.99
Deervastator

Deervastator

$16.99

Chipotle BBQ Pulled Boar Sandwich

$14.99

Cant Be Beet

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

From the Sea

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$15.99
Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$15.99

Ceviche

$17.99

Wild Sausages

Sausage

Sausage Party(3)

$15.99

Kids

Kids steak tacos

$7.00

Kids Slider

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Truffle Fries

$6.50

ADD Fries

$3.00

ADD Sweet Fries

$4.00

ADD Truffle Fries

$2.50

ADD Truffle Sweet

$4.50

Side Of Large Slaw

$3.00

Small Side Salsa

$1.99

Large Salsa

$4.99

1/2 House Salad

$6.99

Small Side Guac

$1.99

Large Side Of Guac

$4.99

Side Of Avocado

$2.50

Celery and Carrots

$2.00

Large Queso

$4.99

Sd Chips

$1.00

Side Tinga

$5.99

Sd Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Sd Barbacoa

$5.99

Sd Ribeye

$7.99

Sd Ahi Tuna

$7.99

Sd Beef Patty

$4.99

Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Jalepeno Aioli

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Red Salsa

$0.75

Green Salsa

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Survival Kits

Chicken Tinga Taco Survival

$35.00

El Pastor Taco Survival

$35.00

Carnitas Taco Survival Kit

$35.00

Wild Boar Taco Survival Kit

$35.00

Rockies Choose 4 Sausage Kit

$35.00

Large Green Salsa with Chips

$10.00

Large Red Salsa and Chips

$10.00

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Pack

$59.90

This includes 18 Tacos- Asada, carnitas, barbacoa, pork pastor, chicken tinga and ahi tuna. Comes with two jalapina margaritas

1/2 Fiesta Pack

$37.50

1 Jalapina Margarita and 10 tacos!

Friends/Fam Apparel

Men's Shirt

$20.00

Women's Tank Top

$24.00

Flat Hat

$27.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Stickers

$1.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Brunch Items

DEL CORRAL

$13.50

Pulled boar Carnitas. Rich sauteed serrano pepper and tomatillo salsa.

LA BOMBA

$16.50

Birria. Creamy secret spicy salsa based on chile de arbol.

LOS POBLANOS

$16.50

One of the most traditional dishes a dark peanut sauce with a hint of chocolate dried and red chiles.

PIÑA PARA LA NIÑA

$15.50

Pork pastor and grilled pineapple. Secret salsa: explosion of flavors sweet tangy with a kick of habanero. Don't be afraid, one of the house favorites.

RANCHEROS

$14.50

Beef chorizo. Traditional Ranchera salsa based on a mix of jalapeno chilis and greens.

FAVORITO DE MAMA

$15.50

Rico's mom chicken tinga recipe with our secret sweet and spicy chipotle pecan creamy salsa, queso fresco, crema y avocado

TRADITIONAL

$14.50

Low-carb - Fresh Nopalitos or two eggs of any style. Bold flavorful Red chile sauce made from dried Mexican chiles and a blend of spices.

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.50

Sourdough, mixed greens, fried egg, cotija and three smoked maple bacon.

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES PYRAMID (3)

$10.00

Berries and seasonal fruit.

ALMOND JOY PANCAKES PYRAMID (3)

$12.00

Almond, coconut flakes and chocolate chips, berries and seasonal fruit

POZOLE NORTEÑO

$15.00

Northern style red pozole, radish and cabbage.

DEERVASTATOR BURGER

$16.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$14.50

AHI TUNA SANDWICH

$15.99

Fried Egg

$2.00

Ceviche Threesome

$17.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Chipotle BBQ Pulled Boar Sandwich

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant and food trucks that specialize in Wild game and seafood cuisine with a mexican twist!

Website

Location

4499 W 38th Ave, Suite 102, Denver, CO 80212

Directions

Gallery
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

Search similar restaurants

