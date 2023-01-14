Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbeque & Biryani 401 19th St S Ste 130

review star

No reviews yet

401 19th St S Ste 130

Birmingham, AL 35233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Chk Biryani
Mutton Biryani
Chicken Biryani

Biryanis

Mutton Biryani

Mutton Biryani

$16.99

The Curry contains Peanut

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Curry contains Peanut

Boneless Chk Biryani

$13.99

Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.99
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$11.99
Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$11.99Out of stock

Butter Paneer

$11.99

Kabob Platters

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$11.99
Chicken Tangdi Kabob

Chicken Tangdi Kabob

$11.99
Chicken Malai Kabob

Chicken Malai Kabob

$11.99
Chicken Haryali Kabob

Chicken Haryali Kabob

$11.99
Chicken Tikka Kabob

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$11.99
Chicken Sheekh Kabob

Chicken Sheekh Kabob

$11.99
Beef Sheekh Kabob

Beef Sheekh Kabob

$16.99
Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$16.99Out of stock
Haryali Fish

Haryali Fish

$16.99Out of stock
Shrimp Tikka

Shrimp Tikka

$17.99
Shrimp Haryali

Shrimp Haryali

$17.99
Malai Shrimp

Malai Shrimp

$17.99
Chicken Kabob Platter

Chicken Kabob Platter

$16.99
Sea Food Platter

Sea Food Platter

$24.99Out of stock
Mix Platter (Choice of Sea food or Beef with Chicken)

Mix Platter (Choice of Sea food or Beef with Chicken)

$22.99Out of stock

Mix Platter (Choice of Sea food or Beef with Chicken)

Kabob Wraps

Chicken Malai Kabob Wrap

Chicken Malai Kabob Wrap

$8.99
Chicken Haryali Kabob Wrap

Chicken Haryali Kabob Wrap

$8.99
Chicken TIkka Kabob Wrap

Chicken TIkka Kabob Wrap

$8.99
Chicken Sheekh Kabob Wrap

Chicken Sheekh Kabob Wrap

$8.99

Chicken 65 wrap

$8.99

Sides

Green Salad with Feta Cheese

$3.99

Green Salad

$2.99

Onion Salad

$0.99

French Fries

$2.49

Masala French Fries

$2.99

Pita Bread

$0.99

Sufiyani Rice

$2.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Mint Sauce

$0.99

Biryani Curry

$0.99

Contains Peanut

Raitha

$0.99

Desserts

Royal Almond Pudding

$1.99

Gulab Jamoon

$3.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Fountain Drink Small

$1.99

Fountain Drink Medium

$2.79

Soft Drink Canned

$1.99

Pure Life Sweet Tea

$4.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 19th St S Ste 130, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Encore Rouge
orange starNo Reviews
707 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd South BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
YUMMEFY
orange starNo Reviews
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Alabama Peanut Co. - 2016 Morris Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2016 Morris Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Railroad Park
orange star4.6 • 1,638
1701 1st ave S #135 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Cayo Coco
orange starNo Reviews
2015 1st Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
The Fennec
orange starNo Reviews
1630 2nd avenue south Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston