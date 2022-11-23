Barbers Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Barbers Grill

No reviews yet

22 Main St S

Brockport, NY 14420

Popular Items

10 Wings
Half The Original Balboa
Poutine

Appetizers & Shareables

12 Boom Boom Shrimp and Fries

$11.99

12 beer battered crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, sweet-heat style sauce. Served with fries and a side of coleslaw.

6 Boom Boom Shrimp and Slaw

$7.99

6 beer battered crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, sweet-heat style sauce. Served with coleslaw.

Breaded Banana Pepper RIngs

$8.99

Basket of Homestyle Chips

$5.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Basket of Curly Fries

$5.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Basket of Steak Fries

$5.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Basket of Waffle Fries

$7.99

Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Whole button mushrooms lightly coated with a butter breading. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Cheese Ravioli (10)

$8.99

Breaded cheese ravioli, fried crisp, and served with marinara

Cheesy Fries

$7.99

Combo Basket

$10.99

2 Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Chicken Fingers, 2 Pizza Rolls, Onion Rings, and Battered Mushrooms. Served with ranch and marinara.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Dill pickles cut into chips and lightly coated in a dill-flavored breading. With chipotle sauce for dipping.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.99

With cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.99

With cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Macho Nachos

$9.99

Loaded with cheese, salsa, jalapenos, sour cream and choice of chicken, taco meat or our own beef hot sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with marinara.

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Mozzarella and pepperoni wrapped in an egg roll skin.

Poutine

$9.99

A Canadian classic! Steak fries topped with Yancey's Fancy cheddar cheese curds and smothered in gravy.

Soft Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Soft pretzels served with nacho cheese or mustard.

Taco Logs

$7.99

Balboas - Full

HUGE Sandwiches on toasted garlic bread."Half is a Meal, a Full is a Challenge!" Served with a pickle and your choice: Homestyle Chips, Steak Fries, Tater Tots, Fresh Cut Curly Fries, Macaroni Salad, Coleslaw. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries $0.99

Full Barber's Balboa

$15.99

Grilled roast beef with peppers, onions, mushrooms, our own beef hot sauce, and American cheese.

Full Bologna Balboa

$15.99

Thin-sliced bologna grilled with onions, our own beef hot sauce and American cheese.

Full Ham & Swiss Chicken Balboa

$15.49

Philly-style chicken, ham, honey mustard and Swiss cheese.

Full Hot Italian Balboa

$15.99

Grilled hot capicola, pepperoni, and ham with banana peppers and mozzarella.

Full Jacked Chicken Balboa

$15.99

Philly style chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms and Pepper Jack cheese.

Full Moody Buffalo Balboa

$15.99

Philly-style chicken. soaked in Buffalo wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, & melted smoked blue cheese crumbles

Full Old Timer Balboa

$15.49

Grilled roast beef, horseradish mayo, and mozzarella cheese.

Full Pastrami Balboa

$16.99

Grilled pastrami with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.

Full Philly Balboa

$15.49

Grilled roast beef with onions and cheddar cheese sauce.

Full Poutine Balboa

$15.99

Grilled roast beef topped with steak fries, mushrooms, Yancey's Fancy cheddar cheese curds and gravy.

Full Reuben Balboa

$15.99

Grilled corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.

Full Southwest Balboa

$15.99

Grilled roast beef, battered hot banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, onions, and chipotle sauce.

Full Texas Balboa

$15.99

Grilled roast beef with bacon, BBQ sauce, onions and American cheese.

Full The Original Balboa

$14.99

Grilled roast beef with mozzarella.

Full Turkey & Bacon Balboa

$15.99

Grilled turkey with bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Balboas - Half

Half Barber's Balboa

$10.99

Grilled roast beef with peppers, onions, mushrooms, our own beef hot sauce, and American cheese.

Half Bologna Balboa

$10.99

Thin-sliced bologna grilled with onions, our own beef hot sauce and American cheese.

Half Ham & Swiss Chicken Balboa

$10.49

Philly-style chicken, ham, honey mustard and Swiss cheese.

Half Hot Italian Balboa

$10.99

Grilled hot capicola, pepperoni, and ham with banana peppers and mozzarella.

Half Jacked Chicken Balboa

$10.99

Philly style chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms and Pepper Jack cheese.

Half Moody Buffalo Balboa

$10.99

Philly-style chicken. soaked in Buffalo wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, & melted smoked blue cheese crumbles

Half Old Timer Balboa

$10.49

Grilled roast beef, horseradish mayo, and mozzarella cheese.

Half Pastrami Balboa

$11.99

Grilled pastrami with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.

Half Philly Balboa

$10.49

Grilled roast beef with onions and cheddar cheese sauce.

Half Poutine Balboa

$10.99

Grilled roast beef topped with steak fries, mushrooms, Yancey's Fancy cheddar cheese curds and gravy.

Half Reuben Balboa

$10.99

Grilled corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.

Half Southwest Balboa

$10.99

Grilled roast beef, battered hot banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, onions, and chipotle sauce.

Half Texas Balboa

$10.99

Grilled roast beef with bacon, BBQ sauce, onions and American cheese.

Half The Original Balboa

$9.99

Grilled roast beef with mozzarella.

Half Turkey & Bacon Balboa

$10.99

Grilled turkey with bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Burgers

Quarter Pound Sirloin Steak Burger served with your choice of Chips, Steak Fries, Tater Tots or Fresh Cut Curly Fries. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries for $0.99 / Add our own Beef Hot Sauce to any burger for $0.50 / Add Bacon to any burger for $1.00 / A Burger Garnish is available upon request. Everything is Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle Slices. *Substitute a Veggie Burger on any option*

Barber's Burger

$10.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, our own beef hot sauce, and American cheese.

BLT Cheeseburger

$10.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella cheese.

Bunker Hill

$10.49

1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, and American cheese.

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese.

Coopenburger

$10.49

Cajun spices, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Kickin' Bourbon Bacon 2 Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double cheeseburger with double bacon, double cheddar cheese, and Kickin' Bourbon sauce.

Matterhorn

$10.49

Mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Moody Blue Cheese Burger

$11.99

Crisp bacon and melted Moody blue cheese. With lettuce, tomato and onion.

Pastrami & Swiss Burger

$10.99

Grilled pastrami, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.

Plate (2) Cheeseburger

$11.99

2 cheeseburgers over mac salad, tater tots, and baked beans. Topped with Barber's Meat Hot Sauce and grilled onions.

Southwest Burger

$10.99

Pepper Jack cheese, battered hot banana peppers, onions and chipotle sauce.

Texas Burger

$10.99

Crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and American cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast sandwiches are served on a fresh Dipaolo Roll with your choice of Chips, Steak Fries, Tater Tots or Fresh Cut Curly Fries. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries for $0.99

BLT Chicken

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Boom Boom Chicken

$10.99

Spicy and creamy Boom Boom sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Cajun Chicken

$10.49

Chicken Sandwich Deluxe

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Southwest Chicken

$10.99

Pepper Jack cheese, battered hot banana peppers, onions and chipotle sauce.

Texas Chicken

$10.99

Bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and American cheese.

Grilled Rye Sandwiches

All sandwiches served on Traditional Rye Bread with your choice of Chips, Steak Fries, Tater Tots or Fresh Cut Curly Fries. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries for $0.99 Try Coleslaw on your sandwich! (White and Wheat upon request)

A Good Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, turkey, or pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing.

B.L.T.

$7.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Creamy melted American cheese.

Ham & Turkey Melt

$9.99

Grilled ham & turkey with American cheese.

Pastrami & Swiss

$10.99

Grilled NY style pastrami and Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Salads

All salads are served with Garlic Toast.

Bacon & Blue Salad

$11.99

Moody Blue Cheese crumbles, crisp bacon pieces, diced tomatoes, tossed with fresh greens and served with a dressing of your choice.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Plump Boneless Chicken pieces fried crisp and tossed in a medium Buffalo sauce served atop fresh greens, diced tomatoes and a dressing of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of greens with tomatoes and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

BLT CB Salad

$11.99

Seafood

Battered Shrimp

$10.99

Fish + Chips

$10.99

Fish Fry

$13.99

Fish Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Wings & Tenders

$Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$Celery

$0.50

10 Boneless Wings

$12.99

The same great taste as our traditional wings with less of the mess! Have them tossed in your favorite sauce or get them naked with a choice of 3 dipping sauces.

10 Wings

$12.99

Juicy & Plump

25 Boneless Wings

$27.99

The same great taste as our traditional wings with less of the mess! Have them tossed in your favorite sauce or get them naked with a choice of 3 dipping sauces.

25 Wings

$27.99

Juicy & Plump

50 Wings

$52.99

50 Boneless Wings

$52.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.99

Classic or Buffalo style. Served with fries, and your choice of ranch, bbq, blue cheese, or honey mustard.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Bar and Grill

Location

22 Main St S, Brockport, NY 14420

