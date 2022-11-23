Barbers Grill

Burgers

Quarter Pound Sirloin Steak Burger served with your choice of Chips, Steak Fries, Tater Tots or Fresh Cut Curly Fries. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Waffle Fries for $0.99 / Add our own Beef Hot Sauce to any burger for $0.50 / Add Bacon to any burger for $1.00 / A Burger Garnish is available upon request. Everything is Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle Slices. *Substitute a Veggie Burger on any option*