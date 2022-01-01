Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. 861 Main Street

Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. imageView gallery


Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Prime Rib Sandwich

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.50

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.99

Lobster Bisque Cup

$4.99

Chili

$7.50

baked w/ onions & cheese w/ tortilla chips

Veggie Delight

$12.99

A Steamed Medly of vegetables served over rice pilaf with scampi sauce

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.99

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$6.99

Baked Onion Soup

$5.99

baked w/ a crouton & cheese

Quiche A La Carte

$9.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Wedge Salad

$8.99

wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, onions, carrots, hard boiled egg, crumbled bacon & blue cheese dressing

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Quiche & Salad

$14.99

Steaks

New York Center Cut Sirloin

$26.99

12 oz. Grade A USDA N.Y. Sirloin topped with three fried onion rings

Ribeye Steak

$27.99

14 oz cut of steak

Tenderloin Tips

$23.99

12 oz. of tips over rice pilaf w/ garlic toast

Chopped Beef Steak

$13.99

grilled ground sirloin beef topped with mushroom gravy

Liver & Onions

$13.99

with bacon add 1.50

12 Ounce Prime Rib

$23.99

1 Pound Prime Rib

$28.99

2 Pound Prime Rib Bone - In

$43.99

Seafood Entrees

Baked Haddock

$16.99

w/ Ritz Cracker topping

Baked Scallops

$18.99

w/ Ritz Cracker topping

Baked Seafood Trio

$16.99

w/ haddock, shrimp & scallops topped w/ Ritz Cracker breading

Baked Shrimp Cass

$15.99

w/ Ritz Cracker topping

Lobster Pie

$26.99

5 oz of fresh lobster meat topped with ritz cracker breading and served with choice of potato or vegetable

Broiled Haddock

$16.99

a fresh filet of haddock broiled with lemon & white wine; served with choice of potato or vegetable

Broiled Sea Scallops

$21.99

served with choice of potato or vegetable

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.99

served with french fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.99

served w/ french fries and coleslaw

Haddock New Orleans

$17.99

broiled and topped with salsa & rice pilaf

Crabmeat Stuffed Haddock

$18.99

fresh haddock topped w/ homemade crabmeat stuffing then baked and served w/ choice of potato or vegetable

Jumbo Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$17.99

4 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed w/ our Ritz cracker breadingserved with choice of potato or vegetable of the day

Seafood Alfredo

$20.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

over choice of pasta with garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

sauteed w/ tomatoes in a garlic butter scampi sauce, over rice pilaf

Fish & Chips

$16.99

hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw

Baked Salmon with Ritz Cracker Breading

$18.99

Plain Broiled Salmon

$18.99

Maple Bourbon Salmon

$18.99

Single Lobster

$21.99Out of stock

Plain Grilled Swordfish

$18.99

Grilled Lemon Pepper Swordfish

$18.99

Grilled Cajun Style Swordfish

$18.99

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.99

Lobster And Steamers

$41.98Out of stock

Steamers

$19.99Out of stock

Barnyard

Chicken Tenderloins

$14.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

$14.99

Bourbon Chicken Breast

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

tenderloins of chicken sauteed & served over fettuccine w/ garlic toast (add Broccoli 1.50)

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Scampi

$16.99

sauteed in a rich scampi sauce served over a bed of rice pilaf w/ garlic toast

Fried Chicken Breast

$16.99

Sauteed Chicken & Broccoli

$16.99

served over linguini w/ garlic toast ; sauteed w/ garlic oil

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.99

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenderloins

$14.99

Burgers

The Burger

$11.99

100% Ground USDA Sirloin Black Angus Beef w/ lettuce & tomato

Cheese Burger

$12.65

The Burger w/ choice of cheese

Bacon Burger

$13.99

topped w/ bacon & cheese

Cajun Burger

$12.99

Cajun is Spicy w/ Mozzarella cheese

Italian Burger

$12.99

Topped w/ marinara sauce, mozzerella cheese & Parmesan cheese

Maple Bourbon Burger

$13.99

Topped w/ maple bourbon sauce, cheddar cheese & onion strings

Mushroom Burger

$12.99

w/ sauteed mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Mexican Burger

$12.99

topped w/ chilli, salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese

Texas Burger

$12.99

topped w/ chili, chopped onion & Swiss Cheese

Dinner Salads

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Garden Salad With Steak Tips

$17.99

Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Garden Salad With Salmon

$18.99

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.99

Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$13.49

Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$14.49

Caesar Salad With Steak Tips

$18.50

Caesar Salad With Salmon

$19.50

Veggie Delight

$12.99

Wedge Salad With Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Wedge Salad With Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Wedge Salad With Tenderloin Tips

$21.99

Wedge Salad With Salmon

$21.99

Quiche Ala-Carte

$9.99

Goat Cheese Salad

$8.99

Goat Cheese Salad with Chicken

$16.99

Quiche & Salad

$14.99

Surf & Turf

N.Y. Sirloin & Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$38.99

12 oz. N.Y. Sirloin & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Prime Rib & Lobster Pie

$48.99

12 oz. cut of Prime Rib along with Baked Lobster Pie

Prime Rib & Single Boiled Lobster

$44.99

12 oz. cut of Prime Rib served with a Single Boiled Lobster

Prime Rib & Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$30.99

12 oz. cut of Prime Rib & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Fried Seafood

Clam Strip Dinner

$14.99

Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$24.99

Fishermans Platter

$25.99

Captains Platter

$26.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw

Fried Scallops

$21.99

Homestyle Favorites

Old Fashioned Turkey Dinner

$13.99

thick slices of moist turkey breast over herbed bread stuffing, topped with traditional gravy and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cranberry sauce

Yankee Pot Roast

$15.99

slow roasted the old fashioned way so it's always moist and tender , topped with beef gravy and served with choice of potato and vegetable

Homemade Meatloaf

$13.99

moist slices topped w/ mushroom gravy & served w/ mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day

Pasta & Meatballs

$13.99

Homemade Meatballs served w/ our house marinara sauce, served w/ garlic toast

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef

$14.99

over white bread topped with brown gravy; served with vegetable and choice of potato

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Traditional with cheese or upgrade if you like

Buff Chix Mac&Cheese

$14.99

Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese

$16.99

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$26.99

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

grilled with our house sweet bourbon sauce & topped w/ fried onion strings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

grilled in Louisiana style Cajun spices w/ mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Clam Strip Roll

$9.99

tender clam strips, served w/ tar tar sauce and lemon

Club Sandwich

$12.99

triple decker club w/ lettuce tomato & Bacon (.50 for cheese) choice of Tuna, Turkey, Roast Beef or Burger

Filet of Fish

$9.99

fresh haddock hand breaded & fried, served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato ( add cheese .50)

French Dip

$14.99

roast beef served on garlic french bread with au jus on the side

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

w/ Swiss Cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll

Hot Dog

$7.99

try it with any or all of our toppings

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$11.99

served on your choice of roll or bread (.50 extra with cheese)

Lobster Roll

$26.99

5 oz. of fresh lobster meat w/ a hint of mayonnaise on a buttered grilled hot dog bun

Monte Cristo

$12.99

sliced ham & turkey, heaped high with Swiss cheese & served on egg dipped grilled texas toast

Old Fashioned Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

w/ traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce on the side

Pastrami Rueben

$12.99

served open or closed faced on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

served on garlic toast w/ mozzerella cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

rubbed with our house dry rub blend and smoked with apple wood in our house smoker , topped w/ BBQ sauce &served on a toasted torpedo roll

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

piled high on a toasted bun

Steak & Cheese

$12.99

w/ sauteed onions on a sub roll

Trish's Favorite

$13.99

pastrami, turkey, roast beef & Swiss Cheese w/ Russian dressing grilled Rye bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Yankee Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

slow roasted served on freshly toast ciabatta bread (brown gravy on request)

Tuna Melt

$10.65

Appetizers

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Basket of Garlic Toast

$5.99

Basket Sweet Potato FF

$7.99

BONELESS BUFFALO Tenders HOT

$11.99

served w/ celery, carrots & blue cheese

Buffalo Wings BONE - IN

$11.99

Calamari - Plain

$10.99

(w/ sauteed jalapeno, banana peppers, olives & tomatoes +1.00)

Calimari - Hot Pepper

$12.99

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Tenderloins BONELESS

$10.99

served w/ duck sauce

Chicken Wings BONE - IN

$10.99

breaded & served w/ duck sauce

Combo Platter

$10.99

chicken fingers, mozzerella sticks and potato skins

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.99

French Fries Baked in Cheese

$8.99

Fried Mozzerella Cheese

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99

JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail

$3.25

minimum 3

Mussels - Sauteed

$12.99

sauteed in garlic & white wine

Nachos Deluxe

$9.99

tortilla chips smothered w/ cheese, salsa, chili & jalapeno peppers topped w/ olives, tomato & lettuce (add guacamole extra .75)

Onion Rings

$8.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

fresh Idaho potatoes, hollowed, fried, then baked w/ Moterey Jack Cheese & bacon

Pork Ribs App 1/2 Rack

$11.99

Sea Scallops wrapped in Bacon

$15.99

over a bed of rice pilaf

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.99

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$9.99

BBQ Texas Rib App

$12.99

Kid's Corner

Kid's CheeseBurger & Fries

$7.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99

chicken tenderloins fried golden brown & served w/ fries & duck sauce

Kid's Fish Sandwich & Fries

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Kid's Hamburger & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$5.99

Kid's Hot Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

sliced roast turkey served over white bread with gravy; served with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pasta & Meatball

$6.99

Dessert

Add Ice Cream

$1.00

Apple Crisp

$4.50

Baked Alaska

$6.99

Brownie Sundae

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.50

Cheesecake w/ Strawberries

$5.50

Creme Brulee

$4.99

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Grapenut Pudding

$3.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.99

Ice Cream Dish

$2.99

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Molten Lava Cake

$6.50

Mud Pie

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Special Birthday Cake

$8.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Strawberry Sundae

$3.99

Tapioca Pudding

$3.50

Tapioca Royale

$3.75

BBQ Pit

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.99

1/2 Roasted Chicken in our own special BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken & Ribs

$20.99

1/2 Rack of St. Louis Ribs & 1/2 BBQ Chicken

BBQ Texas Ribs

$13.99

slow roasted Beef Ribs w/ BBQ Sauce

St. Louis Smoked Ribs FULL RACK

$21.99

St. Louis Smoked Ribs HALF RACK

$13.99

Extras & Sides

1 Garlic Bread$

$0.50

Baked Stuffed Shrimp (one piece)$

$4.00

Bowl Onion Rings$

$5.00

Extra Meatball$

$4.99

Guac Side$

$1.50

Side Fried Jalapenos$

$2.50

Side of Baked potato$

$2.00

Broccoli Bowl$

$3.99

Side of Coleslaw$

$1.50

Side Fries$

$3.50

Side of Loaded Baked Potato$

$3.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes$

$2.00

Mashed W/gravy$

$2.00

Side of Loaded Mashed Potato$

$3.00

Side of Pasta$

$5.00

Side of Rice Pilaf$

$1.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries$

$3.50

Side of Vegetable of the Day$

$2.00

TAKE OUT TAKE OUT

Vegetable Kabob$

$2.00

Goat Cheese Crouton$

$4.00

Potato Salad$

$2.00

Dog Bone$

$4.50

Side Of Stuffing$

$2.50

Side Of Gravy$

$0.75

Blue Cheese $

$0.50

Duck Sauce $

$0.50

Sautees

Lobster Raviolis

$22.99

Seafood Sautee White

$26.99

Lobster & Shrimp Scampi

$26.99

Salmon Luca

$22.99

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$17.99

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Carol's Chicken

$18.99

Seafood Sautee Red

$26.99

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Gluten Free Options

Veggie Delight

$12.99

Chicken Delight

$22.99

Shrimp Delight

$23.99

Steak Tips Delight

$26.99

Salmon Broiled Delight

$25.99

Salmon Grilled Delight

$25.99

Swordfish Delight

$25.99

NY Sirloin

$26.99

Rib Eye Steak

$27.99

Tenderloin Tips

$23.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Broiled Salmon

$18.99

Swordfish

$18.99

Broiled Haddock

$16.99

Broiled Scallops

$21.99

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.99

Dinner Specials

*Lunch - American Chop Suey

$14.99

*Lunch Autumn Pizza

$12.99

*Lunch - Panko Sole

$13.99

*Lunch - Patty Melt

$13.99

*Lunch - Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

*Lunch Panini

$13.99

*Lunch - Chef Salad

$14.99

Goat Cheese Salad

$8.99

Broiled Seafood Platter

$26.99

Chicken Ricotta

$22.99

Panko & Parm Haddock

$19.99

Jack Dan Tips

$26.99

Steamers

$19.99Out of stock

Stuffed Haddock Dinner

$18.99

Stuffed Sole

$15.99

Whole Belly Clam Dinner

$24.99

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$20.99

Butternut Ravioli

$20.99

Pork Osso Bucco

$23.99

Fish Bites

$10.99

Single Lob

$21.99Out of stock

Autumn Pizza

$12.99

*Lunch - Shepherds Pie

$14.99

*Lunch - Beef Stew

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

861 Main Street, Leicester, MA 01524

Directions

Gallery
Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. image

