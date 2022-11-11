- Home
Barbi-Q's
157 C S Floyd Rd
Loganville, GA 30052
BBQ Pork Bacon Cheddar
Regular - BBQ Pork Bacon Cheddar
Succulent Pork slathered in Barbi’s own sauce. Topped with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Toasted Roll.
Large - BBQ Pork Bacon Cheddar
Succulent Pork slathered in Barbi’s own sauce. Topped with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Philly Steak
Philly Chicken
Regular - Philly Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Roll
Large - Philly Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap
Chicken and Cheese Only
Steak and Cheese Only
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito
100% Beef Burrito
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Barbi's Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Chicken and Cheese Only!
chicken bacon cheddar
1/4 Pound Burger
1/2 Pound Burger
3/4 Pound Burger
1 Pound Burger
Barbi's Bodacious Burger
Bogie Burger
The Osgood
The Western
The LG
BLT
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Regular - Ham and Cheese
Freshly Sliced Ham, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll
Large - Ham and Cheese
Freshly Sliced Ham, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Regular - Turkey and Cheese
Freshly Sliced Turkey, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll
Large - Turkey and Cheese
Freshly Sliced Turkey, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap
Mixed Cold Cut
Regular - Mixed Cold Cut
Freshly Sliced Ham, Turkey, and Beef Bologna with your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll
Large - Mixed Cold Cut
Freshly Sliced Ham, Turkey, and Beef Bologna with your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap
Fried Beef Bologna
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Turkey and Cheese
BAT
Jessa Belle
Barbi's Chicken Salad
hot ham and swiss
Meatball Subs
Turkey Club
Side Salad
House Salad
Regular - Fresh Garden Salad
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Fresh Cucumber, and Onion. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
Large - Fresh Garden Salad
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Fresh Cucumber, and Onion. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Regular - Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
Large - Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
Grilled Steak Salad
Regular - Grilled Steak Salad
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Tender Steak, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
Large - Grilled Steak Salad
Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Tender Steak, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Taco Salad
Side Salad
Cole Slaw
Salt Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Chili
Lays Chips
Cans
Bottles
Hot Dog - Kid's Meal
Hamburger - Kid's Meal
Grilled Cheese - Kid's Meal
BBQ Pork or Chicken - Kid's Meal
Macaroni and Cheese - Kids Meal
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Pork
Barbi's BBQ Sauce
Buns
Salt Potatoes
Brunswick Stew
Mac & Cheese
chicken salad
Croissants
Burritos
2 egg bacon cheese burrito
3 egg bacon cheese burrito
2 egg sausage cheese burrito
3 egg sausage cheese burrito
2 egg Steak cheese burrito
3 egg steak cheese burrito
2 egg cheese burrito
3 egg cheese burrito
2 egg turkey sausage cheese burrito
3 egg turkey sausage cheese burrito
2 egg ham cheese
3 egg ham cheese
french toast
extras
biscuts and gravy
breakfast platter
kids meal
kid 1 egg, bacon, toast
kid 1 egg, sausage, toast
kid egg bacon cheese burrito
kid egg sausage cheese burrito
kid french toast with bacon
kid french toast with sausage
kid egg turkey sausage cheese burrito
kid 1 egg, turkey sausage, toast
kid French Toast
kid french toast with turkey bacon
kid egg cheese burrito
kid pancake
omeletes
french toast sandwich
bagel sandwich
pancakes
cheesecake
baylons carrot cake
cookie
pumpkin pie
pumpkin cake balls
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Delicious food cooked to order!
157 C S Floyd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052