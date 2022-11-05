  • Home
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122

Edgewater, CO 80214

Kids Slider & Fries
Deervastator
Cantaloupe

SHAREABLES

Wings (8)..

Wings (8)..

$14.00
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00
Piggy Fries

Piggy Fries

$14.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

The Classic cheeseburger

$12.00
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$14.00
The Alamo

The Alamo

$14.00
Deervastator

Deervastator

$14.00
Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

Chipotle BBQ Sandwich

$12.00
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00
Cant Be Beet

Cant Be Beet

$10.00 Out of stock
Traditional Sausage

Traditional Sausage

$11.00

Colorado Style

$12.00

Your choice of sausage loaded with pico, mix shredded cheese, wild boar bacon and Sriracha aioli on the side

FROM THE SEA

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00
Crab cake Salad

Crab cake Salad

$14.00

Mix greens, cherry tomato, pickle red onion, pineapple tidbits and Asian ponzu dressing

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$15.00
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Slider & Fries

$7.00

Kids hot dog & Fries

$7.00

SIDES

Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Housemade Sauces

$0.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

Lemonade

$3.75

Cantaloupe

$3.75

Hibiscus

$3.75

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Fanta

Fanta

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurants and Food trucks that specialize in wild game and seafood gourmet burgers, sandwiches and brats with a Mexican influence.

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122, Edgewater, CO 80214

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market image
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market image
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market image

