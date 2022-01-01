Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. 861 Main Street
861 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
Popular Items
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day Cup
Clam Chowder Cup
Lobster Bisque Cup
Chili
baked w/ onions & cheese w/ tortilla chips
Veggie Delight
A Steamed Medly of vegetables served over rice pilaf with scampi sauce
Soup of the Day Bowl
Clam Chowder Bowl
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Baked Onion Soup
baked w/ a crouton & cheese
Quiche A La Carte
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad
wedge of iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, onions, carrots, hard boiled egg, crumbled bacon & blue cheese dressing
Tuna Salad Plate
Quiche & Salad
Steaks
New York Center Cut Sirloin
12 oz. Grade A USDA N.Y. Sirloin topped with three fried onion rings
Ribeye Steak
14 oz cut of steak
Tenderloin Tips
12 oz. of tips over rice pilaf w/ garlic toast
Chopped Beef Steak
grilled ground sirloin beef topped with mushroom gravy
Liver & Onions
with bacon add 1.50
12 Ounce Prime Rib
1 Pound Prime Rib
2 Pound Prime Rib Bone - In
Seafood Entrees
Baked Haddock
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Baked Scallops
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Baked Seafood Trio
w/ haddock, shrimp & scallops topped w/ Ritz Cracker breading
Baked Shrimp Cass
w/ Ritz Cracker topping
Lobster Pie
5 oz of fresh lobster meat topped with ritz cracker breading and served with choice of potato or vegetable
Broiled Haddock
a fresh filet of haddock broiled with lemon & white wine; served with choice of potato or vegetable
Broiled Sea Scallops
served with choice of potato or vegetable
Fried Sea Scallops
served with french fries and coleslaw
Fried Shrimp Platter
served w/ french fries and coleslaw
Haddock New Orleans
broiled and topped with salsa & rice pilaf
Crabmeat Stuffed Haddock
fresh haddock topped w/ homemade crabmeat stuffing then baked and served w/ choice of potato or vegetable
Jumbo Baked Stuffed Shrimp
4 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed w/ our Ritz cracker breadingserved with choice of potato or vegetable of the day
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
over choice of pasta with garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
sauteed w/ tomatoes in a garlic butter scampi sauce, over rice pilaf
Fish & Chips
hand breaded served w/ french fries & coleslaw
Baked Salmon with Ritz Cracker Breading
Plain Broiled Salmon
Maple Bourbon Salmon
Single Lobster
Plain Grilled Swordfish
Grilled Lemon Pepper Swordfish
Grilled Cajun Style Swordfish
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster And Steamers
Steamers
Barnyard
Chicken Tenderloins
Chicken Parmigiana
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast
Bourbon Chicken Breast
Chicken Alfredo
tenderloins of chicken sauteed & served over fettuccine w/ garlic toast (add Broccoli 1.50)
1/2 Roasted Chicken
Chicken Scampi
sauteed in a rich scampi sauce served over a bed of rice pilaf w/ garlic toast
Fried Chicken Breast
Sauteed Chicken & Broccoli
served over linguini w/ garlic toast ; sauteed w/ garlic oil
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
1/2 BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Tenderloins
Burgers
The Burger
100% Ground USDA Sirloin Black Angus Beef w/ lettuce & tomato
Cheese Burger
The Burger w/ choice of cheese
Bacon Burger
topped w/ bacon & cheese
Cajun Burger
Cajun is Spicy w/ Mozzarella cheese
Italian Burger
Topped w/ marinara sauce, mozzerella cheese & Parmesan cheese
Maple Bourbon Burger
Topped w/ maple bourbon sauce, cheddar cheese & onion strings
Mushroom Burger
w/ sauteed mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Mexican Burger
topped w/ chilli, salsa & Monterey Jack Cheese
Texas Burger
topped w/ chili, chopped onion & Swiss Cheese
Dinner Salads
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad With Steak Tips
Garden Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Garden Salad With Salmon
Tuna Salad Plate
Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp
Caesar Salad With Steak Tips
Caesar Salad With Salmon
Veggie Delight
Wedge Salad With Grilled Chicken
Wedge Salad With Grilled Shrimp
Wedge Salad With Tenderloin Tips
Wedge Salad With Salmon
Quiche Ala-Carte
Goat Cheese Salad
Goat Cheese Salad with Chicken
Quiche & Salad
Surf & Turf
N.Y. Sirloin & Baked Stuffed Shrimp
12 oz. N.Y. Sirloin & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Prime Rib & Lobster Pie
12 oz. cut of Prime Rib along with Baked Lobster Pie
Prime Rib & Single Boiled Lobster
12 oz. cut of Prime Rib served with a Single Boiled Lobster
Prime Rib & Baked Stuffed Shrimp
12 oz. cut of Prime Rib & Two Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Fried Seafood
Homestyle Favorites
Old Fashioned Turkey Dinner
thick slices of moist turkey breast over herbed bread stuffing, topped with traditional gravy and served with mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and cranberry sauce
Yankee Pot Roast
slow roasted the old fashioned way so it's always moist and tender , topped with beef gravy and served with choice of potato and vegetable
Homemade Meatloaf
moist slices topped w/ mushroom gravy & served w/ mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day
Pasta & Meatballs
Homemade Meatballs served w/ our house marinara sauce, served w/ garlic toast
Open Faced Hot Roast Beef
over white bread topped with brown gravy; served with vegetable and choice of potato
Chicken Pot Pie
Mac & Cheese
Traditional with cheese or upgrade if you like
Buff Chix Mac&Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese
Lobster Mac&Cheese
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
grilled with our house sweet bourbon sauce & topped w/ fried onion strings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
grilled in Louisiana style Cajun spices w/ mozzarella cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Clam Strip Roll
tender clam strips, served w/ tar tar sauce and lemon
Club Sandwich
triple decker club w/ lettuce tomato & Bacon (.50 for cheese) choice of Tuna, Turkey, Roast Beef or Burger
Filet of Fish
fresh haddock hand breaded & fried, served on a toasted bun with lettuce & tomato ( add cheese .50)
French Dip
roast beef served on garlic french bread with au jus on the side
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
w/ Swiss Cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
Hot Dog
try it with any or all of our toppings
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
served on your choice of roll or bread (.50 extra with cheese)
Lobster Roll
5 oz. of fresh lobster meat w/ a hint of mayonnaise on a buttered grilled hot dog bun
Monte Cristo
sliced ham & turkey, heaped high with Swiss cheese & served on egg dipped grilled texas toast
Old Fashioned Turkey Sandwich
w/ traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce on the side
Pastrami Rueben
served open or closed faced on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese
Prime Rib Sandwich
served on garlic toast w/ mozzerella cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
rubbed with our house dry rub blend and smoked with apple wood in our house smoker , topped w/ BBQ sauce &served on a toasted torpedo roll
Roast Beef Sandwich
piled high on a toasted bun
Steak & Cheese
w/ sauteed onions on a sub roll
Trish's Favorite
pastrami, turkey, roast beef & Swiss Cheese w/ Russian dressing grilled Rye bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun
Yankee Pot Roast Sandwich
slow roasted served on freshly toast ciabatta bread (brown gravy on request)
Tuna Melt
Appetizers
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Garlic Toast
Basket Sweet Potato FF
BONELESS BUFFALO Tenders HOT
served w/ celery, carrots & blue cheese
Buffalo Wings BONE - IN
Calamari - Plain
(w/ sauteed jalapeno, banana peppers, olives & tomatoes +1.00)
Calimari - Hot Pepper
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Tenderloins BONELESS
served w/ duck sauce
Chicken Wings BONE - IN
breaded & served w/ duck sauce
Combo Platter
chicken fingers, mozzerella sticks and potato skins
Fettucine Alfredo
French Fries Baked in Cheese
Fried Mozzerella Cheese
Fried Shrimp Basket
JUMBO Shrimp Cocktail
minimum 3
Mussels - Sauteed
sauteed in garlic & white wine
Nachos Deluxe
tortilla chips smothered w/ cheese, salsa, chili & jalapeno peppers topped w/ olives, tomato & lettuce (add guacamole extra .75)
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
fresh Idaho potatoes, hollowed, fried, then baked w/ Moterey Jack Cheese & bacon
Pork Ribs App 1/2 Rack
Sea Scallops wrapped in Bacon
over a bed of rice pilaf
Stuffed Mushrooms
Artichoke Spinach Dip
BBQ Texas Rib App
Kid's Corner
Kid's CheeseBurger & Fries
Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries
chicken tenderloins fried golden brown & served w/ fries & duck sauce
Kid's Fish Sandwich & Fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kid's Hamburger & Fries
Kid's Hot Dog & Fries
Kid's Hot Turkey Sandwich
sliced roast turkey served over white bread with gravy; served with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
Kid's Pasta & Meatball
Dessert
Add Ice Cream
Apple Crisp
Baked Alaska
Brownie Sundae
Cheesecake
Cheesecake w/ Strawberries
Creme Brulee
Fried Cheesecake
Grapenut Pudding
Hot Fudge Sundae
Ice Cream Dish
Pumpkin Pie
Molten Lava Cake
Mud Pie
Pecan Pie
Special Birthday Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Sundae
Tapioca Pudding
Tapioca Royale
BBQ Pit
Extras & Sides
1 Garlic Bread$
Baked Stuffed Shrimp (one piece)$
Bowl Onion Rings$
Extra Meatball$
Guac Side$
Side Fried Jalapenos$
Side of Baked potato$
Broccoli Bowl$
Side of Coleslaw$
Side Fries$
Side of Loaded Baked Potato$
Side of Mashed Potatoes$
Mashed W/gravy$
Side of Loaded Mashed Potato$
Side of Pasta$
Side of Rice Pilaf$
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$
Side of Vegetable of the Day$
TAKE OUT TAKE OUT
Vegetable Kabob$
Goat Cheese Crouton$
Potato Salad$
Dog Bone$
Side Of Stuffing$
Side Of Gravy$
Blue Cheese $
Duck Sauce $
Sautees
Gluten Free Options
Veggie Delight
Chicken Delight
Shrimp Delight
Steak Tips Delight
Salmon Broiled Delight
Salmon Grilled Delight
Swordfish Delight
NY Sirloin
Rib Eye Steak
Tenderloin Tips
Grilled Salmon
Broiled Salmon
Swordfish
Broiled Haddock
Broiled Scallops
Grilled Chicken
Chicken & Broccoli
Dinner Specials
*Lunch - American Chop Suey
*Lunch Autumn Pizza
*Lunch - Panko Sole
*Lunch - Patty Melt
*Lunch - Buffalo Wrap
*Lunch Panini
*Lunch - Chef Salad
Goat Cheese Salad
Broiled Seafood Platter
Chicken Ricotta
Panko & Parm Haddock
Jack Dan Tips
Steamers
Stuffed Haddock Dinner
Stuffed Sole
Whole Belly Clam Dinner
Whole Belly Clam Roll
Butternut Ravioli
Pork Osso Bucco
Fish Bites
Single Lob
Autumn Pizza
*Lunch - Shepherds Pie
*Lunch - Beef Stew
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
861 Main Street, Leicester, MA 01524