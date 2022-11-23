- Home
- /
- Brockport
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Barbers Grill
Barbers Grill
No reviews yet
22 Main St S
Brockport, NY 14420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers & Shareables
12 Boom Boom Shrimp and Fries
12 beer battered crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, sweet-heat style sauce. Served with fries and a side of coleslaw.
6 Boom Boom Shrimp and Slaw
6 beer battered crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, sweet-heat style sauce. Served with coleslaw.
Breaded Banana Pepper RIngs
Basket of Homestyle Chips
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Basket of Curly Fries
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Basket of Onion Rings
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Basket of Steak Fries
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Basket of Tater Tots
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Basket of Waffle Fries
Add cheddar cheese sauce or gravy to any of the above for $1.00
Battered Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms lightly coated with a butter breading. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Cheese Ravioli (10)
Breaded cheese ravioli, fried crisp, and served with marinara
Cheesy Fries
Combo Basket
2 Mozzarella Sticks, 2 Chicken Fingers, 2 Pizza Rolls, Onion Rings, and Battered Mushrooms. Served with ranch and marinara.
Fried Pickle Chips
Dill pickles cut into chips and lightly coated in a dill-flavored breading. With chipotle sauce for dipping.
Loaded Potato Skins
With cheese, bacon and sour cream.
Loaded Waffle Fries
With cheese, bacon and sour cream.
Macho Nachos
Loaded with cheese, salsa, jalapenos, sour cream and choice of chicken, taco meat or our own beef hot sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara.
Pizza Logs
Mozzarella and pepperoni wrapped in an egg roll skin.
Poutine
A Canadian classic! Steak fries topped with Yancey's Fancy cheddar cheese curds and smothered in gravy.
Soft Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzels served with nacho cheese or mustard.
Taco Logs
Balboas - Full
Full Barber's Balboa
Grilled roast beef with peppers, onions, mushrooms, our own beef hot sauce, and American cheese.
Full Bologna Balboa
Thin-sliced bologna grilled with onions, our own beef hot sauce and American cheese.
Full Ham & Swiss Chicken Balboa
Philly-style chicken, ham, honey mustard and Swiss cheese.
Full Hot Italian Balboa
Grilled hot capicola, pepperoni, and ham with banana peppers and mozzarella.
Full Jacked Chicken Balboa
Philly style chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms and Pepper Jack cheese.
Full Moody Buffalo Balboa
Philly-style chicken. soaked in Buffalo wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, & melted smoked blue cheese crumbles
Full Old Timer Balboa
Grilled roast beef, horseradish mayo, and mozzarella cheese.
Full Pastrami Balboa
Grilled pastrami with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.
Full Philly Balboa
Grilled roast beef with onions and cheddar cheese sauce.
Full Poutine Balboa
Grilled roast beef topped with steak fries, mushrooms, Yancey's Fancy cheddar cheese curds and gravy.
Full Reuben Balboa
Grilled corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.
Full Southwest Balboa
Grilled roast beef, battered hot banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, onions, and chipotle sauce.
Full Texas Balboa
Grilled roast beef with bacon, BBQ sauce, onions and American cheese.
Full The Original Balboa
Grilled roast beef with mozzarella.
Full Turkey & Bacon Balboa
Grilled turkey with bacon and mozzarella cheese.
Balboas - Half
Half Barber's Balboa
Grilled roast beef with peppers, onions, mushrooms, our own beef hot sauce, and American cheese.
Half Bologna Balboa
Thin-sliced bologna grilled with onions, our own beef hot sauce and American cheese.
Half Ham & Swiss Chicken Balboa
Philly-style chicken, ham, honey mustard and Swiss cheese.
Half Hot Italian Balboa
Grilled hot capicola, pepperoni, and ham with banana peppers and mozzarella.
Half Jacked Chicken Balboa
Philly style chicken with peppers, onions, mushrooms and Pepper Jack cheese.
Half Moody Buffalo Balboa
Philly-style chicken. soaked in Buffalo wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, & melted smoked blue cheese crumbles
Half Old Timer Balboa
Grilled roast beef, horseradish mayo, and mozzarella cheese.
Half Pastrami Balboa
Grilled pastrami with Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.
Half Philly Balboa
Grilled roast beef with onions and cheddar cheese sauce.
Half Poutine Balboa
Grilled roast beef topped with steak fries, mushrooms, Yancey's Fancy cheddar cheese curds and gravy.
Half Reuben Balboa
Grilled corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.
Half Southwest Balboa
Grilled roast beef, battered hot banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, onions, and chipotle sauce.
Half Texas Balboa
Grilled roast beef with bacon, BBQ sauce, onions and American cheese.
Half The Original Balboa
Grilled roast beef with mozzarella.
Half Turkey & Bacon Balboa
Grilled turkey with bacon and mozzarella cheese.
Burgers
Barber's Burger
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, our own beef hot sauce, and American cheese.
BLT Cheeseburger
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella cheese.
Bunker Hill
1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, and American cheese.
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese.
Coopenburger
Cajun spices, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Kickin' Bourbon Bacon 2 Cheeseburger
Double cheeseburger with double bacon, double cheddar cheese, and Kickin' Bourbon sauce.
Matterhorn
Mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Moody Blue Cheese Burger
Crisp bacon and melted Moody blue cheese. With lettuce, tomato and onion.
Pastrami & Swiss Burger
Grilled pastrami, 1000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese.
Plate (2) Cheeseburger
2 cheeseburgers over mac salad, tater tots, and baked beans. Topped with Barber's Meat Hot Sauce and grilled onions.
Southwest Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, battered hot banana peppers, onions and chipotle sauce.
Texas Burger
Crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and American cheese.
Chicken Sandwiches
BLT Chicken
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Boom Boom Chicken
Spicy and creamy Boom Boom sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Cajun Chicken
Chicken Sandwich Deluxe
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Southwest Chicken
Pepper Jack cheese, battered hot banana peppers, onions and chipotle sauce.
Texas Chicken
Bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and American cheese.
Grilled Rye Sandwiches
A Good Reuben
Corned beef, turkey, or pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing.
B.L.T.
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Creamy melted American cheese.
Ham & Turkey Melt
Grilled ham & turkey with American cheese.
Pastrami & Swiss
Grilled NY style pastrami and Swiss cheese and spicy brown mustard.
Turkey Reuben
Salads
Bacon & Blue Salad
Moody Blue Cheese crumbles, crisp bacon pieces, diced tomatoes, tossed with fresh greens and served with a dressing of your choice.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Plump Boneless Chicken pieces fried crisp and tossed in a medium Buffalo sauce served atop fresh greens, diced tomatoes and a dressing of your choice.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of greens with tomatoes and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
BLT CB Salad
Wings & Tenders
$Bleu Cheese
$Celery
10 Boneless Wings
The same great taste as our traditional wings with less of the mess! Have them tossed in your favorite sauce or get them naked with a choice of 3 dipping sauces.
10 Wings
Juicy & Plump
25 Boneless Wings
The same great taste as our traditional wings with less of the mess! Have them tossed in your favorite sauce or get them naked with a choice of 3 dipping sauces.
25 Wings
Juicy & Plump
50 Wings
50 Boneless Wings
Chicken Tender Dinner
Classic or Buffalo style. Served with fries, and your choice of ranch, bbq, blue cheese, or honey mustard.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Bar and Grill
22 Main St S, Brockport, NY 14420